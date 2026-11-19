Pan African Resources Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting and Salient Dividend Dates
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on LSE: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
Share code on ASX: PAF
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
('Pan African' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')
Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability
Registration number: 2012/021237/06
Alpha code: PARI
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND SALIENT DIVIDEND DATES
- RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Pan African shareholders (Shareholders) are advised that at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Shareholders held on Thursday, 19 November 2026, all the ordinary and special resolutions, as set out in the notice of AGM dated 23 October 2026, other than resolution 18, were approved by the requisite majority of Shareholders present or represented by proxy.
The total number of Pan African ordinary shares (Shares) eligible to vote at the AGM is 2,436,312,950.
All resolutions proposed at the AGM, together with the percentage of Shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:
Resolution 1: Receive the annual accounts and reports for the year ended 30 June 2026
Shares Voted
1,919,319,773
78.78%
Abstained
0.04%
For
99.97%
Against
0.03%
Resolution 2: Approve payment of a final dividend of 65.00000 ZA cents per Share for the year ended 30 June 2026
Shares Voted
1,919,959,575
78.81%
Abstained
0.01%
For
99.99%
Against
0.01%
Resolution 3: Re-elect JAJ Loots as a director
Shares Voted
1,919,623,854
78.79%
Abstained
0.02%
For
99.91%
Against
0.09%
Resolution 4: Re-elect M Kok as a director
Shares Voted
1,919,531,413
78.79%
Abstained
0.03%
For
99.92%
Against
0.08%
Resolution 5: Re-elect D Earp as a director
Shares Voted
1,919,524,039
78.79%
Abstained
0.03%
For
99.18%
Against
0.82%
Resolution 6: Re-elect TF Mosololi as a director
Shares Voted
1,919,521,352
78.79%
Abstained
0.03%
For
74.01%
Against
25.99%
Resolution 7: Re-elect CDS Needham as a director
Shares Voted
1,919,525,122
78.79%
Abstained
0.03%
For
92.79%
Against
7.21%
Resolution 8: Re-elect Y Themba as a director
Shares Voted
1,919,524,664
78.79%
Abstained
0.03%
For
91.76%
Against
8.24%
Resolution 9: Elect M Connelly as a director
Shares Voted
1,913,907,897
78.56%
Abstained
0.26%
For
86.65%
Against
13.35%
Resolution 10: Elect D Cooke as a director
Shares Voted
1,919,524,791
78.79%
Abstained
0.03%
For
99.88%
Against
0.12%
Resolution 11: Re-elect D Earp to the audit and risk committee
Shares Voted
1,919,524,418
78.79%
Abstained
0.03%
For
99.24%
Against
0.76%
Resolution 12: Re-elect TF Mosololi to the audit and risk committee
Shares Voted
1,919,516,383
78.79%
Abstained
0.03%
For
61.06%
Against
38.94%
Resolution 13: Elect D Cooke to the audit and risk committee
Shares Voted
1,919,516,917
78.79%
Abstained
0.03%
For
98.82%
Against
1.18%
Resolution 14: Approve the remuneration policy
Shares Voted
1,913,882,312
78.56%
Abstained
0.26%
For
86.43%
Against
13.57%
Resolution 15: Endorse the remuneration implementation report
Shares Voted
1,918,434,028
78.74%
Abstained
0.07%
For
77.64%
Against
22.36%
Resolution 16: Reappoint PwC as auditor and authorise the directors to set their remuneration
Shares Voted
1,919,529,062
78.79%
Abstained
0.03%
For
99.95%
Against
0.05%
Resolution 17: Authority to allot shares
Shares Voted
1,919,512,294
78.79%
Abstained
0.03%
For
59.97%
Against
40.03%
Resolution 18: Disapplication of pre-emption rights and general authority to issue shares for cash (special)
Shares Voted
1,919,554,341
78.79%
Abstained
0.03%
For
58.33%
Against
41.67%
Resolution 19: Authority to make market purchases (special)
Shares Voted
1,919,661,337
78.79%
Abstained
0.02%
For
86.76%
Against
13.24%
Resolution 20: Adopt new Articles (special)
Shares Voted
1,919,502,408
78.79%
Abstained
0.03%
For
99.99%
Against
0.01%
Notes
- Percentages of Shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.
- Percentages of Shares voted for and against each resolution are calculated in relation to the total number of Shares voted in respect of each resolution.
- Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African.
- In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Company will consult with those Shareholders who voted against resolutions 6, 12, 15, 17 and 18 (Dissenting Shareholders) in order to ascertain the reasons for doing so, following which an update on the views expressed by such Dissenting Shareholders and the subsequent actions taken by the Company will be issued. Dissenting Shareholders may forward their concerns / questions pertaining to the resolutions to the Company Secretary via email at general@corpserv.co.uk by close of business on 4 December 2026. The Company will then respond in writing to the Dissenting Shareholders, and if required, engage further with the Dissenting Shareholders in this regard.
- SALIENT DIVIDEND DATES
Shareholders are referred to the Group's audited results that were released on 16 September 2026, wherein exchange rates of South African Rand (ZAR) to the British Pound (GBP) of GBP/ZAR:21.77, ZAR to the US Dollar (US$) of US$/ZAR:16.46 and ZAR to the Australian Dollar (A$) of A$/ZAR:11.31 were used for illustrative purposes to convert the proposed final ZAR cash dividend of 65.00000 ZA cents per Share into GBP, US$ and A$, respectively.
Shareholders are advised that, following the approval of the final dividend at the AGM, the exchange rate for conversion of the final ZAR dividend into GBP and A$ has been fixed at an exchange rate of GBP/ZAR:22.7246 and A$/ZAR:11.5894 which translates to a final GBP dividend of 2.86034 pence per Share and A$ 5.60857 cents per CDI, respectively, for illustrative purposes only, the exchange rate for conversion of the final ZAR dividend into US$ is US$/ZAR:17.1225, which translates to an illustrative final US$ dividend of US 3.79617 cents per Share.
The following salient dates apply to the final dividend:
Last date to trade on the JSE
Tuesday, 1 December 2026
Last date to trade on the LSE and ASX
Wednesday, 2 December 2026
Ex-dividend date on the JSE
Wednesday, 2 December 2026
Ex-dividend date on the LSE and ASX
Thursday, 3 December 2026
Record date on the JSE, LSE and ASX
Friday, 4 December 2026
Payment date
Tuesday, 15 December 2026
Notes
- No transfers between the South African, UK and Australian registers, between the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 2 December 2026 and close of business on Friday, 4 December 2026 will be permitted.
- No Shares may be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 2 December 2026 and Friday, 4 December 2026, both days inclusive.
- The final cash dividend per Share was calculated on 2,436,312,950 total Shares in issue equating to 65.00000 ZA cents per Share (or 2.86034 pence per Share, US 3.79617 cents per Share or A$ 5.60857 cents per CDI).
- The South African dividends tax rate is 20% per Share for shareholders who are liable to pay the dividends tax, resulting in a net dividend of 52.00000 ZA cents per Share (or 2.28827 pence per Share, US 3.03694 cents per Share or A$ 4.48686 cents per CDI) for these shareholders. Foreign investors may qualify for a lower dividend tax rate, subject to completion of a dividend taxation declaration and submission to Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, MUFG Group or Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, who manage the South African, UK or Australian registers, respectively. The Company's South African income tax reference number is 9154588173.
- The dividend will be distributed from the Company's South African income reserves/retained earnings, without drawing on any other capital reserves.
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
Rosebank
19 November 2026
Corporate information
Corporate office
The Firs Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za
Registered office
107 Cheapside, 2nd Floor
London, EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk
Chief executive officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Financial director and debt officer
Marileen Kok
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Head: Investor relations
Hethen Hira
Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company secretary
Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
Joint broker
Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
JSE sponsor and JSE debt sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0) 78 286 9556
Joint broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Joint broker
Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)
Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800