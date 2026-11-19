The Third Yongchun White Crane Kungfu Inheritance and Development Conference Opens

YONGCHUN, China, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hong Kong Commercial Daily:

On November 17, the Third Yongchun White Crane Kungfu Inheritance and Development Conference opened at Wuli Ancient Street under the theme "White Crane Kungfu: From Yongchun to the World." Disciples from China, the UK, Germany, Brazil and other countries and regions performed together and explored the inheritance of Chinese martial arts.

The opening show featured four chapters - "First Practice," "Seeking the Way," "Tempering," and "Returning Home." Three generations of local inheritors and overseas disciples shared the stage, their martial lineage crossing mountains and seas to express the roots-seeking sentiments of the qiaoxiang homeland.

Since its founding in the Kangxi era, Yongchun White Crane Kungfu has spread to over 80 countries and regions, with more than 10 million practitioners worldwide and over a hundred overseas training centers. It has given rise to renowned styles such as Foshan Wing Chun, Jeet Kune Do, and Japanese Goju-ryu Karate - evolving from a local folk martial art into a vital bridge connecting overseas Chinese and spreading Chinese culture.

In recent years, Yongchun has deeply tapped and revitalized its unique White Crane Kungfu cultural resources, establishing a special task force for the "Kungfu Yongchun" development project. By hosting competitions, fostering school-local co-education, empowering IP, and leveraging overseas Chinese networks, the city continues to polish the "Kungfu Yongchun" brand, upgrading White Crane Kungfu from a traditional martial art into a cultural IP, study-tour economy, and creative industry.

After the opening ceremony, guests toured Wuli Ancient Street and Dayu Village, visiting kungfu gyms, intangible cultural heritage exhibition halls, the Dayu Village White Crane Kungfu History Museum, and the White Crane Kungfu Cultural Exchange Center - experiencing firsthand the revitalization of the ancient street and rural martial arts heritage sites, and witnessing the integrated development of White Crane Kungfu culture and tourism.

The conference also featured cultural creation and dissemination sharing sessions, themed White Crane Kungfu performances, and a series of diverse consumption scenarios including intangible cultural heritage study tours, sightseeing, martial arts health and wellness, and nighttime performances - continuously enriching cultural tourism and wellness offerings, empowering county-level high-quality development through White Crane Kungfu culture.

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