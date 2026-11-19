More than 90 holiday gift ideas for dogs, cats, birds, small animals and reptiles arrive as 86% of dog owners and 78% of cat owners shop for their pets

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / The American Pet Products Association (APPA) today launched its 2026 Pet Industry Holiday Gift Guide at https://PetsAddLife.org/appa-2026-holiday-gift-guide, a curated roundup of more than 90 holiday gifts for dogs, cats, birds, small animals and reptiles -- and the people who love them. The guide is organized into five categories -- treats and food, enrichment and play, health and wellness, cat products, and gifts for pet parents -- and pairs new APPA pet gifting data with standout seasonal products from across the pet industry.

"Pets are family, and our data shows they're on the holiday gift list right alongside everyone else," said APPA President & CEO Pete Scott. "This year's guide pairs what pet owners are actually buying with standout products from across the industry -- from stocking-stuffer treats to gifts for the cat dads and dog moms in your life."

Featured picks from the guide include:

[Treats and Food | Dogs] Portland Pet Food Company Grain & Gluten Free Gingerbread Biscuits : Holiday dog biscuits flavored with molasses, cinnamon and ginger, made without grain or gluten.

Holiday dog biscuits flavored with molasses, cinnamon and ginger, made without grain or gluten. [Enrichment and Play | Dogs] Huxley & Kent Hunt 'n Squeak G-House : A plush gingerbread house that hides three squeaky toys for a round of hide-and-seek.

A plush gingerbread house that hides three squeaky toys for a round of hide-and-seek. [Enrichment and Play | Birds] Beaktivity Jingle Beaks Holiday Refill Blocks : Seasonally shaped balsa or pine bird toy refill blocks that give a bird's toy base a holiday refresh.

Seasonally shaped balsa or pine bird toy refill blocks that give a bird's toy base a holiday refresh. [Health and Wellness | Dogs] Earth Rated 3-in-1 Dog Grooming Wipes : Hypoallergenic white tea and basil wipes for quick cleanups from paws to tail.

Hypoallergenic white tea and basil wipes for quick cleanups from paws to tail. [Cat Products | Cats] PureBites Holiday Air Dried Cat Treat Advent Calendar : A 25-day advent calendar of air-dried chicken, duck or tuna cat treats.

A 25-day advent calendar of air-dried chicken, duck or tuna cat treats. [Cat Products | Cats] Yeowww! Catnip Holiday Stinkies Sardines Trio : Three embroidered fish cat toys stuffed with catnip.

Three embroidered fish cat toys stuffed with catnip. [Gifts for Pet Parents | Dogs] Peanuts x PupLid Holiday Collection Trucker Hats : Foam trucker hats sized for dogs and decorated with Peanuts characters.

Foam trucker hats sized for dogs and decorated with Peanuts characters. [Dogs] Carolina Pet Company Pendleton Pet Puffer Coat: A reversible dog puffer coat for cold-weather walks.

The guide reflects broader trends in U.S. pet ownership and spending, according to APPA's 2026 State of the Industry Report and other APPA insights:

Pet gifting: Eighty-six percent of dog owners and 78% of cat owners buy gifts for their pets. Christmas is the No. 1 gifting occasion for dog owners (51%). For cat owners, Christmas and "no special occasion" tie for the top spot at 42% each.

Eighty-six percent of dog owners and 78% of cat owners buy gifts for their pets. Christmas is the No. 1 gifting occasion for dog owners (51%). For cat owners, Christmas and "no special occasion" tie for the top spot at 42% each. Cat ownership and Gen Z: Cats keep climbing. Fifty-three million U.S. households (39%) owned a cat in 2025, up 5% from 2024, and homes with three or more cats are up 45% since 2018. Gen Z is all in: 86% of Gen Z cat owners bought their cat a gift in 2025, and 33% host holiday or birthday parties for their cats.

Cats keep climbing. Fifty-three million U.S. households (39%) owned a cat in 2025, up 5% from 2024, and homes with three or more cats are up 45% since 2018. Gen Z is all in: 86% of Gen Z cat owners bought their cat a gift in 2025, and 33% host holiday or birthday parties for their cats. Pet food and treat spending: Treats are a bigger habit. U.S. spending on pet food and treats reached $68.3 billion in 2025, the industry's largest spending category. Purchases of 11 or more packages of dog treats rose 10% year over year -- and 56% among Gen Z dog owners.

Treats are a bigger habit. U.S. spending on pet food and treats reached $68.3 billion in 2025, the industry's largest spending category. Purchases of 11 or more packages of dog treats rose 10% year over year -- and 56% among Gen Z dog owners. Toy spending: Playtime is budget-proof. Seventy-five percent of dog owners bought toys in 2025, and average annual toy spending held steady at about $80 despite tighter household budgets. Among cat owners, catnip purchases are up 27% since 2018.

Playtime is budget-proof. Seventy-five percent of dog owners bought toys in 2025, and average annual toy spending held steady at about $80 despite tighter household budgets. Among cat owners, catnip purchases are up 27% since 2018. Dog grooming: Grooming wipes are having a moment. Ownership of dog grooming wipes rose 108% year over year, and 72% of dog owners now have some type of grooming product.

The complete 2026 Pet Industry Holiday Gift Guide is now available at https://PetsAddLife.org/appa-2026-holiday-gift-guide.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PET PRODUCTS ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1958, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) is the leading trade association for the pet industry. APPA's mission is to build a connected and informed community with a passion for pets while serving the pet industry through services and programs designed to help its members prosper. APPA membership includes more than 1,000 pet businesses and thought leaders, including manufacturers, retailers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and more. APPA also leads Pets Add Life (PetsAddLife.org), its consumer initiative celebrating the benefits of pet ownership. Through the APPA Gives Back program, APPA is proud to support organizations that benefit humans and pets: the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), Joybound People & Pets, Pets in the Classroom and the Pet Advocacy Network. Visit AmericanPetProducts.org for more information, and follow APPA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X (@APPAtweets) and YouTube.

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Media Contact:

Cori Stoutenberg

cstoutenberg@americanpetproducts.org

203-532-3647

Editor's note: Download images here.

Photo credit: APPA

SOURCE: The American Pet Products Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/appa-launches-2026-pet-industry-holiday-gift-guide-backed-by-new-1254188