National Injury Prevention Day celebration at Dunbar Elementary combines storytelling, interactive safety education, and special appearances by Freddie Falcon and the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / A sea of green filled the gym at Dunbar Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 10, as students in Pre-K through second grade joined Freddie Falcon and the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders in an enthusiastic Read and Ride Safe with Francie & Fitz assembly to celebrate National Injury Prevention Day.

Wearing green in recognition of the national observance, students enjoyed a lively, interactive program featuring a reading of Francie & Fitz Booster Buddies by author Jenny Harty, Montlick Injury Attorneys' Director of Community Relations and iRideSafe. Each student received a complimentary copy of the book, courtesy of Montlick, to take home and share its important safety lessons with their families.

The need for this education is significant. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), children ages 8 to 12 accounted for the highest number of passenger vehicle occupant fatalities among children in 2024. Many children transition out of booster seats before they're ready, increasing their risk of injury in a crash. Through its iRideSafe program, Montlick Injury Attorneys is working to help families understand the importance of keeping children properly restrained on every ride.

"At Montlick, we believe injury prevention begins with education," said Jenny Harty, Director of Community Relations and iRideSafe at Montlick Injury Attorneys and author of Francie & Fitz Booster Buddies. "By combining storytelling with interactive experiences, we're helping children understand why booster seats matter and empowering them to share those lessons with their families. Our goal is simple: inspire young readers while helping keep them safe on every ride."

The celebration also featured an interactive Booster Seat Limbo activity led by Safe Kids Georgia, helping students understand the importance of using a booster seat until an adult seat belt fits properly. Freddie Falcon and the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders added excitement throughout the program, encouraging students to become safety champions.

The event was held in collaboration with the City of Atlanta Department of Transportation's Safe Routes to School program, Dunbar Elementary School, Safe Kids Georgia, Safe Kids Fulton, and other community partners.

In keeping with this year's National Injury Prevention Day theme, beinjuryfree, the celebration also recognized Dunbar Elementary crossing guard Camilla Kinsey as a local safety hero for her dedication to helping students travel safely to and from school.

For Montlick Injury Attorneys, the event reflects the firm's longstanding commitment to protecting Georgia families through education, advocacy and community engagement. Its iRideSafe initiative promotes child passenger safety and encourages families to make buckling up correctly a priority on every ride.

By combining literacy, hands-on learning and community partnerships, the celebration reinforced a simple but powerful message: keeping children safe is a responsibility shared by the entire community.

About Montlick Injury Attorneys

Montlick Injury Attorneys is an Atlanta-based personal injury law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of injured individuals and families. Beyond its legal advocacy, the firm has a longstanding commitment to community safety, education, and injury prevention. Through initiatives such as iRideSafe, Montlick works to increase awareness of child passenger safety and help prevent avoidable injuries on Georgia's roadways.

Media Contact:

Jenny Harty

Director of Community Relations

Montlick Injury Attorneys

770-265-7404

jharty@montlick.com

SOURCE: Montlick Injury Attorneys

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/montlick-injury-attorneys-brings-literacy-and-lifesaving-booster-1253188