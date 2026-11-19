moveBuddha's expanded research, deeper review analysis, and clearer ratings help consumers make more informed decisions when choosing a moving company.

ATHENS, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / moveBuddha , the leading platform to find and book trusted moving companies, has more than doubled its moving company database from approximately 4,500 to over 9,000 U.S. movers. The expansion is part of a comprehensive rebuild of the data powering moveBuddha's moving company research, ratings, and rankings, giving consumers more options and more meaningful information when comparing movers.

More comprehensive moving company research

Choosing a moving company often means sorting through conflicting reviews, incomplete business information, and ratings that don't always reflect local competition. With more than 9,000 companies now tracked, moveBuddha can provide broader coverage of local, regional, and national moving companies, helping consumers research more of the options available in their area.

The expansion goes beyond adding new companies. moveBuddha has rebuilt its data collection infrastructure and introduced improvements designed to make moving company information more accurate, current, and useful.

Key updates include:

Expanded coverage: 9,000+ U.S. moving companies now included in moveBuddha's research database, more than double its previous size.

9,000+ U.S. moving companies now included in moveBuddha's research database, more than double its previous size. Updated customer reviews: More than 2.6 million customer reviews analyzed using AI-powered sentiment analysis and data extraction to provide deeper insights into customer experiences and improve mover scoring.

More than 2.6 million customer reviews analyzed using AI-powered sentiment analysis and data extraction to provide deeper insights into customer experiences and improve mover scoring. More comprehensive data sources: Information collected from over 25 sources, including government databases, customer review platforms, and industry surveys, provides a more detailed picture of each moving company.

Information collected from over 25 sources, including government databases, customer review platforms, and industry surveys, provides a more detailed picture of each moving company. Stronger business verification: Ongoing monitoring of USDOT and state licensing information, ownership details, and business addresses.

Simpler ratings with more relevant comparisons

Alongside the database expansion, moveBuddha updated its mover scoring methodology in response to consumer feedback.

The revised approach places greater emphasis on the percentage of positive customer reviews and benchmarks movers against others in their region. The goal is to make ratings easier to understand while giving consumers a clearer picture of how a company compares with relevant local competitors.

By using AI to analyze customer review sentiment and extract insights from millions of reviews, moveBuddha can evaluate customer experiences at a depth and scale that wasn't previously possible. This additional analysis helps inform mover ratings and gives consumers a more complete view of each company's track record.

"Every rating and recommendation we publish is only as good as the data behind it," said Ryan Carrigan, co-founder of moveBuddha. "We've more than doubled the number of movers we research, refreshed the information behind their profiles, and made our ratings easier to understand. The goal is simple: give people better information so they can make more confident decisions about who to hire."

The data rebuild also follows moveBuddha's recent expansion of moveBuddha Certified to local moving companies. Together, the initiatives reflect moveBuddha's continued investment in more comprehensive moving research, independent verification, and greater accountability across the industry.

Consumers can research and compare moving companies at movebuddha.com .

About moveBuddha

Founded in 2015, moveBuddha helps people find and book trustworthy moving companies through comprehensive research, transparent pricing tools, and consumer advocacy. More than 400,000 people use the platform annually to compare movers, estimate costs, and plan their moves. moveBuddha researches more than 9,000 U.S. moving companies and has analyzed over 2.6 million customer reviews. Through initiatives like moveBuddha Certified and the Better Moves Project, the company promotes transparency, accountability, and consumer protection across the moving industry. Its research has been cited by The New York Times, CNBC, Forbes, and Consumer Reports.

Contact Information

Parker King

moveBuddha

pr@movebuddha.com

SOURCE: moveBuddha LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/movebuddha-doubles-moving-company-database-to-more-than-9-000-u.s.-movers-1254129