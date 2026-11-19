Toronto-based boutique consulting firm earns national recognition for its people-first culture, commitment to continuous learning, and high performance.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - The Poirier Group (TPG), a Toronto-based boutique management consulting firm specializing in strategy execution, process improvement, and operational performance improvement, is excited to be named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2026 by Waterstone Human Capital. This marks the third time TPG has received this national recognition, reflecting its ongoing commitment to its people and the remarkable culture it has sustained over the years.

Waterstone Human Capital's sponsors Canada's Most Admired Corporate Culture award program recognizing Canadian organizations whose exemplary cultures contribute to their business performance and competitive advantage. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation by an independent Board of Governors.

For 21 years, TPG has partnered with clients across diverse industries to transform organizations by delivering sustainable business performance results. The firm recognizes its culture as a leading contributor to its growth, reputation in the consulting industry, and why clients keep coming back.





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TPG's culture is guided by four core values: Learning, Serving, Integrity, and Excellence. These values are reflected in how the team works together, makes decisions, and serves its clients. "It's been an enormous honour to work for over 15 years with this amazing organization. Exceptional results begin with exceptional people, and the culture we've built together is the foundation for the successes we achieve for our clients and one another." Jared Frederici, Partner, TPG

A Culture That Exists by Design, Not by Default

At TPG, culture is viewed as an intentional performance system, where high performance is defined by balancing rigorous accountability with deep trust, psychological safety, and care.

The firm's flat organizational structure minimizes hierarchy and fosters open communication, direct feedback, and collaboration across all levels. In this environment, insight supersedes hierarchy, and every team member is empowered to identify opportunities, challenge traditional thinking, and contribute to meaningful organizational change.

"From my first day at TPG, I never felt like 'just an intern' because the culture was grounded in honesty and integrity, I felt heard, trusted, and empowered, and that remains true today," says Saifaldeen Zaghloul, Senior Consultant at TPG

TPG encourages employees to "Put their fingerprint on the organization" allowing individuals to take ownership, bring forward new ideas, and actively shape the direction of the firm.





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Leadership plays an important role in modelling these values and sustaining an environment where every voice is heard. Regular "Ask Me Anything" sessions, weekly all-hands meetings, and bi-annual strategic offsites reinforce transparency, inclusion, trust, and shared accountability for performance improvement and professional development.

"Our culture is no accident: we hire people who share our values and bring real smarts, and the result is a team that is as talented as it is genuinely great to work with." Karen Calder, Senior Advisor at TPG

Investing in People to Drive High Performance

Continuous learning is one of TPG's four core values. Every team member is supported by a dedicated Coach, a personalized professional development plan, and access to funded training and certifications. Regular peer-led learning sessions, transparent career development pathways, and bi-annual team offsites further encourage collaboration, a shared sense of community and individual growth.

"What makes TPG special is the people who genuinely care about each other, push each other to grow, and come together to do meaningful work that makes a difference for our clients," reflects Aaron Segal, Consultant at TPG

Beyond these programs, TPG takes a deliberate approach to listening to its people and acting on their feedback. Confidential stay interviews and a cross-functional Culture Committee help ensure the firm continues to evolve with its team.





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The survey results reflect the strength of this approach:

100% of surveyed employees identified TPG's culture as a primary factor in attracting them to the firm and a crucial reason they stay.

identified TPG's culture as a primary factor in attracting them to the firm and a crucial reason they stay. 100% first-year employee retention over the past three years.

over the past three years. 85 Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) , reflecting strong employee advocacy.

, reflecting strong employee advocacy. Voluntary employee turnover is below 5%, a fraction of the North American consulting industry average of 20%, reflecting strong employee engagement and stability.

These outcomes demonstrate how TPG's commitment to people development, open, honest and direct communication, and shared accountability creates the foundation for a high-performing organization.

"TPG stood out to me because it offered people early in their careers real ownership and responsibility, and it has kept delivering on that, opening doors I wouldn't have found at a bigger company," Emily Goridkov, Consultant at TPG.

Creating Impact Beyond the Workplace

TPG's value of serving extends beyond its clients and employees into the communities where it operates.

Through its employee-led Purpose Beyond Profit initiative, the firm commits a minimum of 25% of its non-billable hours to providing pro-bono management consulting services to charities and nonprofit organizations helping strengthen their operations to improve outcomes and support long-term sustainable impact.

Their commitment to 'serving the highest good for those with whom and which they are associated' also carries through to client relationships. Across more than 500 projects, TPG has maintained an enviable 100% positive client satisfaction rate, reflecting the trust, integrity, and collaborative approach that define the experience clients have working with them.

Culture as a Driver of Business Success

For TPG, the connection between culture and performance is clear. The firm believes that when people feel trusted, supported, and empowered to contribute, they are better equipped to solve complex challenges and deliver meaningful results.

This philosophy has helped TPG build resilience through changing market conditions, expand its capabilities, and sustain long-term client partnerships.

"Culture is no longer a soft topic in the boardroom, it is a performance topic," says Marty Parker, Founder and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired program. "The leaders and organizations we are recognizing this year treat culture as a discipline. They measure it, and they let it guide the decisions that shape their results."

"The culture at TPG has always encouraged me to show up as my authentic self, which has played a meaningful role in shaping my growth, both personally and professionally. It's a big part of what makes TPG such a special place to be and why I'm so proud to be part of this organization," Monika Birdi, Principal at TPG.

Receiving Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures recognition for the third time is a meaningful milestone for TPG and a reflection of the collective commitment of its people.

It is an absolute honour to be recognized by Waterstone. Congratulations to my fellow team members on this award. TPG is a fantastic organization for those with a keen sense of curiosity who are looking to make an impact," remarks Kayla Brar, HR Director

About The Poirier Group

The Poirier Group (TPG), established in 2005, is a premier boutique award winning Canadian management consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations achieve operational excellence. With deep expertise in performance improvement, process optimization, Lean Six Sigma, industrial engineering and business transformation, TPG partners with clients across North America to implement practical, sustainable solutions that drive measurable, long-term results. Visit www.thepoiriergroup.com to learn more.

About Waterstone Human Capital

Waterstone Human Capital is North America's Culture Intelligence firm. Through leadership strategy and AI-enabled Culture Intelligence, it helps organizations measure how they behave, connect it to performance, and make better decisions that produce stronger business outcomes. Waterstone's services span executive search, professional recruitment, and leadership and advisory work across North America, and America's Most Admired and Canada's Most Admired programs are a benchmark for culture performance and leadership excellence. With more than 23 years of experience and proprietary Culture Intelligence data, Waterstone helps leaders build organizations that accelerate profitability and create lasting competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com.

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