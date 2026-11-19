HiBy Digital × Cyberpunk 2077 PULSE & GRID Global Pre-Orders Now Live

LEWES, Del., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBy has officially launched global pre-orders for PULSE and GRID. Pre-orders begin November 20, 2026, with PULSE priced at $149 and GRID at $199.

Inspired by the world of Night City, the collaboration introduces four distinctive themed editions: V, SAMURAI, ARASAKA, and KANG TAO. Each features unique colors, graphics, and design details reflecting its respective identity in Cyberpunk 2077. The KANG TAO Edition, available exclusively for PULSE, is limited to 2,077 units worldwide.

HiBy Digital PULSE - HiFi Gaming Headset

PULSE features custom 40mm dynamic drivers with beryllium-plated diaphragms, lightweight CCAW voice coils, and N52 magnets, delivering detailed, dynamic sound reproduction. Its enclosed acoustic chamber and angled driver design enhance passive noise isolation, soundstage depth, and imaging accuracy.

Designed for extended listening sessions, PULSE features an aluminum cantilever structure, adjustable headband, and two sets of interchangeable ear pads in breathable mesh and leather. Additional features include an audiophile-grade 4.4mm detachable cable interface, precision volume wheel, detachable omnidirectional microphone, and swappable faction-themed faceplates.

HiBy Digital GRID - High-Performance External Sound Card

GRID is powered by dual ESS SABRE ES9020 DACs, a 2+4+4 HiFi audio matrix, and dual high-precision audio oscillators. Delivering up to 1,070mW of output power with THD+N as low as 0.0005%, it is designed for demanding headphones and high-fidelity desktop audio setups.

Supporting USB-C and Bluetooth inputs with LDAC, GRID offers stereo and 7.1 spatial audio processing, multiple EQ presets, and customizable 10-band PEQ. Its extensive connectivity includes 4.4mm, 6.35mm, and 3.5mm headphone outputs, XLR and RCA line outputs, coaxial and optical digital outputs, and a dedicated microphone input.

An exclusive Cyberpunk 2077 Game Mode, developed in collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED's audio team and three-time Emmy Award winner Russell Brower, provides a specially tuned listening experience inspired by Night City. Dedicated physical controls and a customized Cyberpunk 2077-themed interface complete the design.

Global Pre-Order Promotion

Customers purchasing any PULSE and GRID combination during the pre-order period will receive a $30 bundle discount.

Pre-order now:

https://store.hiby.com/pages/hiby-digital-x-cyberpunk-2077

Contact:

William Yueng

bd@hiby.com

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