The Warsaw-based software house marks its 20th anniversary with a new website that traces two decades of industry change and shows what it looks like when a software company takes its own advice

WARSAW, PL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Polcode, a software development company that has helped businesses across North America and Europe modernize their technology since 2006, launched its new website at polcode.com this week. Timed to the company's 20th anniversary, the launch is more than a redesign. It applies the same modernization approach Polcode brings to client systems every day to its own brand.

For 20 years, Polcode has been the team businesses call when software stops keeping up with the business: aging platforms, tangled integrations, and tools nobody dares touch. So when it came time to rebuild its own website, the question was fair. Would a company that modernizes for others hold itself to the same standard? The new site is Polcode's answer, serving as both a showcase of what the company does and an example of it.

We spend a lot of time helping businesses move beyond systems that no longer reflect where they're headed. At some point, we had to ask ourselves the same question," said Sylwia Maslowska, Chief Strategy Officer at Polcode. "Twenty years of experience is something we're proud of, but it's not a reason to stand still. Our new website isn't about reinventing Polcode. It's about making sure the way we present ourselves reflects the company we've become and where we want to go next."

Two decades, three turning points

Polcode began in 2006 as a small team of PHP developers in Poland and grew into a full-service software house. The new site follows how the industry, and Polcode with it, has changed along the way.

The correction. When the overheated software market cooled, companies that had grown on hype were forced to prove their value. Polcode came through that period with a principle it still works by: useful beats flashy, and businesses value partners who solve real problems over those who chase trends.

When the overheated software market cooled, companies that had grown on hype were forced to prove their value. Polcode came through that period with a principle it still works by: useful beats flashy, and businesses value partners who solve real problems over those who chase trends. The sprint. When COVID-19 forced companies to digitize almost overnight, many discovered that their systems had quietly been holding them back. Polcode worked alongside clients to move from "we'll get to it" to "we need it now," untangling legacy software under real pressure.

When COVID-19 forced companies to digitize almost overnight, many discovered that their systems had quietly been holding them back. Polcode worked alongside clients to move from "we'll get to it" to "we need it now," untangling legacy software under real pressure. The acceleration. Today, artificial intelligence is reshaping what software can do and what customers expect from it. Polcode helps businesses adopt AI where it delivers measurable results, rather than adopting it for its own sake.

Responsible AI, used in the open

As AI moves into everyday business software, Polcode is putting transparency at the center of how it works. The company helps clients adopt AI with a clear focus on security, data protection, and measurable outcomes, and is equally open about how it uses AI in its own delivery. Polcode uses AI at every stage of software development and applies the quality and security standards it has built over the past 20 years. It combines hands-on code review with automated testing and deep static analysis to verify changes before release.

"AI can give a business a real advantage. But before we build it into a client's product, we need to be clear about what it will improve, how we'll measure that improvement, and how we'll make the process safe, from protecting the data AI uses to deciding which actions require human approval," said Jerzy Zawadzki, Chief Technology Officer at Polcode. "Being transparent about how we use AI ourselves is how we earn the right to help them use it. When we build AI into a client's product, we work closely with them to define similar safeguards that fit their business."

A website that practices what it preaches

The new polcode.com is built around how businesses actually look for a technology partner. Visitors can explore Polcode's custom software development, legacy modernization, and AI solutions, browse case studies, and read the team's latest insights, all designed to make it easier to see what the company does and start a conversation about what comes next. Built on Next.js 16 with a headless Strapi CMS connected via GraphQL, the new website combines fast, webhook-driven publishing with responsive CDN-delivered media and a robust testing approach. The engineering process covered WCAG 2.0 AA accessibility, structural testing across 130+ URLs, CMS outage resilience, and AI-assisted workflows for content migration, testing and quality assurance before launch.

To explore the new site, visit https://www.polcode.com .

About Polcode

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, Polcode is a software development and IT consulting company that helps businesses design, build, modernize, and scale digital products. Its teams specialize in custom software development, legacy software modernization, e-commerce, and AI solutions, working with clients across North America and Europe through engagement models that range from full product delivery to dedicated teams and managed services. Learn more at www.polcode.com .

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SOURCE: Polcode

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/after-20-years-of-modernizing-other-companies-software-polcode-tu-1254106