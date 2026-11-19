Florida community leader and mesothelioma patient found guidance, nursing support, and a sense of community through Mesothelioma Hope before his passing in September 2026

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Mesothelioma Hope, a leading online resource providing education, patient advocacy, and support for those diagnosed with mesothelioma, remembers Dale Perkins - known to many as "Captain Dale" - after his passing on September 6, 2026, following a battle with pleural mesothelioma. Dale's full story is available at MesotheliomaHope.com . Watch Dale share his story in his own words: Video Interview with "Captain Dale" Perkins .

Dale spent his life in service to others: as an elected board member of the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority in Florida, a licensed clinical social worker supporting military families, and a charter boat captain who guided deep-sea fishing trips each summer. His exposure to asbestos began decades earlier, working alongside his father in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) as a teenager.

In August 2025, just as Dale was preparing to retire and spend more time traveling and connecting with family, he was diagnosed with pleural mesothelioma. The diagnosis reshaped nearly every part of his life, but Dale turned to Mesothelioma Hope for educational resources, guidance, and community as he and his loved ones faced the road ahead.

Key Takeaways From Dale's Story

Personalized Guidance Made a Difference - Dale valued the follow-up and attention he received from Mesothelioma Hope's team as he navigated treatment decisions. "The thing I like about Mesothelioma Hope was that they were genuine and sincere," he said. "They actually called me back, followed up, they provided a nurse, provided direction, so I got the sense that there may be a way through this."

Virtual Support Groups Provided Community - Dale was an active participant in Mesothelioma Hope's virtual support group , where he connected with other patients navigating similar journeys. He described the value of hearing their experiences and offering encouragement in return.

Compensation Brought Peace of Mind - With guidance from Mesothelioma Hope's educational resources, Dale explored his legal options and ultimately worked with the law firm Simmons Hanly Conroy. The resulting settlement allowed him to establish a trust for his daughter's ongoing medical care.

A Shift in Perspective - Dale often reflected on how his diagnosis changed his priorities. "As odd as it seems, I am grateful it made me a better person," he said. "I bought all that stuff for retirement, and I'd rather have the relationships that I have than the stuff."

A Lasting Legacy - Dale's family, including his sister and two brothers, provided care throughout his illness, and he reconnected with extended relatives he hadn't previously known. His story highlights the importance of human connection during a mesothelioma diagnosis.

"Mesothelioma Hope helped me by providing encouragement, resources, and a support network," Dale said.

How Mesothelioma Hope Supports Patients

Mesothelioma Hope's Patient Advocates are available 24/7 to help patients and families:

Connect with mesothelioma specialists and leading cancer centers

Understand treatment options, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and surgery

Access free educational guides covering treatment, prognosis, and legal options

Find support groups and financial assistance resources

A free 2026 Mesothelioma Guide is available at www.mesotheliomahope.com/mesothelioma-guide .

About Mesothelioma Hope

Mesothelioma Hope is a comprehensive patient support resource dedicated to helping individuals diagnosed with mesothelioma and their families access the information, specialists, and support they need. Through its team of Patient Advocates, the organization provides free guidance on treatment options, clinical trials, financial assistance, and legal resources. Mesothelioma Hope can be reached 24/7 by calling (866) 608-8933 or by visiting www.mesotheliomahope.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Carberg

(855) 346-6101

chris@mesotheliomahope.com

1330 Boylston St, Suite #400, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Hope

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/mesothelioma-hope-remembers-%22captain-dale%22-perkins-whose-story-reflects-th-1254227