IMG 2026 Holiday Travel Trends Report: International Trips and Travel Spending Increase

IMG reviewed the travel itineraries of customers with upcoming travel plans between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day to identify notable travel trends this holiday season.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) has reviewed customer travel plans from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day and identified the top five international destinations for U.S. travelers this holiday season to be:

Mexico The Bahamas Dominican Republic Germany Jamaica

Mexico remains IMG's most popular international destination for holiday travel, while Germany entered the top five destinations for 2026, replacing Aruba from 2025.

IMG data shows a growing interest in international travel among older adults. Travelers age 65 and older account for more than one-third of all holiday travelers reviewed in the analysis, while those age 75 and older represent more than 13% of travelers.

The data also reveals that travelers continue to invest more in their holiday travel plans. The average insured trip cost increased by more than 9% year over year, while the number of travelers purchasing policies for holiday trips increased approximately 15%.

"We're seeing strong demand this year, with more travelers planning international trips and investing more in their travel experiences," said Grant Hayes, Global Head of Travel at IMG. "While holiday travelers are spending more overall, they're also seeking ways to maximize the value of their travel budget."

In a separate analysis, IMG compared its award-winning iTravelInsured Choice plan with travel insurance plans offered by major U.S. airlines and cruise lines during the booking process. The results showed that travelers can save up to 50% by purchasing an iTravelInsured Choice from IMG.

"Not only can travelers save money by purchasing an IMG travel insurance plan, but our plans also typically provide more robust international medical coverage benefits and higher emergency evacuation limits than plans offered by major airlines and cruise lines," said Hayes. "It's important that holiday travelers, especially older adults, make sure they have sufficient emergency medical and evacuation coverage while traveling abroad."

To learn more about IMG's award-winning travel insurance and health safety solutions, visit www.imglobal.com.

About IMG (International Medical Group)

IMG (International Medical Group), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Carly Kessler, IMG Communications Manager, carly.kessler@imglobal.com

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