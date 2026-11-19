Rare Earth Permanent Magnets Market to Reach USD 39.23 Billion by 2034 as Buyers Race to Diversify Supply Beyond China

Non-China supply is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.85%, while heavy rare earth-free and reduced-grade magnets are expected to register a CAGR of 9.22%, according to Polaris Market Research.

DOVER, Del., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rare earth permanent magnets market was valued at USD 21.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 39.23 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2034, according to Polaris Market Research. Rising demand from electric vehicles, industrial automation, wind energy and defense applications is supporting growth, while manufacturers work to reduce their dependence on China by developing alternative sources of supply.

China Extends Pause on Export Controls, but Supply Concerns Remain

Earlier this month, China's Ministry of Commerce extended the suspension of its expanded rare earth export controls to January 10, 2027. The pause covers licensing requirements for additional medium and heavy rare earths, rare earth processing equipment and technology, and certain foreign-made products containing 0.1% or more Chinese-origin rare earth content. However, licensing requirements for seven medium and heavy rare earth elements, including dysprosium and terbium, introduced in April 2025 remain in place.

The extension buys manufacturers more time, but it doesn't eliminate rare earth supply chain concerns. China's rare earth magnet exports reached 6,165 tonnes in September 2026, the highest this year, as overseas buyers built inventories ahead of the January deadline. Companies that use rare earth magnets are increasingly qualifying alternative suppliers and investing in production capacity outside China.

Key Factors Supporting Market Growth

Electric vehicle production: EV manufacturers use permanent magnets in traction motors to improve motor performance and efficiency.

Industrial automation: Growing use of robotics, servo motors, and automated equipment is increasing demand for high-performance magnets.

Supply diversification: Governments and manufacturers are supporting new production facilities to reduce dependence on Chinese suppliers.

Defense applications: Rare earth magnets are used in guidance systems, actuators, and other defense equipment, making a reliable supply important.

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Rare Earth Permanent Magnets Market: Segment and Regional Analysis

The rare earth permanent magnets market is segmented by magnet type, manufacturing process, heavy rare earth content, end use, supply chain origin, and region.

By magnet type, neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) magnets dominated the market with a 66.06% share in 2025. Their high magnetic strength makes them ideal for electric vehicle motors, industrial systems and consumer electronics, while samarium cobalt (SmCo) magnets are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% because they perform well under high temperatures and demanding conditions, particularly in aerospace and defense.

By manufacturing process, sintered magnets held the largest share of 70.14% in 2025, as they are widely used in high-performance electric motors and industrial equipment. Bonded magnets are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.13% due to their flexible shapes and easy integration into different products.

By heavy rare earth content, standard grades accounted for 72.65% of the market in 2025. Heavy rare earth-free and reduced-grade magnets are projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% as manufacturers cut their use of dysprosium and terbium and lower their dependence on restricted materials.

By end use, the automotive segment led with a 39.52% share in 2025, as electric vehicle drive systems support growth in the permanent magnet motor market. Wind and renewable energy is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.61% as countries expand renewable power generation.

By supply chain origin, China-linked supply made up 81.65% of the market in 2025. Non-China supply is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.85% as manufacturers seek more sourcing options and stronger supply chains.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 46.63% share in 2025, reflecting China's established rare earth processing and magnet manufacturing base. North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.08%, supported by investment in domestic manufacturing and efforts to diversify rare earth magnet supply.

Challenges Facing the Market

Replacing existing supply quickly is difficult because of the scale of China's production capacity and supplier network, and new facilities need time to reach consistent output and quality. Limited mining, separation and refining capacity outside China also restricts access to raw materials, as highlighted in Polaris's rare earth metals market analysis. Similar supply pressures affect the antimony market and the wider ammunition market, where reliable access to critical materials is vital for defense manufacturing.

Recent Industry Developments

November 2026: MP Materials completed magnet qualification with General Motors. Deliveries from its Fort Worth facility are expected to begin in Q4 2026.

July 2026: VACUUMSCHMELZE and eVAC Magnetics opened a rare earth magnet manufacturing plant in Sumter, South Carolina.

June 2026: Energy Fuels agreed to acquire VACUUMSCHMELZE for approximately USD 1.9 billion.

Analyst Perspective

"The January deadline is a temporary relief, not a permanent solution. Magnet buyers have realized that export rules can change quickly, making it important to develop alternative suppliers. In the coming years, manufacturers outside China will have more opportunities if they can match the quality and production capacity of established suppliers," said Apurva Agarwal, Senior Analyst, Polaris Market Research.

Key Companies in the Rare Earth Permanent Magnets Market

Major companies operating in the market include:

JL MAG Rare-Earth

Proterial

Shin-Etsu Chemical

VACUUMSCHMELZE

MP Materials

Ningbo Yunsheng

TDK

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Neo Performance Materials

USA Rare Earth

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