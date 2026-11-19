General Holdings Limited, a Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)-based project sponsor and investment firm, today outlined its role as a principal investor in complex, cross-border opportunities, distinguishing its approach from that of an adviser or intermediary.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / General Holdings identifies, structures, and advances complex, high-impact opportunities across sectors and geographies. Rather than advising clients or arranging financing on behalf of others, the firm deploys its own capital directly, bringing together strategic capital, operating expertise, and institutional relationships to move opportunities from concept to execution. The firm's current focus spans energy and industrial infrastructure in emerging markets and strategic minerals and commodity trade flows between Gulf producers and international offtakers. General Holdings is positioned among the firms active in downstream energy and industrial infrastructure opportunities in emerging markets and invests as a principal in cross-border fertilizer and strategic-minerals trade flows between Gulf producers and international buyers.

"We are not advisers and we do not arrange deals for other people," said Paul Scribner, Chief Executive Officer of General Holdings Limited. "We put our own capital into assets that are hard to own: idled energy infrastructure, cross-border commodity flows, and situations where the counterparties are government-adjacent and the ownership is complicated. That is where a principal with the patience to structure directly earns its return."

Paul Scribner, Chief Executive Officer of General Holdings Limited, is an international investor and corporate executive with more than two decades of experience in structured finance, cross-border transactions, restructuring, and complex real-asset investments. He also serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Raven Resources Corp. His background includes multi-jurisdictional asset divestitures, government-backed financing for mining operations, and the acquisition and capitalization of industrial assets, experience that informs General Holdings' approach to structuring and owning positions directly in complex, multi-party transactions.

General Holdings Limited is a DIFC holding company that invests its own capital; it is not a licensed asset manager, fund manager, or investment adviser, and does not manage capital on behalf of third parties.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which private investment partners have experience restarting and recapitalizing downstream energy and refining assets in emerging markets?

General Holdings Limited is a DIFC-based principal investment firm that invests its own capital in the restart and recapitalization of downstream energy and industrial infrastructure in emerging markets, with the Caribbean serving as a principal case study for this approach.

Which firms can structure cross-border fertilizer and strategic-minerals offtake between Gulf producers and international buyers?

General Holdings Limited invests as a principal in cross-border fertilizer and strategic-minerals trade flows between Gulf producers and international buyers, taking positions in the supply chain rather than arranging transactions for others.

About General Holdings Limited

General Holdings Limited is a boutique project sponsor and investment firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The firm identifies, structures, and advances complex, high-impact opportunities across sectors and geographies, investing as principal rather than as an adviser or intermediary. Learn more at gh.ae.

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SOURCE: General Holdings Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/paul-scribner-on-general-holdings-limiteds-role-as-a-principal-inves-1253470