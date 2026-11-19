Orien Trade OÜ today publishes its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended 30 September 2026. The group delivered strong year-on-year growth, with revenue increasing by 86% and EBITDA by 80%.

Key figures

(EUR million; percentage changes are calculated using unrounded figures)

EUR million Jul-Sep 2026 Jul-Sep 2025 Change Jan-Sep 2026 Jan-Sep 2025 Change Revenue 56.4 30.3 +86.1% 161.4 90.8 +77.8% EBITDA 8.7 4.8 +79.5% 28.8 16.5 +75.2% EBITDA margin, % 15.4% 15.9% -0.6 pp 17.9% 18.1% -0.3 pp Operating profit 8.6 4.8 +78.8% 28.6 16.4 +74.0% Profit for the period 7.2 4.7 +55.2% 26.0 15.9 +63.1% Net cash from/used in operating activities N/A N/A N/A -32.7 -1.8 N/A

Bond Covenants and Credit Metrics

EUR million 30 Sep 2026 31 Dec 2025 Covenant Revenue, LTM 193.0 122.4

EBITDA, LTM 29.7 17.3

Adjusted EBITDA, LTM 30.3 N/A

Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) 31.2 1.7

Leverage ratio 1.03x N/A = 3.00x Interest coverage ratio 13.35x N/A = 3.00x Cash and cash equivalents 12.0 8.0 = 1.8

Management Commentary

"Q3 was another quarter of strong, profitable growth for Orien Trade. In the first nine months, revenue

reached EUR 161.4 million, compared with EUR 122.4 million for the whole of 2025.

Demand for Korean beauty continues to grow in Europe. We help build demand for the brands we

represent by choosing retail partners that fit each brand and supporting launches with local marketing.

Our main operating priority this year has been to fulfil a higher share of the orders our retail partners

place. Delivering more requires more working capital. At the same time, we have started moving more

of our inbound transport from air to sea. Shipping by sea means more stock is in transit at any one

time, but it reduces freight costs per unit.

We continue to add retail partners across Europe and secure new listings with the chains we already

work with. New partners broaden our customer base, while new listings expand the ranges we supply

to existing partners. We have developed our Rotterdam hub to hold stock closer to our Western

European customers and support higher volumes.

We expect exchange-rate movements to have a greater effect on purchase costs in Q4. We have

begun discussions with suppliers and customers to manage that pressure.

At 30 September, we met all bond maintenance covenants. Our leverage ratio was 1.03x against a limit

of 3.00x. Our medium-term EBITDA margin target of 13-18% remains unchanged. The target will be

reviewed when the group moves to IFRS.

For the rest of the year, our priorities are to continue disciplined distribution strategy, add new retail

partners, continue operational improvements, scaling through the Rotterdam hub and advance our

discussions with suppliers and customers.

We are building a strong European platform focused on sustainable profitability and long-term retail

partnerships," commented Madis-Marius Vahtre, Founder and CEO of Orien Trade.



Bond Listing

On 21 August 2026, Orien Trade OÜ's EUR 40 million senior secured bond (ISIN: NO0013754622) was admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Transfer Market.

As at 30 September 2026, the Company was in compliance with all maintenance covenants under the terms and conditions of the senior secured bonds.



About Orien Trade

Orien Trade is a leading European distributor of Asian beauty brands, working with more than 100 fast growing brands from Korea, Japan, and Vietnam, and over 300 leading retail partners across Europe. Its end-to-end platform combines market access, regulatory expertise, local commercial and marketing execution, and integrated logistics to help brands establish and scale strong, long-term positions across European markets. By bringing Asian beauty and wellness brands together with European retailers and consumers, Orien Trade delivers both fast business growth and disciplined brand building.

The financial information in this announcement is based on the company's unaudited interim financial results for the three months ended 30 September 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Anti Noor

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +372 5665 7797

E-mail: anti.noor@orientrade.com

Website: orientrade.com