By Robert Kane, National VP, U.S. Public Services, TCS North America

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Originally published by Tata Consultancy Services

Highlights/Summary:

Recognition on The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was honored for its superior corporate citizenship, marking its fifth consecutive year on the list. Significant work in Pennsylvania: TCS has made substantial contributions in Pennsylvania, supporting local companies, the City of Philadelphia, and investing in innovation at Carnegie Mellon University. Community engagement and volunteerism: TCS employees actively support local schools, literacy movements, food banks, urban clean-ups, and sustainability initiatives. They also bring educational programs like TCS Ignite My Future and TCS Go Innovate Together (goIT) to K-12 teachers and students in the area. Purpose-driven approach: TCS believes the community is the ultimate stakeholder and takes a purpose-driven approach to business and government services, fostering innovation and making community investments.

Robert Kane, National VP, U.S. Public Services, TCS North America

Recently, esteemed organizations in the city I grew up in gave my employer, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a great honor. The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, together with globally recognized nonprofit Points of Light, the Philadelphia Foundation, and other area partners, announced TCS as an honoree on The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia list. This accolade recognizes companies for superior corporate citizenship because of their impact, positive investment, and influence in the community. It holds honorees up as role models for others looking to drive social impact in their business and within the community.

The recognition marked TCS' fifth consecutive year on the list.

As a person whose life story began fewer than 15 miles away in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and who lived in the area from childhood through my graduation from Penn State University, I couldn't be more delighted with this news. Being well aware of TCS' purpose-driven DNA and success in the Greater Philadelphia market - in both technology services and social impact-I couldn't be prouder. I do recognize, though, that when a global company that is not based in Greater Philadelphia receives an honor there, it begs some questions. For instance, "What makes a "community?"

TCS' work in Pennsylvania is significant. We help many prestigious businesses located there compete successfully and increase the size of their workforce, and we help the City of Philadelphia and its leaders better serve their constituents. Our investments in innovation at Carnegie Mellon's TCS Hall, in Pittsburgh, create benefits for businesses and governments across the country, and our Pennsylvania-based associates have provided thousands of volunteer hours to their local communities, ensuring positive local impact.

Community defined

Physical communities may be illustrated by boundary lines on a map, but the concept of community is really something built with intention, inclusion, shared values and investments that drive progress.

TCS' North American headquarters is located in New York City, and one of its three North American research and co-innovation centers, TCS Pace Port Pittsburgh, is situated in Pennsylvania. Through these centers and other service delivery locations, TCS supports businesses and governments throughout the Keystone state. This extensive presence makes us well-acquainted with the people and organizations that call Greater Philadelphia home. What sets TCS apart as a local partner? The answer is simple: our resolute dedication and focus on making meaningful contributions to the community.

Respect and intention in relationship building

TCS believes that the community is the ultimate stakeholder. Accordingly, we take a purpose-driven approach to the business and governments we serve, creating an environment that fosters innovative improvements, and making volunteerism and community investments high priorities. This way, we make the area an even better place to live, work and prosper for both our clients' and our own employees.

TCSers are driven by these values. They work tirelessly in support of their clients and communities throughout Greater Philadelphia and all of Pennsylvania.

It is a principle and characteristic of our business established more than 150 years ago by the Tata companies' founder, Jamsetji Tata, who said:

"In a free enterprise, the community is not just another stakeholder, but is, in fact, the very purpose of its existence."

That means we invest our resources in Greater Philadelphia-and everywhere we work and live-consistently and conscientiously.

Local Commitment

The TCS employees serving Greater Philadelphia businesses do so with excellence, helping clients better serve their own customers across the nation with distinction. Our employees show up in other ways, too, standing beside their clients regularly as they volunteer for events that matter to all of us, both professionally and personally.

TCS employees in Greater Philadelphia support local schools, literacy movements, food banks and more. They roll up their sleeves for urban clean-ups and for opportunities for "greening" neighborhoods and urban spaces. Futhermore, they keep local and global sustainability a priority in their work.

Empowering the future

TCS employees also help bring programs like TCS Ignite My Future and TCS Go Innovate Together (goIT) to K-12 teachers and their students. This helps students, especially those who might be at risk of falling through the gaps left by the digital divide, develop the skills, mindsets and confidence needed for the jobs of tomorrow-jobs that may not even exist yet. These efforts uplift people and help ensure their ability to thrive in the digital economy and the quickly evolving Age of Intelligence.

TCS is at home in Greater Philadelphia

Keeping all of that in mind, answering the question of how a global company like TCS earned this honor becomes much easier.

We did it by becoming part of the Greater Philadelphia community fabric, building and honoring relationships with intention and attention, in ways that uplift local businesses and humanity.

TCS is deeply honored and privileged to join the 49 other companies recognized on The Civic 50 Philadelphia 2026. We are grateful to have the joy of calling the Greater Philadelphia community "home."

Learn more about The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia and its honorees here. Learn more about TCS in North America here.

Originally published at https://www.tcs.com/insights/blogs/deep-roots-real-impact-building-community-greater-philadelphia.

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SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/building-a-community-in-greater-philadelphia-1254158