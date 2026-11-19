Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Mark Fairbairn, Chairman, Swiss Mining Institute ("SMI") and other members of his team, joined Graham Dallas, Head of Business Development, EMEA, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate Swiss Mining Institute's 15th Annual Mining Investment Conference from Zürich, Switzerland.





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SMI is Europe's largest Mining Investment conference, bringing together more than 1,200 investors and 120 carefully selected listed mining companies. Its audience comprises Institutional Investors, Portfolio and Fund Managers, Family Offices, and HNWIs.

Built on the conviction that exceptional investments begin with exceptional relationships, SMI offers a distinctive environment where decision-makers meet face-to-face, discover compelling investment opportunities, and build lasting connections. Hosted at the iconic Dolder Grand Hotel in Zurich, SMI combines a prestigious setting with a carefully curated audience and an extensive one-to-one meeting programme, going far beyond the traditional conference format.

SMI is not about gathering the largest crowd. It is about bringing the right people together. A community built on trust, quality, and a shared passion for the future of the mining industry.

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