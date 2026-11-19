EQS-News: Search Atlas
/ Key word(s): Consumer
LAS VEGAS, NV - November 19, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Whisenhunt Media, a Las Vegas video production and marketing company, is booking experiential marketing and corporate events for brands attending four conferences in Las Vegas in March 2027.
Dates are as published by each organizer and may change. Whisenhunt Media is an independent production company and is not affiliated with these events or their organizers.
Book the Event, Get a Marketing Engine
Conferences like these bring marketing, AI, fitness and retail decision-makers to one city for a few days. Many brands use that window to host something of their own: a product launch, a client dinner, a pop-up or a VIP activation. Most Las Vegas teams sell an event, and some sell footage of one. Whisenhunt Media's model treats the event as the start of a campaign, not the end of one.
What Brands Can Book
One Team From Concept Through Content
Event agencies often stop when the room clears, and production companies often arrive after the strategy is set. Whisenhunt Media develops the experience, executes it, and creates the media that extends its value. The experiential division is led by Reagan Pfifer, Head of Experiential Marketing and Corporate Events, who brings nearly 20 years of experience across event production, channel marketing, partner enablement and creative direction. For brands that only need coverage of a booth, keynote or sessions, the company's event video team provides multi-camera production and post-production.
Planning Ahead
Las Vegas venues, crews and hotel blocks get busy when large shows overlap, and several of these events run back to back. Companies get the most from an event when the video plan is set alongside the booth design and the speaking schedule, so the team can capture what matters and have content ready to use the week the show ends.
Brands planning for March 2027 can request a consultation at whismedia.com/services/experiential-marketing.
About Whisenhunt Media
Whisenhunt Media is a video-first marketing and production company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. It produces corporate and commercial video, event coverage, experiential marketing and corporate events, websites, and SEO and AI visibility programs for service businesses, SaaS companies and growing brands, and travels nationally for destination events. Learn more at whismedia.com.
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News Source: Search Atlas
19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Search Atlas
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2438900
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2438900 19.11.2026 CET/CEST