RISION Black Friday Deals Offer Up to 35% Off Thermal Cameras for Winter Damp Checks

From November 19 to 30, RISION's biggest sale of the year spans its full lineup of thermal cameras, which make practical holiday gifts for homeowners looking to spot signs of damp this winter.

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RISION, a global technology brand specializing in thermal imaging and intelligent detection, today announced its Black Friday deals. From November 19 to 30, shoppers can save up to 35% across RISION's full thermal camera lineup on Amazon and RISION.com.

As colder, wetter weather sets in, homeowners may notice damp patches or condensation around windows and on walls. A thermal camera can reveal surface temperature differences, helping identify cold spots where condensation may form or unusual patterns that warrant further checks for moisture. RISION's lineup includes two compact USB-C thermal cameras and a standalone handheld imager with a built-in screen for home inspections and professional use.

RISION Magic Pro: A Closer Look at Cold Spots and Signs of Damp

RISION Magic Pro is designed for homeowners and professionals who want more detail from a thermal scan. Its native 256 × 192 sensor works with QuadIR processing to produce a 512 × 384 thermal image, making temperature differences easier to see around window frames, walls, and ceilings. In the free RISION View app, users can monitor several areas at once, set temperature alerts and generate a PDF inspection report with a single tap. These features are also useful for electrical, HVAC and building inspections.

Black Friday deal: £239, 20% off RRP of £299

Shop Magic Pro on RISION.com or Amazon Store

RISION Magic: A Simple Way to Get Started With Thermal Imaging

RISION Magic is an affordable option for quick checks around the house. The 24-gram USB-C camera plugs into a compatible smartphone, tablet or Windows PC and requires no separate battery. AI BiSpectrix combines thermal and visible-light images, making it easier to identify where a cold spot appears. With the free RISION View app, users can check temperatures at a point, along a line or across an area. The camera measures temperatures from -20°C to 600°C.

Black Friday deal: £119, 25% off RRP of £159

Shop Magic on RISION.com or Amazon Store

RISION Torix: A Standalone Thermal Imager for the Job

RISION Torix lets technicians scan and review thermal images on its built-in 2.8-inch display without connecting a phone. QuadIR enhances thermal images to 320 × 240, while its 10-hour battery life, IP54 protection and 2 m drop resistance make it suited to everyday fieldwork. After an inspection, users can transfer files from the removable microSD card to a Windows PC and use RISION Smart to analyze thermal images and generate reports.

Black Friday deal: £149, 35% off RRP of £229

Shop Torix on RISION.com or Amazon Store.

About RISION

RISION is a global technology brand specializing in thermal imaging and intelligent detection. Its team brings more than 20 years of experience in optical engineering, artificial intelligence, sensor technology and precision manufacturing. RISION's portfolio includes more than 100 granted patents and pending patent applications. Learn more at RISION.com.

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