DXC Collaborates with Cisco to Turn AI-Powered Network Insights into Action with DXC OASIS

DXC brings Cisco's AI-powered network intelligence together with DXC OASIS to accelerate incident resolution through enterprise orchestration and human oversight.

The collaboration will initially focus on workplace Wi-Fi performance in Cisco Meraki environments, establishing a foundation for broader AI-driven operations.

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced an innovation effort with Cisco, a global leader in networking and security, to integrate Cisco's AgenticOps capabilities into DXC OASIS, its intelligent orchestration platform that combines human expertise with agentic AI to transform enterprise IT operations. The collaboration marks another step in DXC's continued expansion of DXC OASIS and its AI-driven capabilities.

DXC aims to help organizations turn AI-generated network insights into coordinated action across the broader IT environment. Cisco provides networking expertise, real-time network intelligence, and governed network actions, while DXC OASIS helps operationalize that intelligence across applications, infrastructure, service management systems, and enterprise workflows.

"Enterprise teams don't need more alerts. They need faster paths to resolution," said Dan Gray, President, Global Infrastructure Services, DXC Technology. "AI can help identify issues, but realizing value requires organizations to coordinate action across people, systems, and workflows. By bringing Cisco's network intelligence into DXC OASIS, we're helping enterprises turn AI-powered insights into action. Together, we're helping customers resolve issues faster, reduce operational complexity, and improve the experience for IT teams and end users while maintaining human oversight and control."

DXC's broader agentic AI innovation efforts have already demonstrated the potential of this approach. In one pilot, incident resolution times improved from one to two hours to just five to seven minutes, illustrating how integrated agentic capabilities can accelerate resolution while maintaining human oversight and control.

Turning Network Intelligence into Action

The collaboration combines Cisco's AI Assistant, Experience Metrics, and platform-native capabilities with DXC's operational expertise. Through DXC OASIS, network intelligence can inform incident investigation and approved actions across enterprise systems and workflows.

Through the collaboration, DXC intends to:

Accelerate root-cause analysis and troubleshooting by combining Cisco's network intelligence with AI-assisted diagnostics and DXC's operational expertise.

by combining Cisco's network intelligence with AI-assisted diagnostics and DXC's operational expertise. Coordinate incident resolution through DXC OASIS, from investigation to approved remediation, with human oversight, guardrails, and change tracking.

through DXC OASIS, from investigation to approved remediation, with human oversight, guardrails, and change tracking. Maximize Cisco platform capabilities , including AI-driven investigation, Experience Metrics, and platform-native actions.

, including AI-driven investigation, Experience Metrics, and platform-native actions. Enable more proactive operations through continuous monitoring and earlier identification of emerging service issues, with human review.

"Enterprise networks generate massive amounts of rich operational telemetry, but turning those insights into rapid, safe remediation has traditionally required intense manual effort," said Joe Vaccaro, SVP & GM, Network Platform & Assurance, Cisco. "By integrating Cisco's AgenticOps capabilities into DXC OASIS, we are enabling DXC's AI agents and engineers to collaborate seamlessly across complex IT environments. Cisco and DXC are delivering governed, closed-loop network automation that accelerates incident resolution, keeping human teams firmly in control and linking it back to broader enterprise context such as service management tools."

Building a Repeatable Model for AI-Driven Operations

The collaboration will initially focus on workplace Wi-Fi performance incidents in Cisco Meraki environments, helping organizations identify performance issues, understand root causes, and coordinate responses across systems. The integration connects Cisco's AI Assistant and Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools with DXC OASIS, enabling IT teams to take approved actions with human oversight.

Starting with Cisco Meraki, the collaboration aims to establish a repeatable model for expanding AI-driven operations across additional Cisco technologies, supporting DXC's vision for an open, partner-driven orchestration ecosystem.

To learn more about DXC OASIS, visit www.dxc.com/oasis.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations, helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more at dxc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melanie Gorski, Media Relations, DXC Technology, Email: melanie.gorski@dxc.com

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