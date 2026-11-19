

EQS Newswire / 19/11/2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2026 - Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong province on Wednesday.





International business leaders said his speech charted the course for greater openness, deeper cooperation and shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific, while boosting global businesses' confidence in tapping into opportunities in China and expanding partnerships.



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News Source: China Daily

19/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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