TARRYTOWN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCQX:CRMZ) today announced that more than 10% of the companies in its Trade Contributor Program have used its new Request Trade Review feature within three months of launch, empowering users to attach their trade payment data more accurately to the global database of businesses on the CreditRiskMonitor platform. This feature has also reduced processing turnaround time by approximately 60%, allowing trade contributors to see their matched data even faster.

The Company has a top priority for data quality, and the strong response reflects how closely the company works with its contributors to improve it. Each request draws on what contributors know firsthand about their own customers, and every trade record linked through that knowledge strengthens the data available to everyone in the network. Since many of these contributors are credit and finance teams at Fortune 1000 companies, the network is built on the expertise of seasoned credit professionals managing some of the largest and most complex receivables portfolios in the world. This is the power of an intelligent network the Company will continue to invest in over the next 3 years with the goal of significantly increasing receivables trade volume which currently stands at $3 trillion annually.

The Request Trade Review feature allows our trade contributors to provide additional business context around the customers they work with. For example, if a particular customer is associated with a large privately held company and the trade contributor would like to reflect that association in its record, then the trade contributor can notify the Company to link the two entities. The Company links the accounts receivable to the appropriate business, and any risk score already available on that business then applies to the contributor's account. With broader scored coverage, contributors can see how their accounts are distributed across the Company's proprietary bankruptcy risk models and low, medium, and high risk levels, and how much of their receivables sit within each.

That visibility matters more as business failures stay elevated. U.S. bankruptcy filings for the 12 months ending September 30, 2026 were 33% higher than the 10-year average, according to data from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. With a clear view of their exposure, credit teams can review high-risk accounts and take steps to reduce risk, while pursuing growth with lower-risk customers.

"Every account a credit team can't score is a blind spot, but the ones that hurt most are where the largest receivables dollars sit," said Mike Flum, Chief Executive Officer & President of CreditRiskMonitor. "Our clients know their customers better than anyone else, and when they share that context with our expert staff, we can extend scored coverage to the accounts where the most dollars are at stake. There's been strong interest from our trade providers."

This process bolsters the Company's existing procedure of enriching company trade payment histories by engaging in a community-based feedback loop.

How the Trade Contributor Program Works

The Trade Contributor Program is the Company's trade data exchange. Participating companies submit their accounts receivable (A/R) trade file each month, the standardized record of how each customer pays. In return, they receive risk insights and comparative payment data benchmarking, drawn from a network that aggregates $3 trillion in global trade payment data.

Joining the program is simple for companies, especially for those that already share trade data. Organizations that submit A/R trade files to another trade data exchange can generally send the same monthly file to CreditRiskMonitor. File specifications are available in the Company's A/R trade file submission requirements.

All trade file submissions are fully anonymized. Contributor identities are never disclosed, and payment data is reported only in aggregate. The Company maintains SOC 2 compliance, meaning an independent auditor has verified its data security controls.

Request Trade Review is available now to all Trade Contributor Program participants. Companies interested in contributing trade data can learn more at www.creditriskmonitor.com/solutions/trade-contributor-program.

Overview

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (creditriskmonitor.com) sells a suite of web-based, SaaS subscription products providing access to comprehensive commercial credit reports, bankruptcy risk analytics, financial and payment information, and curated news on public and private companies worldwide. Our primary SaaS subscription products for analyzing commercial financial risk are CreditRiskMonitor and SupplyChainMonitor. These products help corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of and manage financial risk more quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively. Our subscribers include nearly 40% of the Fortune 1000 and well over a thousand other large corporations worldwide.

To help subscribers prioritize and monitor counterparty financial risk, our SaaS platforms offer the proprietary FRISK and PAYCE Scores as well as the FAST Rating, the well-known Altman Z"-Score, agency ratings from key Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations ("NRSROs"), curated news, and detailed financial spreads & ratios. Our FRISK and PAYCE Scores are financial distress classification models that measure a business's probability of bankruptcy within a year. The FRISK Score also includes a risk signal based on the aggregate research behaviors of our subscribers, who control counterparty access to trade credit at some of the most sophisticated companies in the world. The inclusion of this risk signal boosts the overall accuracy of this bankruptcy analytic by lowering the false positive rate for the riskiest corporations.

Through its Trade Contributor Program, the Company receives monthly confidential accounts receivables data from hundreds of subscribers and non-subscribers, which it parses, processes, aggregates, and reports to summarize the invoice payment behavior of B2B counterparties without disclosing the specific contributors of this information. The size of the Trade Contributor Program's current annualized trade credit transaction data is approximately $3 trillion.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "expects" or words of similar meaning, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include details of the accounting restatement, the expected impact of the accounting restatement and the remediation of the related material weakness in internal control over financial reporting. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as "risk factors" or otherwise in the Company's Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. There can be no assurance that (i) the consequences of the Company's restated results will be as anticipated above and (ii) the Company will be able to promptly and efficiently implement the appropriate remediation steps into its financial reporting. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Contact

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.

Brian Sanders, Vice President, Marketing

(845) 767-4802

marketing@creditriskmonitor.com

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SOURCE: CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/creditriskmonitor-trade-contributors-use-new-self-serve-feature-1254164