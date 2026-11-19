

The 16th BIP Asia Forum, jointly organised by the HKTDC and the HKSAR Government, officially opens today



Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, delivers the welcome remarks



Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, delivers the opening remarks



This year marks the debut of the Tech Chapter, kicking off with the Plenary Session II, "Reinventing Sports: Unlocking IP Value Inside and Beyond the Stadium". Speakers explore how intellectual property can drive innovation and growth in the sports industry, drawing on perspectives from technology innovation, business operations and athlete brand management



At E-Day, the T-Chat session "Turning Sweat into Startups: The Next Wave of SportsTech Innovation" invites tech entrepreneurs with athletic backgrounds and industry representatives to explore how emerging technologies can drive innovation in the sports industry and open up new business models and market opportunities



The E-Day seminar "The Rise of the One-Person Unicorn: How AI Is Creating the Next Generation of Global Entrepreneurs" explores how generative AI and AI agents are transforming entrepreneurial models



The Asia Exhibition of Innovations and Inventions Hong Kong (AEII) showcases over 170 Asian innovation and invention projects, demonstrating the vibrancy and development potential of Asia's innovation and technology ecosystem



This year, E-Day introduces the SME Tech Clinic, matching SMEs with suitable start-ups and technology solutions to accelerate business upgrading and transformation

HONG KONG, Nov 19, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 16th Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia Forum), jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, and the 18th Entrepreneur Day (E-day), organised by the HKTDC, open today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The two annual flagship events feature over 220 speakers and bring together over 440 start-ups, innovation projects and start-up support services. Through forums, seminars, business matching and networking activities, they explore key topics such as intellectual property (IP) financing, artificial intelligence (AI), innovative technology, entrepreneurial development and market expansion, promoting the commercialisation of innovation and cross-sector collaboration, and further strengthening Hong Kong's role as a platform connecting innovation, capital and markets.Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC; Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government; Jiang Tong, Deputy Head of the Patent Office of the China National Intellectual Property Administration; Wang Zhicheng, Director General of the Copyright Department of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee; and Dr Changyu Shen, Deputy Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, attended the opening session of the BIP Asia Forum this morning and delivered remarks.Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said in her welcome remarks: 'Hong Kong published its first Five-Year Plan two months ago in September, laying out a development blueprint for the next five years, aligning with and contributing to China's Five-Year Plan priorities. In this inaugural plan, we reiterated our commitment to boosting our city's standing as a regional IP Trading Centre and International Innovation and Technology Hub. And we at the HKTDC will be proactively supporting these efforts ' not just to help Hong Kong thrive, but to help you all take that next step in growing your business. That is why we are gathering leading voices from across the IP and innovation ecosystems ' policymakers, business leaders, innovators, investors and professionals ' at this event to give you a platform to build and strengthen connections, exchange knowledge and foster impactful partnerships.'Ms Chong added: 'And just next door, our anchor start-up event Entrepreneur Day extends that journey into entrepreneurship and scale-up, connecting start-ups and innovation projects with investors, business partners and the wider innovation ecosystem. Together with DesignInspire, these concurrent events offer an even broader window into Hong Kong's innovation, entrepreneurship and creative economy.'Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, said in his opening remarks: 'The National 15th Five-Year Plan supports Hong Kong in deepening its development as a regional IP trading centre. Our own First Five-Year Plan sets out how, including by bringing finance and IP closer together, and by making it less costly, and easier, to hold and trade IP here. Hong Kong's particular role is to connect. Last year, a patent granted in Hong Kong helped to back a securitisation listed in Shenzhen, the first time IP from outside the Mainland has been used in this way. It was small, but it showed that an idea protected on one side of the boundary can raise capital on the other. The traffic can run both ways. We also want Mainland enterprises to use Hong Kong to take their IP to the world.'Mr Chan added: 'Our shared task is to make them easier to see, to finance and to trade, and to keep our rules fit for an age of AI, so that a good idea born anywhere in Asia can travel the world and prove its worth.'Leveraging Hong Kong's IP hub advantages to accelerate innovation commercialisation and global collaborationThe theme of the BIP Asia Forum is 'Powering Commercial Success Through IP and Innovation', echoing the national strategy of promoting technological innovation and developing new quality productive forces. It explores how IP and innovation can drive competitive advantages and create long-term value. The Plenary Session I held this morning was titled 'From Sandbox to Scale: Unlocking the Next Phase of IP Financing', discussing the next stage of IP financing development in Hong Kong and consolidating Hong Kong's advantages as a Regional IP Trading and Financing Hub connecting the Chinese Mainland and global markets. Anita Ou, Managing Director, Head of Enterprise Banking, Commercial Banking, the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited said: 'Intellectual property financing can serve as an enabler of Hong Kong's long-term market development. It can support the growth of local innovative industries and Chinese Mainland enterprises with global ambitions to monetise their IP via Hong Kong, as well as help traditional businesses invest in technology, product design and automated production processes as they transform for the future. The successful outcomes of the IP Financing Sandbox have also given the banking industry valuable experience in unlocking financing based on IP with appropriate risk management. To build on this progress, we look forward to closer collaboration across the IP financing ecosystem to encourage wider adoption and further strengthen Hong Kong's growing role as an IP financing and trading hub'Hong Kong is actively developing into an International Innovation and Technology Hub and a Regional IP Trading Centre. This year, the Forum introduces the Tech Chapter series, focusing on technology transfer, IP investment, commercialisation of innovation achievements, and entrepreneurial development. The Tech Chapter kicked off with the Plenary Session II, titled 'Reinventing Sports: Unlocking IP Value Inside and Beyond the Stadium', echoing the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) World Intellectual Property Day 2026 theme 'IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate'. Drawing on perspectives from technology innovation, commercial operations and athlete brand management, speakers examined how IP powers the transformation of the sports industry. They discussed how intangible assets can be leveraged as strategic commercial capital to unlock sustainable value and growth beyond competition. Filipe Trigo Gon'alves, Chairman of Asia Partner, who introduces the FIFA Museum to Hong Kong, said: 'We use Hong Kong as our platform, and then to reach the rest of the world. We opened the FIFA store in Hong Kong, and then we moved into other markets. This is the easiest way, because Hong Kong is very dynamic, very international and very secure as a place to build these kinds of concepts and be successful in the different regions in Asia.'Other sessions of the Tech Chapter will also explore how IP can foster innovation cooperation, industrial upgrading, and market expansion, echoing Hong Kong's broader agenda of promoting innovation and technology development and intellectual property trading.To help enterprises seize global development opportunities, the session 'IP Protection & Global Commerce in the Greater Bay Area: Emerging Industry Breakthroughs and Commercial Success Driven by Institutional Innovation', co-organised by the Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation (Guangdong Intellectual Property Administration) and the Forum, was held today to examine IP system innovation in the Greater Bay Area, transformation of technological achievements, financial empowerment, and how deeper integration of IP, innovative technology, and capital markets can accelerate the cultivation of new industries, new business forms, new business models, and high-quality enterprise development. The 'IP Go-Global Business Matching Session' also returned this year, providing one-on-one business matching for Chinese Mainland enterprises pursuing international expansion. The session connected participants with Hong Kong IP professionals and experts to strengthen global IP deployment, enhance risk management capabilities and support cross-border business growth.Tomorrow, the Tech Chapter will feature several key sessions. Among them, the breakout session 'Play Beyond Boundaries: IP Strategies in the World of Play' will invite Johnny Sze, CEO of Eastcolight (Hong Kong) Limited; Jessica Qian, Senior Director, Licensing Consumer Products, APAC & MENA, Hasbro; and Ivan Wong, Head of Consumer Products & Experiences, Asia, Moonbug Entertainment to share how enterprises can harness IP to foster innovation, deepen audience engagement and create new growth opportunities across markets and generations. Meanwhile, 'IPHatch Asia - Reimagining IP Commercialisation: The Power of Entrepreneurship' will invite guests including Monica Hong, Investor at Betatron Venture Group to explore how start-ups and IP owners can accelerate technology transfer and bring innovations to market through strategic partnerships, unlocking new commercial opportunities and business value.Another breakout session is the WIPO-led panel discussion 'Empowering Business Success: Practical Solutions for AI and IP Licensing'. This session will explore emerging opportunities and challenges brought by AI, copyright licensing, and digital business development. Opening remarks will be delivered by Dr Changyu Shen, Deputy Director General of WIPO, and David Wong, Director of Intellectual Property of the HKSAR Government. Featured speakers include Ignacio de Castro, Director of the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center, and Yuhong Zhou, Legal Director of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, who will share insights on how IP licensing and dispute resolution mechanisms can facilitate the responsible deployment of AI technologies and accelerate their commercial application.In their pursuit of market expansion and sustainable growth, local brands are increasingly transforming IP into a source of competitive differentiation. The breakout session 'Hong Kong Brands Reimagined: The Power of Strategic IP' will focus on how Hong Kong brands can leverage IP to drive innovation, expand markets, and enhance long-term commercial value. The Forum has invited Adrian Cheung, Executive Director, General Counsel, Market Innovation and Development Director of the Garden Company Limited; Renee So, Director of Kung Wo Bean Curd Factory; and Kevin Kwong, Chief Business Officer of 9GAG and MemeStrategy Inc, to share their experiences and examine how enterprises can leverage IP strategies to strengthen market positioning and capture new development opportunities. Their signature products and merchandise will also be showcased in the Forum's exhibition area, illustrating how IP can foster brand upgrading and business development.In addition to a series of forum sessions exploring IP financing, innovation and technology development, and business growth strategies, this year's Forum will facilitate connections between innovative solutions, investors, professional service providers and potential business partners through exhibitions and networking initiatives. The Innovation and IP Market will display innovative technologies and research achievements from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Baptist University, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the Education University of Hong Kong, and other Hong Kong research institutions, while bringing together IP, legal, and professional service organisations to promote the commercialisation and application of innovation achievements. New this year, the GoGlobal Connect Zone addresses the growing international needs of Chinese Mainland enterprises by providing one-stop access to legal, financial and corporate service providers, empowering businesses to expand globally through Hong Kong.E-day focuses on AI and global expansion to help start-ups explore worldwide business opportunitiesOrganised by the HKTDC, Entrepreneur Day is a flagship start-up event under the theme 'Where Start-up Dreams Take Flight', bringing together over 370 start-ups, innovation projects, and start-up support services from 13 countries and regions. The event covers four major areas: AI, deep technology, green and sustainable technology, and health technology. During the event, multiple seminars, start-up pitching sessions, and networking activities will be held, inviting business leaders and industry experts from around the world to share the latest technology trends and market insights, helping start-ups explore global business opportunities.The three thematic zones of E-Day include the Start-up and Innovation, University Spin-off, and Boosters. Among them, the Hong Kong Innovation Pavilion organised by the Digital Policy Office of the HKSAR Government showcases over 35 cutting-edge solutions from this year's Hong Kong ICT Awards, covering smart mobility, digital entertainment, and smart living technologies. The pavilion hosted by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau brings together over 50 start-ups supported by the Funding Scheme for Youth Entrepreneurship in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The projects covered green technology, education technology, and biotechnology, addressing social needs such as sustainable development, talent cultivation, and healthcare through innovative technology solutions and demonstrating the innovative capabilities and development potential of young entrepreneurs in the Greater Bay Area. Members of the Alliance of Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurial Bases in the Greater Bay Area will also display entrepreneurship support services, allowing more people to understand the development prospects, policy support, and resource networks for entrepreneurship in the Greater Bay Area. In addition, the Asia Exhibition of Innovations and Inventions Hong Kong (AEII), co-organised by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association and Palexpo, the organiser of the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, has gathered over 170 Asian innovation and invention projects this year, demonstrating the vitality and development potential of the region's innovation and technology sector.In line with the growing trend of sports tech in recent years and echoing the sports IP theme of the BIP Asia Forum, E-Day has specially designated sports tech as one of its key topics this year, organising the T-Chat session 'Turning Sweat into Startups: The Next Wave of SportsTech Innovation'. The session invited former athletes-turned-entrepreneurs and industry representatives to explore how technologies such as AI and data analytics can drive innovation in the sports industry and open up new business models and market opportunities. Alvina Chen, Founder and CEO of Feldspar, said: 'What we are doing with AI coaching and intelligence is about supplementing what coaches already do. A professional team might traditionally need 10 coaches, data scientists and biomechanics experts. With AI, perhaps that team can now become two or three people. We can also establish accurate baselines for athletes, giving us much better insight into injury prevention. What we are doing is bridging the gap between laboratory testing and live training.'AI applications are another key topic at this year's E-Day. Riding the wave of AI development, the seminar 'The Rise of the One-Person Unicorn: How AI Is Creating the Next Generation of Global Entrepreneurs' explored how generative AI and AI agents are transforming entrepreneurial models. Judy Zhang, Executive Director of Pegasus Tech Ventures, said: "With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence technology, the 'one-person company' entrepreneurial model has expanded from its previous focus on internet-based businesses to specialised fields such as financial technology, biotechnology, and physical AI. The advantage of small teams lies in their ability to focus on specific industries, transforming practical experience into market-oriented solutions rather than merely providing general information.' The 'Build Your AI-Powered Team' Workshop focused on human-machine collaboration and enterprise application scenarios, exploring how to leverage AI to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness.In addition to innovative technology topics, E-Day also emphasises cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset and spirit of enterprise. The special forum 'Building Beyond Your First Business: Lessons from Hong Kong's Serial Entrepreneurs', co-organised with OCBC Hong Kong, invites several local serial entrepreneurs to share their entrepreneurial journeys, to explore how entrepreneurs can seize opportunities, respond to challenges in a rapidly changing market environment, and build on their experience to launch new ventures.E-Day also promotes regional cooperation and market expansion through various activities. The GBA Tripartite Roundtable: 'Empowering GBA Startups to Expand into ASEAN with Hong Kong as a Super-connector and Super Value-adder' explored development opportunities in the ASEAN market and how Hong Kong can assist Greater Bay Area start-ups in expanding into overseas markets. In addition, the '2026 Jiangsu-Hong Kong Technology and Innovation Cooperation Matchmaking Conference' promoted exchanges and cooperation between Hong Kong universities, research institutions, and Jiangsu enterprises, driving technology cooperation and the commercialisation of innovation achievements.Start-up Express International connects the global start-up ecosystemThis year, the ten winning start-ups participating in Start-up Express International come from the Chinese Mainland, Germany, Indonesia, Korea, and other regions, focusing on areas such as AI, green technology, and health technology. Several of the winning start-ups are participating in E-Day, where they will showcase their innovative solutions and entrepreneurial achievements through exhibitions and sharing sessions. They will also connect with Start-up Express participants and professional judges to exchange entrepreneurial experiences and explore development opportunities in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Since its launch in 2022, Start-up Express International has been helping non-Hong Kong start-ups establish business connections and expand into the Greater Bay Area and international markets, promoting exchanges between local and global start-ups. It complements Hong Kong's active efforts to leverage its advantages as an international innovation and technology hub and strengthen connections across the global entrepreneurial ecosystem.In addition, DesignInspire will be held from 18 to 21 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, concurrently with the BIP Asia Forum and E-Day, bringing together local and international design elites to present wonderful design experiences for the industry and the public. The three events held concurrently cover creative design, intellectual property, and entrepreneurial development, promoting cross-sector exchanges and cooperation, and showcasing Hong Kong's complete innovation ecosystem from creativity and innovation to market application.Photo Download: https://bit.ly/48s76WU*Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.Websites:Business of IP Asia Forum: https://bipasia.hktdc.com/en/Entrepreneur Day: https://www.hktdc.com/event/eday/enStart-up Express International: https://portal.hktdc.com/startupexpress/en/s/start-up-express-internationalMedia EnquiriesFor enquiries, please contact:Pandagon Limited:Fraser Li Tel: (852) 6083 5623 Email: pandagon.limited@gmail.comLisa Fong Tel: (852) 6903 3855 Email: pandagon.limited@gmail.comHKTDC's Communication & Public Affairs Department:Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgWinnie Kan Tel: (852) 2584 4055 Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.