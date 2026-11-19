November 19, 2026

Cloud-based solution brings advanced clinical tools and AI insights into radiology workflows, connecting image analysis with interactive reporting

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced Philips Advanced Image Insights on HealthSuite [1], a cloud-based solution combining Philips advanced visualization applications with centralized management and orchestration of third-party AI applications for imaging. Connected to Philips HealthSuite Imaging, the solution enables workflow automation and delivers analysis results, produced by advanced visualization and AI applications, into existing radiology workflows. These results can also be incorporated into structured multimedia reports using Philips Interactive Reporting Assistant, helping streamline the radiology workflow from images to report and supporting diagnostic decisions.

At RSNA 2026 in Chicago, Philips will showcase Advanced Image Insights as a key innovation in its Healthcare Informatics portfolio, demonstrating how advanced visualization and AI orchestration support radiologists and how Philips brings imaging systems, software, data, AI and services together through open platforms that connect people, information and care settings.

Radiology teams face growing imaging volumes, increasingly complex studies and continued workforce pressures. While advanced visualization and AI can help uncover deeper clinical insights, managing a growing number of disconnected applications can add complexity and manual work. This can make it harder to keep images, analysis results, clinical findings and reports connected throughout the diagnostic workflow.

"The opportunity in radiology isn't simply to add more AI applications, but to make intelligence work better across the diagnostic journey," said Madhuri Sebastian, Business Leader Imaging Informatics at Philips. "By connecting advanced visualization tools and AI applications, we can help reduce manual steps and give clinicians the insights and context they need to make confident care decisions. This can help give care teams more time to apply their expertise where it matters most when reviewing images and application results, providing better care for more people."

Bringing advanced visualization and AI into the diagnostic workflow

Advanced Image Insights provides access to advanced applications and AI-enabled analysis tools across supported imaging modalities, clinical specialties and sites. Connected to Philips HealthSuite Imaging PACS, intelligent application automation supports the transfer of clinical analysis tools directly into the PACS for radiologists to review alongside diagnostic images. Philips Interactive Reporting Assistant brings findings, key images and AI results together in structured multimedia reports with hyperlinks, tables and graphs, making results easy to access. Built-in voice recognition, automatic template selection and data population streamline report creation, reducing repetitive documentation and manual data transfer.

For example, during a lung CT workflow, AI applications can analyze images in the background for signs of incidental pulmonary embolism, while other applications can support quantitative lung nodule assessment. Through Advanced Image Insights, the results can be made available within the clinical workflow for the radiologist to review alongside the images to support efficient review and reporting. Radiologists remain responsible for reviewing images and AI outputs and making the final interpretation, while referring clinicians can benefit from additional context for diagnosis and treatment planning and patient follow-up.

Extending access across the enterprise

Delivered as a managed software-as-a-service offering on Philips HealthSuite, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Advanced Image Insights enables remote access to advanced analysis tools. Philips manages the underlying infrastructure and operations, helping reduce IT burden and support expansion across sites and subspecialties.

See Advanced Image Insights at RSNA 2026

Philips innovations help simplify workflows and support confident diagnostic decisions, giving care teams more time to apply their expertise where it matters most and helping more patients get confident diagnosis and treatment faster. Attendees can learn more at the Philips booth #6730 and here.

[1] Advanced Image Insights is a cloud-managed solution that provides a single point of access to Philips and third-party applications. Each application retains its own intended use and regulatory status. Availability of the solution and individual applications varies by market. Please contact a Philips representative for details.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Hogrebe

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +1 416 270 6757

E-mail: Anna.Hogrebe@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in image-guided therapy, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, monitoring, enterprise informatics and personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 63,900 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

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