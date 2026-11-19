Tusk Automation confirms existing processing infrastructure can be refurbished and restarted in phases, with potential proof-of-concept in 2027 and concentrate production in 2028

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Honey Badger Silver Inc.(TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA) ("Honey Badger Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a comprehensive process plant condition assessment and phased restart plan prepared by Tusk Automation Inc. ("Tusk") for the Company's 100%-owned PC Silver Mine ("PC Silver"), located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Following a detailed on-site inspection and assessment of the existing processing infrastructure, Tusk concluded that the processing plant can be returned to service, and no conditions were identified that would prevent its restart.

The Tusk assessment defines a phased approach to recommissioning the existing process facility, culminating in the eventual production of lead and zinc concentrates at a rate of 1,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") by the middle of 2028. Honey Badger Silver's Board of Directors has approved Phase 1 of Tusk's restart plan which would refurbish and recommission the existing crushing circuit at an estimated cost of just C$1.8 million.

Chad Williams, Executive Chairman of Honey Badger Silver, commented:

"Tusk's report is a very important milestone for Honey Badger Silver. It confirms management's thesis of using the existing process plant to a high degree, contrary to views of certain previous owners of the mine. Having a processing facility with major equipment in good condition provides important time, cost, and de-risking advantages to bringing this exceptional Canadian silver/polymetallic asset back into production.

"What is particularly exciting is the potential to progressively restart the plant, undertake meaningful proof-of-concept pilot testing, and define a clear trajectory toward commercial concentrate production. This staged approach reduces technical risk, demonstrates progress, and supports our broader development and financing strategy."

Key Investment Highlights

Positive Plant Condition Assessment: Tusk confirmed that the existing crushing circuit is substantially complete and in good mechanical condition, while the grinding and dewatering equipment is in very good condition and suitable for refurbishment and completion.

Significant Existing Infrastructure Value: The Tusk report supports the reuse of substantial existing processing equipment, conceptually reducing the capital requirements and development timeline relative to constructing an entirely new processing facility.

Three-Phase Restart Strategy: Tusk has developed a detailed program to progressively recommission the crushing, grinding, flotation and concentrate dewatering circuits, with each phase delivering an independently operable section of the plant.

Proof-of-Concept in 2027: Phase 2 is designed to enable grinding, flotation and concentrate dewatering, providing an opportunity to demonstrate processing performance and generate valuable operational and metallurgical data.

Pathway to Concentrate Production in 2028: Tusk's preliminary implementation schedule targets completion of Phase 3 in July 2028, establishing the potential for lead and zinc concentrate production at a rate of 1,000 tpd.

Modest, Phased Capital Requirements: Tusk estimates approximately C$1.8 million to restart the crushing circuit (Phase 1), C$12.6 million to complete grinding, flotation and concentrate dewatering (Phase 2), and C$21.2 million to establish full concentrate production capability (Phase 3), including contingency but excluding certain ancillary owner's site costs.

Phase 1 - Crushing Circuit Restart

The first phase focuses on refurbishing and recommissioning the existing crushing circuit, from the ore receiving system through to the fine ore storage bin. The program includes refurbishment of crushers, conveyors, electrical equipment and associated infrastructure.

Tusk has identified the opportunity to complete these activities during the 2026-2027 winter season, subject to procurement, mobilization and site readiness.

Phase 2 - Grinding, Flotation and Concentrate Dewatering

The second phase involves completing and commissioning the grinding, bulk flotation and dewatering circuits, and enabling closed-loop proof-of-concept testing.

The program is expected to provide an opportunity to assess equipment performance, validate elements of the processing flowsheet and generate operational data to support subsequent engineering and development activities.

Tusk's current implementation schedule anticipates commissioning Phase2 in late 2027, followed by a 28-day pilot testing period extending into January 2028.

Phase 3 - Full Concentrate Production

The final phase would complete the remaining flotation, dewatering, power and supporting processing systems necessary to produce separate lead and zinc concentrates.

Tusk's preliminary schedule targets July 2028 for completion of the process plant restart and readiness for full concentrate production at a rate of 1,000 tpd, subject to completion and integration of the required supporting infrastructure.

Capital Cost Estimates

Tusk has prepared detailed capital cost estimates for each phase of the proposed restart program, supported by equipment inspections, engineering assessments, vendor quotations and construction estimates.

The estimated capital requirements for each phase are summarized below:

Phase Scope Estimated Capital Cost (C$M) Phase 1 Crushing Circuit Restart $1.8 Phase 2 Grinding, Flotation and Dewatering $12.6 Phase 3 Full Concentrate Production $21.2 Total

$35.6

Capital estimates include a 15% contingency. Phase 1 is classified as a Class 2 estimate, while Phases 2 and 3 are classified as Class 3 estimates.

In addition to the above capital estimates, Tusk has identified approximately C$8.0 million in fuel and air transportation costs associated with the phased restart program, bringing the total indicative program cost to approximately C$43.7 million. Tusk also indicated that the PC Silver Mine's existing four Cooper-Bessemer engines that power the site generators, if deemed operable, could save time and cost compared to installing an entirely new power plant in their existing capital assumptions. Further assessment and costing detail is recommended on these engines.

The estimates relate to the refurbishment and completion of the existing processing plant and exclude certain supporting infrastructure and development activities, including underground mine development, water treatment, paste backfill, building structural repairs and other facilities required for commercial operations.

Next Steps

Honey Badger Silver's Board of Directors has approved Phase 1 of Tusk's restart plan. The Company will continue to evaluate the phased restart alongside ongoing technical studies and project engineering and will also evaluate opportunities to integrate the existing processing infrastructure into the broader development strategy for the PC Silver Mine, including the potential for expanded processing capacity over time.

Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the restart program remain subject to further engineering, capital allocation decisions, permitting and the availability of necessary supporting infrastructure and financing.

About Tusk Automation Inc.

Tusk Automation Inc. ("Tusk") is a Canadian engineering and technical services firm specializing in mining process plant optimization and systems integration. Tusk has delivered projects across the Americas for junior, mid-tier and major mining companies throughout the project lifecycle in the harshest mining environments. Tusk's in-depth knowledge of practical field experience and technical expertise allows project owners to leverage existing assets to full potential with reduced capital and development timelines, while mitigating execution risk.

About the PC Silver Mine

The PC Silver Mine is a high-grade silver-zinc-lead-copper mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The property hosts five kilometres of existing underground mine workings, surface infrastructure and a substantial mineral resource containing silver, zinc, lead, copper and antimony.

Honey Badger Silver is advancing a comprehensive program to optimize and de-risk the PC Silver Mine including: technical studies; metallurgical and concentrate marketing work; infrastructure planning; Indigenous, federal and territorial government engagement; and, the evaluation of non-dilutive and strategic project financing alternatives.

About Honey Badger Silver (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA)

Honey Badger Silver is a North American silver company. The Company's flagship is the fully permitted, high-grade PC Silver Mine (Prairie Creek) in the Northwest Territories. Honey Badger Silver also holds a portfolio of silver, base and critical minerals projects across the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut, including the Sunrise Lake, Plata, Yava and Nanisivik properties, providing district-scale exposure in metal-rich Canadian jurisdictions.

Led by a proven team of mine-builders and capital markets professionals, Honey Badger Silver is building a cash-generating, asset-backed platform for the bull cycle in precious and critical minerals.

More information is available at www.honeybadgersilver.com

Chad Williams

Executive Chairman and CEO

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, the findings of the Tusk report, the potential of the phased start-up of the PC Silver processing plant, anticipated capital expenditures, the value of PC Silver's existing infrastructure, timelines for implementation of the phased restart, the condition of existing process equipment, Honey Badger Silver's strategic objectives and the potential of the Company's mineral projects. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Honey Badger Silver to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ under Honey Badger Silver's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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