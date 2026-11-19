SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGTN published a story exploring how Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision of openness can drive shared growth across the Asia-Pacific. Starting with a Vietnamese durian farmer benefiting from access to the Chinese market, the story connects individual trade opportunities with broader regional integration, highlighting how tariff reductions and closer economic cooperation can unlock shared prosperity among APEC economies.

Le Tuan Tai, a Vietnamese farmer taps a durian with a small knife, listening for the hollow note that means ripe.

His family has worked this 10-hectare plot for nearly 40 years - first rubber, then coffee, now about 2,000 durian trees. He expects 350 tonnes this year, 70% of it bound for China.

"Coffee gave us a stable life. Durian has made us better off," he said.

The arithmetic is blunt. A neighboring cooperative said a hectare of coffee earns about 160 million dong (about $6,200) a year, while a hectare of durian can bring in 1.3 billion dong. Durian plantings in Dak Lak province have tripled to 45,000 hectares since 2022.

What moved first was a door. In July 2022, China and Vietnam signed a phytosanitary protocol allowing fresh Vietnamese durian into the Chinese market. By 2025, China was importing nearly 1.87 million tonnes of durian a year, double the 2022 level, according to Chinese customs data.

That door was opened by the two governments. The case for opening many more is what the 21 APEC economies have been discussing in Shenzhen this week, where Chinese President Xi Jinping told the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Thursday the region "should uphold open regionalism, steadily advance economic integration and develop a cooperation pattern that is open and integrated, rather than exclusive or fragmented."

'Asia-Pacific miracle'

Xi's remarks have evidence well beyond one orchard.

Malaysia sends about 70% of its durian to China, and Thailand ships eight in 10 of its fragrant coconuts there, local exporters told China Media Group. Chilean salmon exports to China more than doubled in the first quarter of 2026, the sharpest year-on-year jump of any market, according to the industry news website SalmonBusiness.

One farm changing crops is an anecdote. A region changing them in step is a growth model - the kind that eventually shows up in national accounts.

The 21 APEC economies is home to 36% of the world's population, conduct nearly half of global trade and generate more than 60% of global GDP.

None of that was an accident. It followed three decades of decisions to open doors rather than close them.

An APEC report shows that average tariffs across the region fell from 16.9% in 1989 to 5.1% in 2024, and more than two-thirds of members' merchandise trade now takes place between them.

"Over more than 30 years, the Asia-Pacific has taken on a new look, creating the 'Asia-Pacific miracle' of rapid economic development," Xi said.

That road is unfinished. This year marks 20 years since APEC members endorsed the idea of a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific as a long-term prospect; a formal process was launched in 2014 in Beijing.

Gates beyond the tariff

Tariffs are only the first gate. Quarantine approval, health registration, clearance times, document checks and payment settlement are all gates, and a durian spoils behind any of them. A bilateral protocol opens only the first.

The rest depends on regional machinery. China's customs has linked its single-window system with 10 APEC economies and recognizes declaration data with 12, while paperless trade across the region has reached an average implementation rate of 89%. The APEC trade ministers' meeting in east China's Suzhou in May recommitted to paperless trade and cross-border recognition of electronic documents.

In his Thursday address, Xi called for efforts to "align various regional economic and trade agreements, boost trade and investment facilitation and digitalization, and reduce barriers to trade and investment."

APEC's function, in this reading, is to turn bilateral openings into regional corridors. One door can be opened by two economies; bringing down a wall of barriers takes all 21 economies sitting down at the same table. This year, a year hosted by China, about 300 APEC events were held, producing nearly 50 outcomes.

"China is an advocate, promoter and forerunner of Asia-Pacific economic cooperation. We would like to work with all parties to pool wisdom and synergy in building the four key pillars of an Asia-Pacific community," Xi said.

He announced $20 million to fund APEC cooperation.

"We will establish a Center for Asia-Pacific Community Studies in Shenzhen to conduct policy research and exchanges and provide intellectual support. In line with the needs of Asia-Pacific cooperation, we will set up cooperation institutions in such areas as digital technology, cross-border data flow, clean energy and the development of SMEs, to contribute to innovation-driven and green growth in the Asia-Pacific," Xi said.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-11-19/From-one-open-door-to-all-Xi-Jinping-s-vision-for-Asia-Pacific-growth-1Scut1gjYas/p.html

Contact: CGTN Digital jiang.simin@cgtn.com