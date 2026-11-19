Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Rigel Technologies Inc. ("Rigel" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on November 10, 2026 (the "Meeting") and provides an update regarding its proposed reverse takeover transaction with Quantum Vault Tech Corp. ("Quantum Vault"), to be completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the "Amalgamation", and together with the related transactions, the "Transaction"). Following completion of the Transaction, Rigel (the "Resulting Issuer") will carry on the business of Quantum Vault and intends to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Results of Annual and Special Meeting

At the Meeting, shareholders approved all matters submitted for approval, including those required to implement the Transaction. A total of 11,793,875 common shares in the capital of Rigel (the "Rigel Shares"), representing approximately 62.41% of the 18,896,632 issued and outstanding Rigel Shares entitled to vote at the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy, and shareholders approved the following matters:

the change of the Company's name from "Rigel Technologies Inc." to "Quantum Vault Tech Corp.", or such other name as may be accepted by the CSE and determined by the directors (the " Name Change "), with 98.30% of votes cast in favour;

the consolidation of the Rigel Shares on the basis of 7.354324211 pre-consolidation Rigel Shares for each one post-consolidation Rigel Share, or such other ratio not exceeding 10:1 as the board of directors may determine (the " Consolidation "), with 98.30% of votes cast in favour;

the fixing of the number of directors of the Resulting Issuer at four (4) and the election of David Posner, Nauman Arshad, Kelly Abbott and Daniel Reynolds effective upon completion of the Transaction (the " Resulting Issuer Board "), with 98.30% of votes cast in favour;

the amendment of the Company's articles to remove the authorized class of Class A Preference Shares, none of which are currently issued and outstanding (the " Preference Share Collapse "), with 98.30% of votes cast in favour; and

the adoption of the Resulting Issuer's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Incentive Plan"), including the unallocated awards thereunder, with 98.30% of votes cast in favour.

Shareholders also approved the annual Meeting matters submitted to them, including the election of the current directors of Rigel pending completion of the Transaction and the re-appointment of Horizon Assurance LLP as auditor of the Company.

The Transaction was not separately submitted for approval at the Meeting. By written shareholder consent dated November 16, 2026, FMI Capital Advisory Inc. ("FMICA"), then the holder of 10,911,325 Rigel Shares, representing approximately 57.74% of the 18,896,632 Rigel Shares issued and outstanding before giving effect to the Debt Settlements (as defined below), approved the Transaction. The shareholders of Quantum Vault unanimously approved the Transaction by written resolution dated November 11, 2026.

The Company obtained conditional approval from the CSE of the Transaction on September 28, 2026. Subject to satisfaction of all remaining conditions, the parties anticipate completing the Transaction on or about November 20, 2026, or such other date as Rigel and Quantum Vault may determine. A date for commencement of trading of the common shares of the Resulting Issuer (the "Resulting Issuer Shares") on the CSE will be determined following confirmation that the conditions to the CSE's conditional approval have been satisfied. The Company will issue a further news release following completion of the Transaction and upon the CSE confirming its final approval and the date trading of the Resulting Issuer Shares is expected to commence.

The Transaction

The Transaction will be completed pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated November 16, 2026 among Rigel, Quantum Vault and 1001766064 Ontario Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Rigel ("Subco"), by way of a three-cornered amalgamation under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), pursuant to which Quantum Vault will amalgamate with Subco to form an amalgamated corporation ("Amalco"). Each outstanding common share of Quantum Vault (a "Quantum Vault Share") will be exchanged for one (1) Resulting Issuer Share. Based on 90,566,860 Quantum Vault Shares currently issued and outstanding, Rigel will issue 90,566,860 Resulting Issuer Shares to the former Quantum Vault shareholders. The 20,566,860 outstanding common share purchase warrants of Quantum Vault (the "Quantum Vault Warrants"), each exercisable for one Quantum Vault Share at a price of $0.20 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance, and the 1,645,348 outstanding compensation options of Quantum Vault (the "Quantum Vault Compensation Options"), each exercisable for one unit consisting of one Quantum Vault Share and one Quantum Vault Warrant, will adjust in accordance with their terms to become exercisable for securities of the Resulting Issuer in lieu of Quantum Vault securities. No fractional Resulting Issuer Shares will be issued pursuant to the Amalgamation, and any fractional interest will be rounded down to the nearest whole share. Following completion, Amalco will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Resulting Issuer and the Resulting Issuer will carry on Quantum Vault's business. Based on the capitalization described below, approximately 100,623,546 Resulting Issuer Shares will be issued and outstanding on an undiluted basis, comprising approximately 10,056,686 Resulting Issuer Shares (approximately 10.0%) held by pre-Amalgamation Rigel shareholders and 90,566,860 Resulting Issuer Shares (approximately 90.0%) held by former Quantum Vault shareholders, subject to final transfer-agent reconciliation.

Prior to the Transaction, Quantum Vault completed a private placement of 20,566,860 units at a price of $0.10 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,056,686 (the "Concurrent Financing"), in three tranches that closed on December 22, 2025, January 22, 2026 and April 1, 2026. Each unit consists of one Quantum Vault Share and one Quantum Vault Warrant. First Republic Capital Corporation acted as lead agent in connection with the Concurrent Financing and was issued an aggregate of 1,645,348 Quantum Vault Compensation Options.

Prior to the Amalgamation, Rigel completed the Debt Settlements described below under "Debt Settlements and Early Warning Disclosure", following which Rigel has 41,956,632 Rigel Shares issued and outstanding, compared with 18,896,632 Rigel Shares before the issuances. The board intends to implement the Consolidation on the basis of 4.172013723 pre-consolidation Rigel Shares for each one post-consolidation Rigel Share, being a lower ratio than the ratio referenced in the Meeting resolution and within the approved maximum of 10:1, resulting in approximately 10,056,686 Rigel Shares issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Amalgamation, subject to fractional-share adjustments. Prior to the Amalgamation, Rigel will also implement the Preference Share Collapse, the approved board and management reconstitution and the Incentive Plan, and will complete the Name Change to "Quantum Vault Holding Corp." in accordance with the shareholder resolutions and applicable corporate filings. Upon completion of the Amalgamation, Amalco will carry on under the name "Quantum Vault Tech Corp."

Debt Settlements and Early Warning Disclosure

In connection with the proposed Transaction, Rigel entered into debt settlement agreements dated November 16, 2026 (the "Debt Settlements"), pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 23,060,000 pre-consolidation Rigel Shares at a deemed price of $0.0025 per share in satisfaction of $57,650 of outstanding indebtedness. The Debt Settlements comprised the issuance of 21,900,000 Rigel Shares in settlement of $54,750 of loan obligations and 1,160,000 Rigel Shares in settlement of $2,900 of historical service obligations. The treasury issuances were completed on November 17, 2026. All Rigel Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlements are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day expiring on March 18, 2027, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In conjunction with the Debt Settlements, creditors have forgiven approximately $243,054.87 of additional indebtedness, with approximately $49,999.84 of liabilities remaining outstanding following completion of the restructuring. Following completion of the treasury issuances, Rigel has 41,956,632 Rigel Shares issued and outstanding, prior to giving effect to the Consolidation. The Debt Settlements and a separate proposed transfer of existing Rigel Shares result in the following changes in ownership.

Pursuant to the Debt Settlements, Majik Capital Corp. ("Majik"), an Ontario corporation with an address at 2400-40 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3Y2, wholly owned and controlled by Irene Szweras, acquired 16,500,000 Rigel Shares from treasury at a deemed price of $0.0025 per share in consideration of the discharge of $41,250 of outstanding indebtedness acquired from existing creditors for cash.

Prior to the Debt Settlements, Majik held 62,000 Rigel Shares, representing approximately 0.33% of the 18,896,632 Rigel Shares then outstanding. Following completion of the treasury issuances, Majik beneficially owns and exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 16,562,000 Rigel Shares, representing approximately 39.47% of the 41,956,632 Rigel Shares currently outstanding. Majik acquired the Rigel Shares for investment purposes and holds them for its own account. Majik has represented that it is not acting jointly or in concert with other parties in respect of its holdings.

Northern Star Capital Inc. ("Northern Star"), an Ontario corporation with an address at 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 900, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3V1, wholly owned and controlled by Alex Storcheus, Chief Financial Officer and a director of Rigel, acquired 3,800,000 Rigel Shares from treasury at a deemed price of $0.0025 per share in consideration of the discharge of $9,500 of outstanding indebtedness. Immediately prior to the Debt Settlements, Northern Star held 469,737 Rigel Shares, representing approximately 2.49% of the 18,896,632 Rigel Shares then outstanding. Following completion of the treasury issuances, Northern Star holds 4,269,737 Rigel Shares, representing approximately 10.18% of the 41,956,632 Rigel Shares currently outstanding.

In conjunction with the Debt Settlements, creditors have forgiven approximately $243,054.87 of additional indebtedness, with approximately $49,999.84 of liabilities remaining outstanding following completion of the restructuring. Following completion of the treasury issuances, Rigel has 41,956,632 Rigel Shares issued and outstanding, prior to giving effect to the Consolidation. The Debt Settlements and a separate transfer of existing Rigel Shares resulted in the following changes in ownership.

Separately, pursuant to a share purchase and transfer agreement dated November 16, 2026, Northern Star acquired an additional 7,350,000 existing Rigel Shares from FMICA, an Ontario corporation with an address at 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 900, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3V1, in satisfaction of $18,375 of invoiced services owed by FMICA to Northern Star, representing approximately $0.0025 per Rigel Share. The transfer was a privately negotiated transaction and did not involve any additional issuance of shares by Rigel.

Following the completion of that transfer, Northern Star holds an aggregate of 11,619,737 Rigel Shares, representing approximately 27.69% of the 41,956,632 outstanding Rigel Shares, prior to the Consolidation, an increase of approximately 17.52%. Northern Star acquired the additional shares in satisfaction of indebtedness arising from services and for investment purposes. The private transfer was completed in reliance upon the private agreement exemption under subsection 4.2(1) of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104"), on the basis that the Rigel Shares were acquired from one person by private agreement, the bid was not made generally to holders of Rigel Shares, and the consideration did not exceed 115% of the value of the Rigel Shares.

Prior to the Debt Settlements, FMICA held 10,911,325 Rigel Shares, representing approximately 57.74% of the 18,896,632 Rigel Shares then outstanding. Following completion of the treasury issuances, but before the transfer to Northern Star, FMICA held 10,911,325 Rigel Shares, representing approximately 26.01% of the 41,956,632 Rigel Shares then outstanding. Upon transferring 7,350,000 Rigel Shares to Northern Star in satisfaction of the $18,375 services obligation, FMICA's holdings decreased to 3,561,325 Rigel Shares, representing approximately 8.49% of the 41,956,632 outstanding Rigel Shares. The transfer therefore resulted in FMICA's holdings decreasing below the 10% early warning reporting threshold.

The acquisitions and disposition described above were privately negotiated transactions that did not occur through a stock exchange or other published market. Majik, Northern Star and FMICA will file the applicable early warning reports pursuant to NI 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103").

The reporting securityholders are aware of the Transaction and the associated corporate reorganization. Majik, Northern Star and FMICA may acquire additional securities of Rigel, including through open-market or private acquisitions, or dispose of securities through open-market or private transactions in the future, depending on market conditions, their respective investment objectives and other relevant factors. Other than the transactions disclosed herein, none of the reporting securityholders currently has any plans or intentions relating to the matters enumerated in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of Form 62-103F1. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, Rigel's business and financial condition and other relevant factors, each reporting securityholder may develop such plans or intentions in the future.

The early warning reports will be available under Rigel's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Copies of the early warning reports of Majik, Northern Star and FMICA may be obtained at 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 900, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3V1 (Contact: Alex Storcheus, astorcheus@fmisecurities.com, telephone: (416) 777-7300).

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver, where permitted, of customary closing conditions, including completion of the Consolidation, Name Change and Preference Share Collapse, receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including final CSE approval, and satisfaction of the conditions of the CSE's conditional approval.

About Quantum Vault

Quantum Vault is a technology company developing hardware and software security solutions intended to address cybersecurity challenges associated with future quantum computer development. The Company previously disclosed that Quantum Vault had engineered a prototype of a quantum-AI-generated security system embedded in a fully offline cold wallet for cryptocurrencies designed to operate without phones, computers or external connectivity.

Directors and Officers of the Resulting Issuer

Upon completion of the Transaction, the current board of directors of Rigel will be reconstituted and the Resulting Issuer Board will consist of David Posner, Nauman Arshad, Kelly Abbott and Daniel Reynolds. David Posner is expected to serve as Chief Executive Officer and a director, Nauman Arshad as Chief Technology Officer and a director, and Kyle Appleby as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Resulting Issuer.

The relevant experience of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer is set out below.

David Posner (Toronto, Ontario) - Chief Executive Officer and Director

David Posner has served in executive roles in public companies with a particular focus on technology, cannabis, and capital markets. He was a founding shareholder and Chairman of DigiMax Global Solutions, where he helped oversee strategic acquisitions in blockchain, AI-driven analytics, and digital-asset technology, along with the company's capital-markets and growth strategy. He also served as a director of Graph Blockchain (now New World Solutions), supporting its public listing, technology expansion, and early acquisition and integration work in data intelligence platforms. He has held board roles with Nutritional High International, Lineage Grow, Capricorn Business Acquisitions, and Aura Health. David graduated from York University with a B.A. in 1996.

Nauman Arshad (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) - Chief Technology Officer and Director

Nauman is an entrepreneurial technology pioneer with 30+ years of success driving growth and transformation across global industries. He has built and scaled multiple high-tech businesses, leading innovative product innovation, advanced engineering, and market-expanding business development. He has significant expertise in advanced computing, networking, security, and anti-tamper systems, and recently led the architecture, engineering, and manufacturing of a secure Web3 wallet integrating multi-blockchain, crypto, and quantum-ready technology. Nauman's past ventures include launching an OTT secure-streaming platform, developing advanced systems-integration capabilities, and establishing state-of-the-art EWIS and PCBA manufacturing facilities serving Tier-1 mission critical aerospace and defense programs. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering with a concentration in Electronics & Systems from Carleton University.

Kelly Abbott (Langley, British Columbia) - Director

Kelly Abbott has over 15 years of experience in entrepreneurship and has founded multiple companies ranging in size and industry. Kelly has extensive experience in public markets and has helped secure millions of dollars in capital in private and public ventures. Kelly's expertise is in marketing, corporate strategy, venture capital and business development. Kelly holds a degree in communication management from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Daniel Reynolds (Rishon Lezion, Israel) - Director

Daniel Reynolds is a commercial and operations leader with 20+ years of experience across SaaS, data intelligence, eCommerce, and consumer sectors. Over the past decade, he has worked with early-stage startups in Israel, helping build the commercial foundations behind more than $285M in capital raised. Known for disciplined revenue leadership and scalable go-to-market execution, Daniel brings a pragmatic operator's mindset and strong governance focus to board level decision making. Daniel graduated from York University with a sociology degree in 1996.

Kyle Appleby (North York, Ontario) - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Kyle Appleby is a CFO and capital-markets executive with 20+ years of experience leading Canadian public companies in mining, technology, and other emerging sectors. He serves as CFO for a portfolio of TSXV, CSE, and OTCQB issuers, overseeing financial reporting, IFRS compliance, governance, and complex transactions including M&A, spin-outs, restructurings, and financings. Kyle has extensive experience in working with auditors, regulators, and boards, and is known for guiding early stage, high-growth companies through operational scale-up, strategic transitions, and going public processes. Kyle is a graduate of York University and is a member in good standing of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (CPA Ontario) since 2002.

Consolidated Capitalization

The following table sets forth the anticipated pro forma share capital of the Resulting Issuer after giving effect to the Transaction:



Number of Resulting Issuer Shares Resulting Issuer Shares to be held by existing Quantum Vault shareholders 90,566,860 Resulting Issuer Shares to be held by existing Rigel Shareholders 10,056,686 Total Resulting Issuer Shares Outstanding (Undiluted) 100,623,546 Resulting Issuer Shares issuable on exercise of the Quantum Vault Warrants 20,566,860 Resulting Issuer Shares issuable on exercise of the Quantum Vault Compensation Options (1) 3,290,696 Fully Diluted Total 124,481,102

Note: (1) Represents 1,645,348 Resulting Issuer Shares and 1,645,348 Resulting Issuer Shares issuable on exercise of the warrants underlying the units issuable on exercise of the 1,645,348 Quantum Vault Compensation Options.

Next Steps

The Company may issue additional press releases providing further details in respect of the Transaction and other material information as it becomes available.

For additional information concerning Rigel, Quantum Vault, the Resulting Issuer, the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing, please refer to the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under Rigel's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Listing Statement to be filed in connection with the Transaction. The Listing Statement will contain full, true and plain disclosure regarding Rigel, Quantum Vault and the Resulting Issuer and the Transaction.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, Quantum Vault or the Resulting Issuer, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the completion and timing of the Transaction and the Amalgamation; the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to completion of the Transaction; receipt of final approval of the CSE; completion of the Consolidation, Name Change and Preference Share Collapse; the anticipated capitalization, management and business of the Resulting Issuer following completion of the Transaction; the exchange of Quantum Vault Shares for Resulting Issuer Shares and the treatment of the outstanding Quantum Vault Warrants and Quantum Vault Compensation Options; Quantum Vault's anticipated product development and certification timelines; and the listing and commencement of trading of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the CSE. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and expectations regarding future events and are based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions considered reasonable by the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, the failure to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Transaction; the failure to obtain required shareholder, corporate or regulatory approvals, including final approval of the CSE; the failure to complete the Transaction or the Amalgamation on the terms contemplated or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulatory requirements; the ability of the Resulting Issuer to implement its business strategy; the availability of sufficient funding and resources to carry on its business; and general economic, capital market and business conditions, as well as the risk factors disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information contained in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or events may differ materially from those described herein. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws. Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all required corporate, shareholder and regulatory approvals, final approval of the CSE and satisfaction of the conditions contained in the CSE's conditional approval. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Listing Statement and other disclosure documents filed in connection with the Transaction, information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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