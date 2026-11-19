Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Renting a yacht in Dubai is often seen as a treat for tourists. A full year of search data from OneClickDrive points the other way. Most of the demand comes from people who are already in the UAE.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/324476_3611637f04fd6992_001full.jpg

The Car Marketplace analysed 12 months of organic Google search data for its yacht pages, from November 2025 to October 2026. In that period the pages appeared more than 1.5 million times in Google results, in searches made from more than 160 countries.

Residents lead the demand

Users in the UAE made 78% of all clicks to the yacht pages. India was the second largest source with 8%, followed by Türkiye, Pakistan, Russia, the United Kingdom and Germany. English leads, and Arabic, Russian and Turkish are the next most used language versions of the page.

Winter demand is almost four times higher than spring

December 2025 was the busiest month of the year. It brought 3.7 times more search clicks than March 2026, the quietest month. The three months from November to January delivered 40% of the full year's clicks. Smaller rises followed in May and September.

The phone is where the decision happens

Mobile users made 74% of all clicks to the yacht pages. Desktop screens saw 57% of the search impressions but produced only 25% of the clicks. People still browse on a laptop, but most of them tap through from a phone.

What is on the water

On 16 November 2026 the yacht rental Dubai page listed 66+ yachts and 7 boats, from 34 ft to 210 ft. Hourly rates start from AED 400. Three in four listings (49 of 66) carry up to 30 guests, the size that suits a family outing or a birthday. Four listings carry more than 70 guests for corporate events. Boarding points are Dubai Harbour and Dubai Marina. Each listing shows its minimum booking and what that costs, and users contact the yacht company directly by call or WhatsApp to confirm their dates.

Getting to the marina

Most yacht trips on the platform board at Dubai Harbour or Dubai Marina. Groups that prefer not to drive or look for parking can arrange a car with driver in Dubai on the same platform and arrive at the yacht together.

"The numbers show that renting a yacht in Dubai is not only a holiday treat," said Mahesh Pagarani, Marketing Director at OneClickDrive. "Most of the demand is local, it arrives on a phone, and people want to see the hourly price before they send a message. That is why every listing shows its rate, its guest limit and its minimum booking up front."

Last year's pattern suggests the busiest weeks for yacht enquiries are just ahead, with November, December and January leading the calendar.

About OneClickDrive

OneClickDrive is a Car Marketplace where users buy, sell and rent cars and yachts, with direct contact between users and dealers or yacht companies. The platform started in the UAE in 2015 and is expanding into other markets including Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia and more.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324476