NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / DICK'S Sporting Goods

Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

TOGETHER, WE CHANGE LIVES

Today we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and enable youth sports participation.

In our third quarter of 2026, we:

Strengthened the community impact of our Sports Matter Impact League organizations, including Angel City Sports.

Teamed up with Big Noon Kickoff on FOX and adidas to surprise youth sports programs ahead of some big college matchups.

Announced that Sports Matter reusable shopping bags are on the way to all DICK'S Sporting Goods locations - a win for both sustainability AND youth sports!

Read on to learn more.



Pictured: 2025 Teammate-Nominated Sports Matter grant recipient.

Teaming Up to Support Our Communities

For the third year, the Teammate-Nominated Sports Matter Grant Program gave all DICK'S Sporting Goods teammates (employees) the opportunity to champion an under-resourced youth sports organization or school that's making a real impact through sport.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation approved 106 grant applications worth a combined $1.472 million! Grants will be distributed over the next several months.

Powering Possibility with Angel City Sports

For more than a decade, Angel City Sports has opened new possibilities for kids, adults and veterans living with physical disabilities in the Los Angeles area. Now, a multi-year partnership with The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter Impact League is helping that work reach even further.

Rooted in the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to experience sport as a pathway to confidence, independence and belonging, Angel City Sports provides free, year-round programming and specialized equipment to its athletes. Beyond the programs themselves, Angel City Sports creates a community where athletes can see what is possible for themselves, often for the first time.

Read more about The Foundation's partnership with Angel City Sports in our Sideline Report and click the picture above to watch a video about the group's incredible work.

Sports Matter on the Mound

Big things happened on the diamond this Little League World Series season! Sports Matter surprised both Twin Rivers Little League softball and East Hardy Little League baseball with a $25,000 grant during the Little League World Series, helping even more young athletes step up to the plate.

"It means a ton to our league," said Twin Rivers League President Bill Poole. "We are a fairly young league, so sometimes it takes whatever we can take in to run the league, and this will help tremendously to serve a lot more kids."



Pictured: Monroe County Youth Football League

Three Tailgates. Three Surprise Grants.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation teamed up with Big Noon Kickoff on FOX to surprise three youth football leagues with Sports Matter grants. It started with a $10,000 grant at Penn State for the State College Youth Football & Cheer program. Then adidas joined in to match our gift and double the impact with $20,000 grants for the Jr. Huskers Flag Football League in Nebraska and the Monroe County Youth Football League in Indiana.

Fueling Tomorrow Together

Gatorade partnered with The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation for its back-to-school Fuel Tomorrow campaign, once again bringing our shared commitment to youth sports to life in our stores. Gatorade donated $150,000 to the Sports Matter Program to help give all kids a chance to play.

Since 2022, Gatorade has supported our Sports Matter Program by contributing more than $2.4 million

Incoming! Sports Matter Reusable Bags Coming to all DICK'S Sporting Goods Stores

Following a successful pilot program, Sports Matter reusable shopping bags are en route to all DICK'S Sporting Goods locations for purchase!

The bag is a win-win. It offers a sustainable option for athletes and helps us support youth sports, with half of each bag purchase going directly to our Sports Matter Program.

THESE MOMENTS ARE MADE POSSIBLE BY CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE SPORTS MATTER FUND. IF YOU'D LIKE TO DONATE, VISIT WWW.SPORTSMATTER.ORG.

Written by Hilary Totin

Find more stories and multimedia from DICK'S Sporting Goods at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dicks-sporting-goods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DICK'S Sporting Goods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-dicks-sporting-goods-foundation-quarterly-giving-series-q3-2026-1254155