GIGABYTE Debuts the Completed Anime-themed AORUS ARI Series with Co-branded DDR5 Memory and Chassis for PC Setup

TAIPEI, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading technology brand, introduced Ari, an ACG character from AORUS' vast universe, AORUSVERSE. As the tech guardian angel, Ari embodies performance, creativity, and gaming spirit, bringing gaming performance and anime-inspired aesthetics together. Inspired by the character, GIGABYTE developed the AORUS ARI Series, enabling gamers and PC DIY enthusiasts to express their personal style through customized PC builds.

Building on this concept, the series made its debut with GIGABYTE's performance-driven motherboards, followed by graphics cards featuring ARI-themed design. The B850 AORUS ELITE-P ICE and B760M AORUS ELITE WIFI6E-P GEN5 motherboards deliver outstanding DDR5 compatibility, supporting memory speeds of up to 8200 MT/s and 7800 MT/s, respectively. GIGABYTE's EZ-DIY innovations further simplify component installation and disassembly, making PC building more accessible. Complementing the motherboards, the AORUS GeForce RTX 5060 ARI 8G graphics card features the WINDFORCE cooling system with a patented Hawk fan design that increases air pressure by up to 53.6% and airflow volume by up to 12.5% while reducing resistance and noise. Server-grade thermal conductive gel further enhances heat transfer and long-term reliability.

Building on its existing lineup, GIGABYTE now partners with APNX, CORSAIR, and MONTECH to extend the AORUS ARI Series into co-branded DDR5 memory and PC chassis, creating a more cohesive PC-building experience. The CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 - AORUS ARI Edition combines high-speed memory performance with customizable RGB lighting, while the APNX V2 - AORUS ARI Edition and MONTECH TG3 - AORUS ARI Edition chassis feature panoramic designs for showcasing the completed ARI-themed PC setup.

With the addition of co-branded DDR5 memory and chassis, the AORUS ARI Series now offers a more complete range of coordinated components for PC customization. For more information about the AORUS ARI Series products, please visit the official product pages.

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