SolarEdge unveiled its new U.S.-made Duo power optimizer for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects this week at RE+ 2026 in Las Vegas. Power optimizers are DC-to-DC converters installed on the underside of solar modules to maximize power output. Unlike conventional optimizers, which typically connect to a single module, the SolarEdge Duo connects to two modules, with an independent maximum power point tracker (MPPT) for each. According to the company's datasheet, each input supports up to 650 W, with an MPPT operating voltage range of 12.5 V to 57 V and a maximum continuous input current ...

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