Pan African Resources Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting and Salient Dividend Dates

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

Pan African Resources PLC (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) Share code on LSE: PAF Share code on JSE: PAN Share code on ASX: PAF ISIN: GB0004300496 ADR ticker code: PAFRY ('Pan African' or the 'Company' or the 'Group') Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability Registration number: 2012/021237/06 Alpha code: PARI

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND SALIENT DIVIDEND DATES

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Pan African shareholders (Shareholders) are advised that at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Shareholders held on Thursday, 19 November 2026, all the ordinary and special resolutions, as set out in the notice of AGM dated 23 October 2026, other than resolution 18, were approved by the requisite majority of Shareholders present or represented by proxy.

The total number of Pan African ordinary shares (Shares) eligible to vote at the AGM is 2,436,312,950.

All resolutions proposed at the AGM, together with the percentage of Shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:

Resolution 1: Receive the annual accounts and reports for the year ended 30 June 2026

Shares Voted 1,919,319,773 78.78% Abstained

861,100 0.04% For

1,918,798,818 99.97% Against

520,955 0.03%

Resolution 2: Approve payment of a final dividend of 65.00000 ZA cents per Share for the year ended 30 June 2026

Shares Voted 1,919,959,575 78.81% Abstained

221,298 0.01% For

1,919,931,951 99.99% Against

27,624 0.01%

Resolution 3: Re-elect JAJ Loots as a director

Shares Voted 1,919,623,854 78.79% Abstained

557,019 0.02% For

1,917,971,484 99.91% Against

1,652,370 0.09%

Resolution 4: Re-elect M Kok as a director

Shares Voted 1,919,531,413 78.79% Abstained

649,460 0.03% For

1,918,058,958 99.92% Against

1,472,455 0.08%

Resolution 5: Re-elect D Earp as a director

Shares Voted 1,919,524,039 78.79% Abstained

656,834 0.03% For

1,903,704,250 99.18% Against

15,819,789 0.82%

Resolution 6: Re-elect TF Mosololi as a director

Shares Voted 1,919,521,352 78.79% Abstained

659,521 0.03% For

1,420,558,619 74.01% Against

498,962,733 25.99%

Resolution 7: Re-elect CDS Needham as a director

Shares Voted 1,919,525,122 78.79% Abstained

655,751 0.03% For

1,781,168,625 92.79% Against

138,356,497 7.21%

Resolution 8: Re-elect Y Themba as a director

Shares Voted 1,919,524,664 78.79% Abstained

656,209 0.03% For

1,761,284,449 91.76% Against

158,240,215 8.24%

Resolution 9: Elect M Connelly as a director

Shares Voted 1,913,907,897 78.56% Abstained

6,272,976 0.26% For

1,658,372,776 86.65% Against

255,535,121 13.35%

Resolution 10: Elect D Cooke as a director

Shares Voted 1,919,524,791 78.79% Abstained

656,082 0.03% For

1,917,271,909 99.88% Against

2,252,882 0.12%

Resolution 11: Re-elect D Earp to the audit and risk committee

Shares Voted 1,919,524,418 78.79% Abstained

656,455 0.03% For

1,905,008,811 99.24% Against

14,515,607 0.76%

Resolution 12: Re-elect TF Mosololi to the audit and risk committee

Shares Voted 1,919,516,383 78.79% Abstained

664,490 0.03% For

1,172,069,750 61.06% Against

747,446,633 38.94%

Resolution 13: Elect D Cooke to the audit and risk committee

Shares Voted 1,919,516,917 78.79% Abstained

663,956 0.03% For

1,896,901,350 98.82% Against

22,615,567 1.18%

Resolution 14: Approve the remuneration policy

Shares Voted 1,913,882,312 78.56% Abstained

6,298,561 0.26% For

1,654,183,426 86.43% Against

259,698,886 13.57%

Resolution 15: Endorse the remuneration implementation report

Shares Voted 1,918,434,028 78.74% Abstained

1,746,845 0.07% For

1,489,408,072 77.64% Against

429,025,956 22.36%

Resolution 16: Reappoint PwC as auditor and authorise the directors to set their remuneration

Shares Voted 1,919,529,062 78.79% Abstained

651,811 0.03% For

1,918,485,557 99.95% Against

1,043,505 0.05%

Resolution 17: Authority to allot shares

Shares Voted 1,919,512,294 78.79% Abstained

668,579 0.03% For

1,151,133,927 59.97% Against

768,378,367 40.03%

Resolution 18: Disapplication of pre-emption rights and general authority to issue shares for cash (special)

Shares Voted 1,919,554,341 78.79% Abstained

626,532 0.03% For

1,119,580,825 58.33% Against

799,973,516 41.67%

Resolution 19: Authority to make market purchases (special)

Shares Voted 1,919,661,337 78.79% Abstained

508,275 0.02% For

1,665,528,955 86.76% Against

254,132,382 13.24%

Resolution 20: Adopt new Articles (special)

Shares Voted 1,919,502,408 78.79% Abstained

678,465 0.03% For

1,919,284,937 99.99% Against

217,471 0.01%

Notes

Percentages of Shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African. Percentages of Shares voted for and against each resolution are calculated in relation to the total number of Shares voted in respect of each resolution. Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued ordinary share capital of Pan African. In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Company will consult with those Shareholders who voted against resolutions 6, 12, 15, 17 and 18 (Dissenting Shareholders) in order to ascertain the reasons for doing so, following which an update on the views expressed by such Dissenting Shareholders and the subsequent actions taken by the Company will be issued. Dissenting Shareholders may forward their concerns / questions pertaining to the resolutions to the Company Secretary via email at general@corpserv.co.uk by close of business on 4 December 2026. The Company will then respond in writing to the Dissenting Shareholders, and if required, engage further with the Dissenting Shareholders in this regard.

SALIENT DIVIDEND DATES

Shareholders are referred to the Group's audited results that were released on 16 September 2026, wherein exchange rates of South African Rand (ZAR) to the British Pound (GBP) of GBP/ZAR:21.77, ZAR to the US Dollar (US$) of US$/ZAR:16.46 and ZAR to the Australian Dollar (A$) of A$/ZAR:11.31 were used for illustrative purposes to convert the proposed final ZAR cash dividend of 65.00000 ZA cents per Share into GBP, US$ and A$, respectively.

Shareholders are advised that, following the approval of the final dividend at the AGM, the exchange rate for conversion of the final ZAR dividend into GBP and A$ has been fixed at an exchange rate of GBP/ZAR:22.7246 and A$/ZAR:11.5894 which translates to a final GBP dividend of 2.86034 pence per Share and A$ 5.60857 cents per CDI, respectively, for illustrative purposes only, the exchange rate for conversion of the final ZAR dividend into US$ is US$/ZAR:17.1225, which translates to an illustrative final US$ dividend of US 3.79617 cents per Share.

The following salient dates apply to the final dividend:

Last date to trade on the JSE Tuesday, 1 December 2026 Last date to trade on the LSE and ASX Wednesday, 2 December 2026 Ex-dividend date on the JSE Wednesday, 2 December 2026 Ex-dividend date on the LSE and ASX Thursday, 3 December 2026 Record date on the JSE, LSE and ASX Friday, 4 December 2026 Payment date Tuesday, 15 December 2026

Notes

No transfers between the South African, UK and Australian registers, between the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 2 December 2026 and close of business on Friday, 4 December 2026 will be permitted.

No Shares may be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 2 December 2026 and Friday, 4 December 2026, both days inclusive.

The final cash dividend per Share was calculated on 2,436,312,950 total Shares in issue equating to 65.00000 ZA cents per Share (or 2.86034 pence per Share, US 3.79617 cents per Share or A$ 5.60857 cents per CDI).

The South African dividends tax rate is 20% per Share for shareholders who are liable to pay the dividends tax, resulting in a net dividend of 52.00000 ZA cents per Share (or 2.28827 pence per Share, US 3.03694 cents per Share or A$ 4.48686 cents per CDI) for these shareholders. Foreign investors may qualify for a lower dividend tax rate, subject to completion of a dividend taxation declaration and submission to Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, MUFG Group or Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, who manage the South African, UK or Australian registers, respectively. The Company's South African income tax reference number is 9154588173.

The dividend will be distributed from the Company's South African income reserves/retained earnings, without drawing on any other capital reserves.

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Rosebank

19 November 2026