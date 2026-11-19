Partnership supports expansion of Jordan's export-oriented textile industry, while advancing working conditions, employability, and career progression for women

AMMAN, JO / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Jerash Holdings) (Nasdaq:JRSH), a leading Jordanian manufacturer of export-oriented apparel, today announced entering into a partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, to support the Company's efforts to become the first Jordanian textile manufacturer to obtain EDGE Gender Certification.

As part of the collaboration, IFC will work together with Jerash Holdings, helping to advance broader efforts aimed at strengthening gender-inclusive workplace practices and improving women's employability in Jordan through better working conditions, skills development, and career advancement opportunities. Jerash Holdings currently employs approximately 6,600 workers, and women make up more than 70 percent of the Company's workforce.

Jerash Holdings and IFC will also partner to support the Company's continued growth in Jordan, expanding its manufacturing operations and capacity to serve international markets. The partnership's objective is to support 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, including through the expansion of satellite factories that bring formal employment opportunities closer to underserved communities, while further strengthening Jordan's export-oriented textile and apparel industry.

"This partnership represents an important next step in Jerash Holdings' growth journey and reflects our continued commitment to the Kingdom as a competitive base for serving our international customers," said Sam Choi, CEO of Jerash Holdings. "Presently, Jerash Holdings operates two satellite facilities, supported by the Jordanian government, with a third one currently under construction. With IFC's support, we look forward to expanding our operations, creating additional employment opportunities, and further strengthening our contribution to Jordan's export-oriented manufacturing sector," Choi added.

"Jerash Holdings is a strong example of how a Jordanian manufacturer can compete globally, while creating economic opportunities at home," said Mona Hassan, Acting Regional Industry Manager, Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Services for the Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan at IFC. "IFC's support for Jerash Holdings' expansion program will help the Company grow its manufacturing operations, boost exportation, and create local jobs. We are proud to begin this partnership and look forward to supporting Jerash Holdings' next phase of growth."

Shelisa Samgy, Upstream Manager, Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Services, for the Middle East and Central Asia at IFC, said, "Through our EDGE Gender advisory support, IFC will work with Jerash Holdings to strengthen workplace practices, support women's skills and career progression, and expand pathways to leadership. This partnership provides an important opportunity to ensure that women can participate in Jordanian career opportunities."

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nautica), Urban Outfitters, American Eagle, and Acushnet Holdings Corp (which owns the brand FootJoy). Jerash Holdings' existing production facilities in Jordan comprise eight factory units and six warehouses, and Jerash Holdings currently employs approximately 6,600 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

About IFC

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. IFC works with private companies and financial institutions in more than 100 countries, using its capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities where they are needed most. Learn more at www.ifc.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, Jerash's expectations regarding its partnership with IFC, gender-inclusive workplace initiatives, and future growth and employment opportunities, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Media contact for Jerash Holdings:

PondelWilkinson

Judy Lin or Roger Pondel

310-279-5980

jlin@pondel.com

# # #

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jerash-holdings-partners-with-international-finance-corporation-ifc-to-1254080