Built-in conversational AI helps financial advisors and tax professionals work with client tax information and model planning strategies using plain language directly in Holistiplan's tax planning software.

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Holistiplan, tax planning software used by more than 70,000 financial advisors and tax professionals, announced its AI Assistant, bringing conversational AI directly into the platform's tax reporting and planning workflows.

Users can interact with Holistiplan AI Assistant in everyday language through text or voice-to-text, drawing on client tax information already in the platform. They can start with a broad question, such as "What tax planning opportunities should I consider for this client?" and use follow-up questions to explore strategies, create and refine scenarios, and quantify how different approaches could affect the client's taxes.

From initial exploration to more advanced modeling, Holistiplan users can refine their analysis within the same platform that houses their clients' tax returns and planning tools, without transferring client information to a separate AI application.

Watch Holistiplan CEO Roger Pine use the AI Assistant to explore Roth conversion timing, compare approaches, and apply conversions within a client's projection.

"We've spent years building the calculations, tools, and expertise that professionals rely on for tax planning. The AI Assistant gives them a new way to put that foundation to work," said Roger Pine, co-founder and CEO of Holistiplan.

"You can describe what you want to evaluate and have the assistant build scenarios, compare alternatives, and help explain the results. That makes deeper analysis more approachable, whether you want to work through familiar scenarios faster or explore more advanced modeling that you might otherwise put off because of the time and setup involved."

Building and comparing scenarios requires considerable time and familiarity with modeling tools, from selecting inputs and adjusting assumptions to applying changes across multiple years. The AI Assistant helps reduce those barriers, making modeling more accessible to professionals getting started with tax planning or held back by the setup involved, while helping those already doing advanced modeling work faster and explore more extensive comparisons.

Within the Tax Report, section-level prompts let users explore specific figures and observations, ask follow-up questions, and prepare explanations for client conversations. With the AI Assistant, users can also:

Explore how tax law changes, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, could affect a client's tax situation without researching each provision.

Estimate current-year taxes using a client's existing return and expected changes, then turn the chat estimate into a planning scenario without re-entering the information.

Evaluate Roth conversion amounts for a single year or across multiple years, then carry the selected approach into Holistiplan's planning tools.

Compare realizing capital gains in one year versus spreading them across multiple years, creating and populating the scenarios from a single request.

Create or update Tax Letters based on planning work in Holistiplan, without starting from scratch or re-entering details.

The AI Assistant builds on Holistiplan's established planning tools and tax calculation engine, helping professionals move from questions to analysis while keeping them in control of the inputs, interpretation, and final recommendations.

"AI should make it easier to use powerful planning tools without asking professionals to compromise on the calculations behind their recommendations or the security of their clients' information," said Scott Pittman, Chief Technology Officer at Holistiplan. "Our approach brings AI into an established planning environment, with our tax engine powering the modeling and professionals making the final call."

Customer data is not used to train AI models, processing stays within U.S.-based AWS infrastructure, and the AI Assistant respects each user's existing access permissions.

Looking ahead, Holistiplan is exploring how AI could support more proactive planning workflows, such as preparing for upcoming client meetings, surfacing age-based planning considerations, and identifying missing tax information. These efforts build on the AI Assistant's ability to work with client information and take action within Holistiplan's existing planning tools.

To see the Holistiplan AI Assistant in action across real tax planning use cases, check out this YouTube playlist .

About Holistiplan

Holistiplan offers award-winning tax planning software for financial advisors and tax professionals, serving more than 11,000 firms and 70,000 users. The platform brings together tax planning and insurance risk management, with estate planning coming soon.

Combining highly accurate OCR technology with a trusted tax calculation engine, Holistiplan helps firms analyze tax returns in 60 seconds, identify planning opportunities, and model scenarios. Holistiplan has been voted the #1 tax planning software in the Kitces Report Studies and for six consecutive years in the T3 / Inside Information Software Surveys. Learn more at holistiplan.com.

Contact Information

Janay Robinson

Sr. Director, Marketing

janay.robinson@holistiplan.com

SOURCE: Holistiplan

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/holistiplan-introduces-ai-assistant-to-answer-tax-questions-build-pl-1254034