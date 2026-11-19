Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - AXS Pte Ltd (AXS), a leading bill management and payment acceptance solutions provider, and PayerMax, a global payment solutions provider, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026 to support the expansion of PayerMax's merchant payment capabilities in Singapore.

The collaboration will leverage AXS's established payment acceptance infrastructure and local market expertise to support PayerMax in expanding its presence within Singapore's physical merchant payment landscape. By bringing together their respective strengths, both companies aim to enable more businesses, including local merchants and international businesses operating in Singapore, to access seamless and flexible in-person payment acceptance solutions.

PayerMax and AXS Hold Strategic Signing Ceremony at the 2026 Singapore FinTech Festival

Under the MOU, AXS and PayerMax will explore collaboration in the following areas:

Merchant Payment Expansion: Leveraging AXS's established in-person payment acceptance capabilities, including SoftPOS and payment terminals, to support PayerMax in expanding its merchant payment services across Singapore's physical retail landscape.

Leveraging AXS's established in-person payment acceptance capabilities, including SoftPOS and payment terminals, to support PayerMax in expanding its merchant payment services across Singapore's physical retail landscape. Payment Technology Integration: Exploring the integration of AXS's payment acceptance infrastructure with PayerMax's existing payment platform to facilitate seamless payment processing and support a wider range of merchant payment needs.

Exploring the integration of AXS's payment acceptance infrastructure with PayerMax's existing payment platform to facilitate seamless payment processing and support a wider range of merchant payment needs. Future Payment Innovation: Identifying opportunities to develop additional payment capabilities and solutions to support the evolving needs of local and international merchants operating in Singapore.

The collaboration brings together AXS's local payment infrastructure and merchant acceptance capabilities with PayerMax's global payment processing expertise and international merchant ecosystem. Through this partnership, PayerMax aims to combine its global payment capabilities with AXS's in-person payment solutions to strengthen its merchant payment offerings in Singapore, while AXS continues to extend the reach of its payment infrastructure through strategic partnerships.

"PayerMax has established strong capabilities in online payments, while AXS brings extensive experience and infrastructure in in-person payment acceptance. By bringing these complementary strengths together, we see opportunities to offer merchants more comprehensive payment solutions across both online and physical channels.

For AXS, this partnership also opens up opportunities to extend our in-person payment capabilities to PayerMax's international merchant network, allowing us to serve more businesses and expand the reach of our payment infrastructure," said Quah Chun Han, Chief Executive Officer, AXS.

"As businesses increasingly operate across both online and physical channels, having flexible and seamless payment solutions is more important than ever. Our partnership with AXS allows us to build on our existing online payment capabilities and expand into in-person payment acceptance, enabling us to better serve merchants across different payment environments.

By bringing together our respective strengths, we look forward to creating more opportunities for merchants to grow, supporting their evolving payment needs," said Wang Hu, President, PayerMax.

The MOU reflects both companies' commitment to strengthening payment acceptance capabilities and supporting the continued development of Singapore's merchant payment ecosystem.

About AXS

Incorporated in 2000 and headquartered in Singapore, AXS is one of the region's established payment solutions providers, connecting consumers, businesses, merchants, and billing organisations through secure and accessible payment experiences. From pioneering Singapore's self-service billing kiosk network to enabling transactions across digital, physical, and partner channels today, AXS powers payment infrastructure that supports how people pay and how organisations collect, manage, and enable payments.

Across Singapore's bill payment ecosystem, AXS serves more than one million users through its digital and physical touchpoints. Beyond bill payments, AXS enables businesses and merchants with payment acceptance, collections, and digital payment capabilities, supporting a growing ecosystem of thousands of businesses.

For more information, visit www.axs.com.sg.

About PayerMax

PayerMax is a global payments company with a network spanning 150+ countries and regions and supporting 600+ payment methods. Our integrated acquiring, payout and collection capabilities enable enterprises to operate and expand across borders.

With deep local expertise across both high-growth and mature markets, we combine payment technology, local teams and partnerships with banks and payment networks to connect global businesses with digital economies worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.payermax.com.

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