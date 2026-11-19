DJ Amundi US TIPS Ultrashort UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Ultrashort UCITS ETF Acc (T1PS) Amundi US TIPS Ultrashort UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Nov-2026 / 14:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Ultrashort UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.0244 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 699000 CODE: T1PS ISIN: LU3454369011 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3454369011 Category Code: NAV TIDM: T1PS LEI Code: 213800FNQ5CGSEXPZY58 Sequence No.: 450252 EQS News ID: 2438690 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2438690&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2026 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)