Silicon Photonics Manufacturing Equipment Market worth $12.13 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Silicon Photonics Manufacturing Equipment Market is expected to be valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2026 and USD 12.13 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 44.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 40 market data Tables and 10 Figures spread through 120 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Silicon Photonics Manufacturing Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Silicon Photonics Manufacturing Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 1.32 billion

USD 1.32 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 12.13 billion

USD 12.13 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 44.8%

Silicon Photonics Manufacturing Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

The global silicon photonics manufacturing equipment market is expected to grow significantly as demand increases for advanced photonic integrated circuits (PICs), AI data center connectivity, co-packaged optics (CPO), and high-speed optical transceivers. The market is further driven by investments in automated photonic assembly, wafer-level testing, precision optical alignment, die bonding, and advanced packaging technologies. Product innovations and strategic developments by key players such as RoboTechnik (including ficonTEC), FormFactor, ASMPT Limited, MPI Corporation, and MRSI Systems (Mycronic AB) are further strengthening market adoption. These companies are advancing automated photonic assembly, precision die bonding, wafer-level electro-optical testing, optical alignment, and high-volume packaging solutions, supporting the transition toward scalable silicon photonics manufacturing.

By equipment type, the packaging & assembly equipment segment is projected to record a CAGR of 48.2% during the forecast period.

By application, the datacom segment is anticipated to register a growth rate of ~49.0% between 2026 and 2032.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the silicon photonics manufacturing equipment market with a share of ~84.7%, in terms of value, in 2025.

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The global silicon photonics manufacturing equipment market is witnessing significant growth, owing to the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission, advanced optical communication, and energy-efficient connectivity across data centers, telecommunications, high-performance computing, and other industries. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, hyperscale data centers, and co-packaged optics (CPO) is supporting investments in silicon photonics manufacturing capabilities. Advancements in technologies such as photonic integrated circuits (PICs), heterogeneous integration, wafer-level processing, precision optical alignment, and automated photonic packaging are improving manufacturing efficiency, accuracy, and production scalability. In addition, the increasing deployment of 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers and high-speed optical interconnects is creating new opportunities for market expansion. Investments in semiconductor fabrication facilities, advanced packaging, and silicon photonics foundries are further contributing to market growth. The integration of automation, advanced metrology, wafer bonding, and electro-optical testing technologies is enabling improved manufacturing yield, device reliability, and production throughput, strengthening the role of silicon photonics manufacturing equipment in next-generation optical connectivity.

Packaging & assembly equipment segment to be the second-fastest-growing from 2026 to 2032.

Based on equipment type, the packaging & assembly equipment segment is projected to register the second-highest CAGR in the silicon photonics manufacturing equipment market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of co-packaged optics (CPO), heterogeneous integration, and advanced photonic packaging technologies. Packaging and assembly equipment enables the precise integration of photonic integrated circuits (PICs), lasers, optical fibers, and electronic components into compact, high-performance devices. These systems support critical manufacturing processes such as die bonding, fiber attachment, precision optical alignment, and automated assembly, improving optical coupling efficiency, manufacturing yield, and production reliability. This equipment is particularly important for applications requiring high-density optical interconnects, compact device architectures, and efficient integration of photonic and electronic components.

Datacom segment to hold a significant share of the silicon photonics manufacturing equipment market in 2032.

Based on application, the datacom segment is expected to account for a significant market share in 2032, driven by the increasing adoption of high-speed optical connectivity across hyperscale data centers, cloud computing infrastructure, and AI-driven computing networks. Silicon photonics enables high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission through optical transceivers, optical interconnects, and co-packaged optics (CPO), supporting the growing data traffic generated by AI workloads and cloud applications. The increasing deployment of 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers is further driving demand for advanced manufacturing equipment used in photonic integrated circuit (PIC) fabrication, precision optical alignment, fiber attachment, packaging, and electro-optical testing.

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Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR in the silicon photonics manufacturing equipment industry between 2026 and 2032.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by expanding semiconductor manufacturing capacity, increasing investments in advanced packaging, and rising demand for high-speed optical connectivity across China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and India. The region is witnessing growing demand for silicon photonics manufacturing equipment from semiconductor foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), and photonic integrated circuit (PIC) manufacturers. The strong semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and increasing deployment of advanced fabrication and packaging technologies are supporting regional market expansion. In addition, the growing adoption of silicon photonics for AI data centers, optical transceivers, telecommunications, and high-performance computing is creating opportunities for advanced manufacturing equipment.

Key Players

The silicon photonics manufacturing equipment companies includes many major Tier I and II players, including RoboTechnik (China), FormFactor, Inc. (US), ASMPT Limited (Singapore), MPI Corporation (Taiwan), MRSI Systems (Mycronic AB) (Sweden), ASML Holding N.V. (Netherlands), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), Lam Research Corporation (US), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), and KLA Corporation (US), among others. These players have a strong market presence and offer silicon photonics manufacturing equipment technologies across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

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