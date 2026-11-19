New research among 40,500 workers finds that training, worker involvement and human-centered leadership determine success of AI adoption. In North America, lack of career progression is top reason for wanting to leave a job.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent and technology expertise company, today published the seventh edition of its annual Global Workforce of the Future report, based on a survey of 40,500 workers across 36 countries, including 6,600 in the U.S. and Canada. The findings show that AI adoption is advancing rapidly, but technology delivers its strongest value when organizations redesign work around people, equip them with relevant skills, and give them a voice in how change is implemented.

Brief

AI is now embedded in working life. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of workers use AI agents at work, up from 64% in 2025, and technology occupies four of the five leading influences reshaping work. Yet adoption alone does not guarantee value. The research points to a widening gap between organizations that simply deploy AI and those that integrate people, AI agents and workflows into a well-orchestrated hybrid workforce.

Where AI is well integrated into operating workflows, workers report saving 20% more time - 21% percent in the U.S. - per day than users experiencing lower integration. They are also more likely to reinvest the time saved in higher-value work and seven times less likely to feel overwhelmed by the need to use AI tools effectively. The findings suggest that productivity gains depend less on access to technology than on how effectively technology is embedded into the work itself.

Key Facts

The leadership disconnect . Only one in four U.S. workers, and one in five Canadian workers, say their leaders are empathetic to the effects of change. Globally, 21% feel that concerns about new technologies are taken seriously and 39% feel supported by their manager to adapt.

. Only one in four U.S. workers, and one in five Canadian workers, say their leaders are empathetic to the effects of change. Globally, 21% feel that concerns about new technologies are taken seriously and 39% feel supported by their manager to adapt. Worker involvement turns adoption into adaptability. 96% of workers involved in redesigning their work are willing to adapt to changing environments, compared with 29% of those not involved.

96% of workers involved in redesigning their work are willing to adapt to changing environments, compared with 29% of those not involved. Lack of career progression has overtaken salary as the leading reason people would leave their job. It is now North American workers' leading reason for considering a move. Salary was the top reason in the 2025 report.

Why This Matters

These findings sharpen the case for hybrid workforce orchestration: redesigning tasks and workflows around the complementary strengths of people and technology; defining clear roles for employees, AI agents and other tools; and giving workers the autonomy, training and oversight needed to use them well. This is how organizations can turn AI adoption into measurable value without weakening trust, confidence or wellbeing.

The report calls on organizations to involve workers in work redesign, integrate AI into workflows, train people to adapt rather than simply adopt, communicate clearly how roles and skills are changing, and monitor whether rising productivity expectations are creating unsustainable pressure. Organizations are encouraged to protect flexibility, autonomy and work-life balance as workplace demands change.

Executive Quotes

Denis Machuel, CEO of the Adecco Group: "The next phase of AI at work is not about deploying more tools. It is about orchestrating people and technology more effectively. When workers help redesign how work gets done, and receive the training and clarity to adapt, AI creates more value and change becomes easier to navigate. AI delivers its greatest impact when it happens with people and not to people."

Geno Cutolo, head of Adecco North America: "As businesses across North America integrate AI, they also need to think about how roles and workflows are changing, where skills gaps are emerging and how to prepare their workforce for what comes next. Getting that right will be critical to turning AI investment into stronger performance."

Methodology

The Adecco Group surveyed 40,500 workers across 36 countries and 21 industries between June and July 2026 through an online survey conducted in local languages.

The Adecco Group Corporate Press Office:

media@adecco.com

North America Media Contact:

Justin Carinci

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent and technology expertise company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital engineering consulting to innovate and accelerate business transformation and empower organizations to optimize their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to fostering sustainable employability and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). https://www.adeccogroup.com/

SOURCE: The Adecco Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-adecco-group-global-study-ai-delivers-more-value-when-people-1253453