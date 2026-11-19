Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged eight Colorado-based entities, likely operated by individuals located overseas, for defrauding U.S. investors out of more than $37 million. The defendants allegedly lured investors to believe they were working with a real investment adviser and crypto asset trading platform, when in fact the adviser and platform were entirely fake, simply fronts to steal investor money.

"The SEC continues to seek out and expose fraudulent investment scams that prey on U.S. investors," said Laura D'Allaird, Chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit. "We encourage the public to continue reporting these schemes by using our online portal."

According to the SEC complaint, the defendants lured investors through advertisements on social media that directed investors to group and private chats controlled by individuals perpetrating the fraud, likely from overseas. The individuals in the chats, claiming to be associated with an alleged investment adviser, first gave advice to trade stocks on U.S. markets before luring their victims to send as much money as possible to a supposed crypto asset trading platform, leading victims to believe they were buying real crypto assets on the platform. The defendants used a variety of tactics to feign legitimacy, including by making fake SEC certificates, making filings with the SEC, FINRA, or FinCEN, and directing skeptical investors to those certificates and filings. The scheme operated in four adviser-platform pairs from August 2024 through May 2026, with the perpetrators abandoning one pair for the next after operating for a few months.

The complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, charges Advisor WeChat Capital, Tech Brokerage Asset Alliance Ltd., HB Wealth Advisors, IdeaCrypto Exchange LLC, Convergent Wealth Advisors Inc., RealSimple Crypto Exchange Inc., Associated Wealth Advisors Ltd., and Essential Crypto Exchange with violating Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 thereunder. The complaint additionally charges Advisor WeChat Capital, HB Wealth Advisors, Convergent Wealth Advisors Inc., and Associated Wealth Advisors Ltd. with violating Sections 206(1) and 206(2) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and Convergent Wealth Advisors Inc. and Essential Crypto Exchange with violating Section 207 of the Advisers Act. The complaint seeks permanent injunctions, conduct-based injunctions, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, prejudgment interest, and civil penalties.

The SEC's Office of Investor Education and Assistance has issued investor alerts warning investors that fraudsters may use popular group chats or claim to be officially registered with the SEC to lure investors into scams. The SEC encourages investors to use Investor.gov to check the background of anyone offering or selling them an investment.

Separately, a Form D filed by Tech Brokerage Asset Alliance Ltd. and Forms ADV filed by Convergent Wealth Advisors Inc. and Essential Crypto Exchange have been removed from the Commission website.

The SEC appreciates the assistance of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, among other authorities and regulators.