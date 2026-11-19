From the Thanksgiving Table to Holiday Celebrations: European Cheeses Reinvent the Festive Season in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Thanksgiving approaches and the holiday season draws near, American households are preparing to gather around the table with family and friends. This year, European cheeses are emerging as the perfect gourmet option to impress guests and elevate traditional recipes, bringing an authentic, sophisticated, and flavorful touch to festive gatherings.

From the classic Thanksgiving dinner to special holiday celebrations, cheeses such as Manchego, Idiazábal, Mahón-Menorca, Cabrales, and Murcia al Vino offer exciting opportunities to create memorable dining experiences. Their wide range of flavors, from mild and creamy to bold and aged, makes them ideal for everything from appetizers and cheese boards to main dishes and shared platters.

Current culinary trends increasingly favor simple yet high-quality ingredients, and European cheeses are a perfect example. An elegant cheese board featuring Manchego and seasonal fruits; a touch of Cabrales to enrich a sauce or mashed potatoes; or small tastings of Idiazábal paired with artisan bread are all effortless ways to impress guests. Perfect for sharing, these cheeses embody the spirit of the season: gathering together, celebrating, and enjoying foods with a rich heritage and story behind them.

This inspiration is part of the "Discover the European Cheestories with Cheeses from Spain" campaign, which encourages American consumers to explore the value behind every cheese: tradition, origin, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Produced under the European Union's rigorous standards, these cheeses meet high requirements for food safety, traceability, sustainability, and animal welfare, attributes that are increasingly important to today's consumers.

The timing is especially relevant for these types of culinary proposals. "The upcoming holiday season is all about sharing and discovering new ideas that bring something special to the table. In this context, European cheeses are perfectly positioned to reinterpret classic recipes or inspire innovative dishes that combine tradition with modern food trends," explains Nuria María Arribas, Managing Director of InLac.

Why not replace conventional appetizers with carefully curated cheese boards, experiment with sweet and savory flavor combinations, and turn every gathering into a richer, more memorable culinary experience?

Because during the holiday season, every table tells a story. And this year, European cheeses invite consumers to write a new one: a story of celebrating with flavor, quality, and the unmistakable taste of Europe.

- Picture is available at AP -

Contact:

Ginés Mena

gines.mena@thetacticsgroup.com

cheestories.eu

cheestories.eu/cheese-board-cup

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