New Qualified Opportunity Fund blueprint enables local stakeholders and institutional capital to turn realized gains into tax-advantaged investments that modernize electrical grids, water and sewer systems, broadband, and workforce housing in their own backyard

RIVIERA BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Remergify, Inc., a corporate transformation and technology venture platform, together with its co-venture infrastructure platform Ready Set Fund Grow LLC (RSFG), today announced the rollout of their Municipal Stabilization Framework-an educational and deployment blueprint designed to help city leaders, Community Redevelopment Agencies (CRAs), and civic-minded capital partners modernize foundational public utilities and bridge the economic divide in two-tier cities.

Across rapidly growing coastal and urban corridors, municipalities increasingly face a widening structural split: ultra-high-net-worth waterfront and luxury enclaves sit adjacent to historically underinvested neighborhoods, leaving the working middle class squeezed by rising housing costs, insurance spikes, and failing civic infrastructure. At the same time, many residents and family offices holding significant appreciated assets look for straightforward, institutional ways to strengthen the very cities they call home-without navigating bureaucratic friction or funding speculative projects that destabilize their community.

Remergify and Ready Set Fund Grow's model bridges both sides under a single guiding principle: stabilize the resident and the core infrastructure before monetizing the land.

"You cannot build a thriving, resilient city on top of a fragile electrical grid, aging water and sewer mains, and disconnected neighborhoods," said Alfred Leroy Farrington II. "The federal Opportunity Zone framework was specifically designed to reward patient capital with significant capital gains deferral and long-term tax-free appreciation when it is deployed into foundational community needs. Through the Remergify and Ready Set Fund Grow ecosystem, stakeholders can seamlessly redirect realized gains into building the essential utility, housing, and workforce backbone of the cities they live in-creating lasting civic stability while protecting municipal budgets from new debt."

Through a Dual-Track Qualified Opportunity Zone Business (QOZB) architecture powered by Remergify's technology and operational infrastructure, the joint platform offers a streamlined, turnkey vehicle that partners directly with municipalities through public-private partnerships (P3s) to deploy QOF equity into four foundational pillars:

Core Public Utilities & Next-Gen Municipal Infrastructure: Partnering with municipalities to modernize and expand essential public utilities-including electrical grid resilience and microgrid generation, water treatment and sewer line upgrades, municipal fiber-optic internet, and AI Hubs. By underwriting utility and digital capacity inside Opportunity Zones, the platform removes the physical bottlenecks that stall neighborhood revitalization while generating long-term, infrastructure-grade cash flows.

Attainable Workforce Housing & Equity Preservation: Developing energy-resilient workforce housing targeting 60% to 120% of Area Median Income (AMI)-ensuring teachers, nurses, first responders, utility technicians, and local families can afford to live in the communities they serve.

Neighborhood-Serving Commercial Anchors: Transforming distressed commercial corridors into essential community hubs featuring full-service grocers, telehealth/urgent care clinics, and lease-to-own incubator spaces for local entrepreneurs.

Direct STEM & Technical Workforce Pipelines: Embedding hands-on technical training, microschool pathways, and trade certification labs directly inside RSFG developments so local residents are credentialed for high-wage careers in electrical/grid engineering, water systems management, fiber broadband deployment, and data infrastructure.

By separating hard real estate and utility infrastructure assets (PropCo) from operating services, digital platforms, and community enterprises (OpCo), Remergify and Ready Set Fund Grow pair the 10-year tax-free growth mechanics of the federal Opportunity Zone code with enforceable Community Benefits Agreements (CBAs). This structure allows local capital allocators to preserve wealth, eliminate capital gains drag, and leave a visible, generational legacy in their own municipality-all through a single, institutionally managed platform.

Remergify and Ready Set Fund Grow are actively engaging with municipal leaders, utility authorities, economic development boards, and Opportunity Zone stakeholders across South Florida to deploy pilot frameworks in designated QOZ corridors.

About Remergify, Inc.

Remergify, Inc. is a technology, corporate transformation, and venture ecosystem platform that builds and scales operational infrastructure, financial technology, and community-driven enterprises. As co-venture partner in Ready Set Fund Grow, Remergify provides technology strategy, digital infrastructure integration, and operational execution to revitalize underserved urban corridors and unlock long-term value for communities and stakeholders. For more information, visit Remergify.com.

About Ready Set Fund Grow LLC

Ready Set Fund Grow LLC (RSFG), part of the Remergify ecosystem of companies, is a Florida-based Qualified Opportunity Zone infrastructure and community development platform focused on turning distressed and bifurcated municipal corridors into self-sustaining economic engines. By integrating core public utilities-electrical grid resilience, water and sewer modernization, municipal broadband, and edge compute-with attainable workforce housing, neighborhood retail anchors, and technical workforce pipelines, RSFG builds durable middle-class pathways alongside institutional-grade infrastructure assets. For more information, visit ReadySetFundGrow.com.

Media & Municipal Partnership Inquiries:

Stuart Fine, Chief Executive Officer, Remergify, Inc. & Ready Set Fund Grow LLC

Alfred Leroy Farrington II, Chief of Innovation & Implementation Officer, Remergify / VP of Business Development, Ready Set Fund Grow

Email: stuart@remergify.com | Website: ReadySetFundGrow.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/remergify-and-ready-set-fund-grow-launch-municipal-opportunity-zone-framework-1254174