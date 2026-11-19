ROME, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We think we know everything there is to know about cholesterol, but perhaps we too have fallen victim to what could be called the "asterisk syndrome". Although one in five people worldwide has high cholesterol, only one in three patients receiving treatment manages to achieve the recommended levels needed to reduce cardiovascular risk.

High cholesterol is a silent threat that damages the heart and blood vessels without causing any symptoms. In Italy alone, cardiovascular diseases claim 225,000 lives every year - equivalent to an entire city the size of Venice disappearing overnight.

"There is still a lack of awareness about the dangers associated with LDL cholesterol," says Massimo Volpe, Professor of Cardiology at Sapienza University of Rome. He was speaking at a press briefing held in the Italian capital and organised by Menarini, focusing on the challenges of cholesterol management and the latest developments in research.

A new drug has recently been launched in Germany, marking a world first. The innovative oral treatment, obicetrapib, is intended for patients with both familial and non-familial hypercholesterolaemia. It offers an additional treatment option when statins are insufficient or unsuitable. Clinical trials have shown that, compared with placebo, it can reduce LDL cholesterol levels by 40% when used as a standalone treatment and by 50% when combined with ezetimibe.

But what exactly is cholesterol? This cardiovascular "time bomb" is a fat-like substance that the body needs to build cells and produce hormones. The problem is that LDL particles - commonly known as "bad" cholesterol - can become trapped in the arteries, contributing to the formation of plaque.

"We are born with LDL cholesterol levels of around 45 mg/dL, but these gradually rise as we get older. Many people blame their diet, but diet accounts for only 10% of cholesterol levels. The rest is produced internally by our liver. Smoking, high triglycerides and other risk factors further increase the danger," warns Richard Hobbs, Professor of Primary Care at the University of Oxford (UK) and President of the European Primary Care Cardiovascular Society (EPCCS).

Experts emphasise the importance of personalised treatment, as target cholesterol levels should be determined according to each individual's cardiovascular risk. The latest guidelines recommend LDL cholesterol levels below 70 mg/dL for people at high risk, while the target for those at low risk is below 116 mg/dL.

"The average LDL cholesterol level in Italy is 125 mg/dL, meaning we are still a long way from reaching the recommended targets," explains Arrigo Cicero, a specialist in clinical pharmacology at the University of Bologna and an expert in lipidology.

"The guidelines are now clear about the targets we need to achieve. Our challenge is to translate these recommendations into everyday clinical practice, ensuring that a simple improvement in cholesterol levels is never mistaken for actually reaching the target."

"The risks associated with cholesterol are well known, but perhaps they have become somewhat trivialised. We sometimes forget that cholesterol is a major disease risk factor," Volpe stresses in an interview with LaPresse. "It is the leading cause of myocardial infarction.

"The fact that so many patients fail to reach their target levels, even after suffering a heart attack, can be attributed to three factors. The first is perhaps related to the period following hospital discharge: patients are not given sufficiently clear information, and many do not realise that they need to take medication for the rest of their lives.

"The second factor is reluctance to take medication lifelong. The third is resistance to cholesterol-lowering drugs, driven by concerns about potential side effects. But we need to be clear: when it comes to choosing between muscle pain and a heart attack, I don't think there is any contest," Volpe says.

What can be done?

According to Pietro Scicchitano, Head of the Electrophysiology Unit at Altamura Hospital in Bari, "the weeks and months immediately following a stroke or heart attack represent a crucial window of opportunity for intervention. Timely reassessment and appropriate follow-up help patients embark on the right treatment pathway and achieve their individual targets as quickly as possible."

"Menarini operates across all therapeutic areas, and cardiovascular medicine is probably the most important area for the Group," explains Lorenzo Melani, Global Medical Director of the Menarini Group.

"The latest development in the treatment of hypercholesterolaemia is a new first-in-class molecule, approved by the European Commission in September and launched in Germany on 16 November, making Germany the first country in the world to introduce it.

"It is a drug with a highly innovative mechanism of action: it inhibits the CETP protein, which regulates the transfer of HDL cholesterol esters - the so-called 'good' cholesterol - to LDL cholesterol, the 'bad' cholesterol."

The result? "By inhibiting this protein, LDL cholesterol levels are substantially reduced, offering an important benefit for cardiovascular prevention," Melani explains.

The fight against high cholesterol must also take gender differences into account.

"Until menopause, women enjoy a degree of relative protection against many vascular risk factors. After menopause, however, their risk rapidly approaches that of men. In a sense, they start from an advantageous position. Nevertheless, they must not let their guard down: cardiovascular risk increases quite rapidly after menopause.

"Another interesting aspect is that vascular diseases sometimes present differently in women than in men, a difference that healthcare systems do not always adequately recognise," Hobbs tells LaPresse.

"It is therefore essential that women identify their risk factors early, so they can take preventive measures to reduce them, without making the mistake of underestimating the situation."

"We have normalised heart attacks and hypercholesterolaemia. But this is wrong and dangerous. We need to communicate the risks clearly and raise greater awareness of conditions such as familial hypercholesterolaemia. This genetic disorder causes elevated cholesterol levels from birth, leading to the early development of coronary artery disease, atherosclerotic lesions and potentially fatal complications," stresses Magdalena Daccord, CEO of the FH Europe Foundation, a network supporting patients with familial hypercholesterolaemia.

Clear and straightforward messages are essential, Massimo Volpe insists. He points out that interpreting blood test results "involves dealing with a complex set of numbers that patients need to become familiar with. If laboratories use outdated reference targets, patients end up focusing solely on the asterisk," he says.

The expert believes that a more standardized approach is needed to ensure more appropriate treatment, while also emphasizing the importance of regular check-ups and better adherence to prescribed therapies.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it