New global model connects AI expertise, reusable capabilities and development resources across Akkodis, turning the company's own AI transformation into a blueprint for enterprise AI at scale

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Akkodis, a global leader in digital engineering consulting and part of the Adecco Group, today announced the launch of its AI Factory, a global model designed to accelerate the development, adoption and scaling of enterprise AI. By operating the model within its own business, Akkodis is applying the same principles it brings to clients moving from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale value.

Like many global enterprises, Akkodis has seen AI innovation grow rapidly across countries, teams and use cases. But successful experimentation does not automatically translate into enterprise-wide value: capabilities can remain isolated, teams can address similar problems independently and access to expertise and development resources can vary. The AI Factory connects local innovation with global expertise, reusable capabilities and engineering resources so solutions can be adapted and scaled more broadly.

The AI Factory is already connecting AI solutions and reusable capabilities across Akkodis globally. Capabilities are being reused across markets, with the first global AI Factory solutions now in production through common pathways for intake, governance and deployment.

The challenge extends across the enterprise AI market. Akkodis' 2026 What CTOs Think research found that while AI ambition continues to grow, organizations often struggle to turn experimentation into repeatable, scalable execution, widening the divide between enterprise-wide AI orchestration and fragmented efforts across functions, systems and skills.

"Scaling AI is not simply a technology challenge. It requires organizations to connect innovation with the systems, expertise and operating models needed to turn it into repeatable value," said Jo Debecker, President and CEO of Akkodis. "We see that challenge with our clients, and we experience it ourselves. The AI Factory helps us learn by doing, creating stronger pathways from innovation to deployment. It also puts Akkodis Intelligence into practice, combining human expertise and technology to create greater value for our business and our clients."

Connecting local innovation to global capability

The AI Factory is not a single centralized technology platform; it is an enablement ecosystem connecting countries, engineers, business teams and specialists with reusable capabilities, development resources and expertise. Technologies and solutions can remain distributed across local, regional or customer environments while becoming easier to discover, adapt, govern and scale.

The Akkodis AI Factory model brings together four core functions:

Design: defining the operating model, prioritizing AI opportunities and establishing the architecture and capabilities needed to scale

defining the operating model, prioritizing AI opportunities and establishing the architecture and capabilities needed to scale Build: developing AI solutions and reusable components, by combining engineering expertise, technologies and resources across teams and markets

developing AI solutions and reusable components, by combining engineering expertise, technologies and resources across teams and markets Run: moving AI capabilities into production and supporting deployment, adoption and lifecycle management at scale

moving AI capabilities into production and supporting deployment, adoption and lifecycle management at scale Govern: establishing the security, compliance, architecture and decision frameworks needed to manage AI responsibly and consistently including cost and business value.

Rather than assuming every AI requirement demands a new solution, the AI Factory helps teams determine whether to reuse or adapt existing capabilities, combine expertise across countries or develop something new. This reflects a broader principle in Akkodis' approach to enterprise AI: value comes from deliberately engineering how technology, people and systems work together, not from deploying more AI in isolation.

Putting the model into practice

The AI Factory is already operating across Akkodis, helping turn AI opportunities into governed, production-ready capabilities.

One example is Akkodis' AI use case intake agent, a common entry point that structures AI opportunities, identifies governance and duplication risks and directs them to the right delivery route. Now live across Akkodis, it is helping refine how AI moves securely into production, creating reusable practices for future AI capabilities and customer environments.

Taking the experience to clients

By operating the AI Factory within its own business, Akkodis serves as "client zero," testing and refining the model in a complex global enterprise environment. Through AI Factory as a Service, Akkodis brings that experience, engineering expertise and reusable capabilities to clients seeking to move at high velocity from fragmented AI initiatives toward scalable enterprise capability.

Among the AI solutions Akkodis is developing and integrating with clients include a multi-agent AI coworker that can reduce B2B sales proposal preparation from three days to approximately five minutes; a supplier communications agent designed to save 45-55 hours per user each month; a contract review agent designed to reduce review time by at least 30%; and an executive office assistant that reduces administrative effort while improving decision and action traceability.

By applying and refining the AI Factory internally and with clients, Akkodis creates a continuous feedback loop, improving both internal execution and customer delivery.

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Media contacts

Anne Friedrich

SVP, Global Head of Communications, Akkodis

M. +4915174633470

E. anne.friedrich@adeccogroup.com

Lisa Bushka

VP, External Communications, Akkodis

M. +18604630770

E. lisa.bushka@adeccogroup.com

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed, powered and optimized. With deep expertise across AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, we offer best-in-class technology consultancy. Through our strong, scalable delivery models and specialized talent, we provide end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting through implementation. Our commitment to Akkodis Intelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland, Akkodis brings together 40,000 engineers and digital experts in over 30 countries, with services that span Consulting, Solutions and Academy. With deep experience across the world's major industries, Akkodis empowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com

SOURCE: Akkodis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/akkodis-launches-global-ai-factory-as-a-service-to-scale-ai-across-eng-1254745