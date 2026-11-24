DXC Introduces Frontier Code Assurance, a Managed Code Security Service Built on Claude Mythos

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today launched DXC Frontier Code Assurance, a cybersecurity service that uses Anthropic's Claude Mythos AI model to help enterprises find, validate, and help remediate vulnerabilities in mission-critical software.

"Through our Anthropic partnership, DXC is able to combine our existing cyber incident detection, rapid response, and recovery management with a new capability to run Claude Mythos for cyber vulnerability, discovery, and detection," said Raul Fernandez, CEO, DXC Technology. "With thousands of security professionals globally, DXC is very well positioned to assist our customers in this rapidly emerging, critical capability. The Frontier Code Assurance offering is available now. Email FCA@DXC.com for additional information and next steps."

Frontier Code Assurance can find flaws traditional scanners miss, validated by DXC cybersecurity specialists and ranked by business impact, and delivers a prioritized remediation roadmap with auditable evidence at every step. From there, DXC helps customers remediate and patch.

As AI accelerates the discovery of vulnerabilities, the bottleneck has shifted from finding flaws to prioritizing and executing the remediation path. Frontier Code Assurance is built for that challenge. Claude Mythos finds the potential vulnerabilities; DXC specialists decide what to do about it. Organizations can start with a single application and expand over time or fold the service into ongoing security operations.

DXC is a Global Premier partner in the Claude Partner Network and Frontier Code Assurance builds on the companies' multi-year global alliance, announced in June 2026, to bring advanced AI capabilities into mission-critical enterprise environments. The new offering is a part of DXC's global Cybersecurity practice that runs 12 Security Operations Centers across 40+ countries with thousands of cybersecurity professionals.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations, helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more at dxc.com.

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