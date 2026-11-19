Meyers was recognized with Nashville's 2026 class of top CEOs and C-level executives at the Nov. 4 ceremony at Marathon Music Works.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Lisa Meyers, owner of NEXTAFF of Nashville and NEXTAFF of Jackson, was honored Nov. 4 at the 2026 Nashville Titan 100 Awards, held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The evening, themed "Celebrating the People Behind the Impact," brought together the 100 CEOs and C-level executives named to this year's Nashville Titan 100.

Meyers was announced as an honoree in August. The Nashville Titan 100 program recognizes the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industries, using criteria that include exceptional leadership, vision and passion. Together, the 2026 honorees and their companies generate more than $31 billion in annual revenue and employ more than 117,000 people across the region and beyond.

"Sitting in that room with 99 other leaders who have built something meaningful in this region was incredibly humbling, but what I kept thinking about was how none of us gets there alone", said Meyers. "I had a dream and the work ethic to pursue it, but at a pivotal point in my life, I needed someone to believe in me. Someone did, and that belief helped change the course of my life. I opened NEXTAFF because I wanted to create that same kind of opportunity for others: a place where people are seen for their potential and given the chance to prove what they can do. This recognition belongs to my team at NEXTAFF of Nashville and NEXTAFF of Jackson, because they earned it one placement and one relationship at a time. Awards are wonderful, but the real reward is knowing that when you believe in people and give them an opportunity, you can help change the direction of their lives. I know that because someone did it for me."

Meyers has more than 20 years of experience in staffing and joined the NEXTAFF franchise network in 2019. NEXTAFF of Nashville and NEXTAFF of Jackson recruit for commercial and healthcare positions, including light industrial, production, janitorial, clerical and nursing roles, with temporary, temp-to-hire and direct hire options.

"It was an honor to be there and celebrate Lisa's recognition among Nashville's Titan 100 leaders," said Lauren Macy, Vice President of NEXTAFF. "Lisa has built something special through her commitment to her clients, her teams, and the communities she serves. Her success as a multi-unit Nextaff owner, combined with her leadership on the Titan 100 Board of Directors, speaks volumes about the respect she has earned and the impact she continues to make. We couldn't be prouder to have her representing Nextaff."

For Titan 100 honorees, the awards night marks the start of the recognition rather than the end of it. As a 2026 Titan, Meyers joins a community of CEOs and C-level executives who meet throughout the year to challenge one another's thinking, trade perspective across industries and build relationships that last well past the ceremony. She continues to lead NEXTAFF of Nashville and NEXTAFF of Jackson, supporting local employers and job seekers.

About NEXTAFF of Nashville and NEXTAFF of Jackson

NEXTAFF of Nashville and NEXTAFF of Jackson are locally owned NEXTAFF offices led by owner Lisa Meyers. Both offices provide temporary, temp-to-hire and direct hire staffing for commercial and healthcare positions. Reach NEXTAFF of Nashville at 615-208-9229 or nextaff.com/locations/nashville-tn, and NEXTAFF of Jackson at 731-271-5677 or nextaff.com/locations/nextaff-of-jackson-tn.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF is a franchise staffing network and a brand of Talvera Holdings, LLC. NEXTAFF fills its clients' open positions using the X-FACTOR Hiring System, which defines what success looks like in each role, sources candidates through a network of more than 6,000 Ambassadors, assesses fit with the Fit Quotient Score (FQ Score), and measures every placement at 90 days. Each office is locally owned and operated, so clients work directly with the owner accountable for their results. NEXTAFF serves employers in commercial, healthcare and technology staffing. Learn more at nextaff.com.

Media Contact

Jen Daniel

Marketing Manager

pr@nextaff.com

www.nextaff.com

SOURCE: NEXTAFF

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nextaff-owner-lisa-meyers-honored-at-2026-nashville-titan-100-aw-1253653