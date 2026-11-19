EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

Update: Benzinga Partners With PCM Encore To Help Consumers Find And Work With A Financial Adviser



19.11.2026 / 16:45 CET/CEST

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - November 19, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Benzinga has teamed up with PCM Encore to help improve financial literacy around professional financial advice through a new collaboration within Benzinga Learn , Benzinga's online education portal. Benzinga Learn is Benzinga's financial education platform, built to make important financial topics more accessible, practical and easier to understand. Through educational modules covering a range of personal finance and investing topics, Benzinga Learn helps consumers build knowledge, navigate complex concepts and better understand the financial choices available to them. "Choosing a financial adviser is one of the most consequential decisions people make about their money, yet many don't know where to begin or what to look for," said Caroline Lubinsky, Managing Editor of Advertising Content at Benzinga. "With this module, we wanted to give readers a clear, approachable guide, from understanding what a fiduciary is to knowing which questions to ask before they hand over their financial future." As part of the relationship, PCM Encore will appear as a partner on the educational Financial Advisers module of Benzinga Learn , helping provide consumers with accessible resources on the types of financial advisers, how advisers are compensated, what fiduciary duty means and how to evaluate whether an adviser is the right fit. "Benzinga's readers are curious, informed investors who want to understand the full picture," Michael Paulus, Founder and CEO of PCM Encore, said. "That's the audience we built PCM Encore for. Most family offices only work with families who have $10 million or more. We bring that same approach to investors starting at $2 million, with investment, tax and estate planning all in one place. Partnering with Benzinga gives us a platform to reach more of those investors, and we're looking forward to what we can build together" The collaboration is part of Benzinga's broader effort to expand Benzinga Learn with practical financial education designed to help consumers better understand the topics that impact their financial lives. About PCM Encore PCM Encore is an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser and fiduciary wealth management firm. The firm grew out of the multi-billion-dollar family office of its CEO, Michael Paulus, and offers financial and investment planning, tax planning, retirement and estate planning, portfolio management and family office services. Each PCM Encore adviser is supported by a team that includes wealth advisors, investment managers, and tax specialists. The firm has offices in Palo Alto, Bellevue, Aspen, Miami, Richmond and New York, and is an official sponsor of the USA Skimo National Team for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. To learn more, visit www.encoreinvestment.com . About Benzinga Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement. To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com . View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Benzinga





19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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