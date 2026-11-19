Quarterly net sales increased by 18 percent (8 percent excluding the impact of acquisitions), and EBITA excluding items affecting comparability increased by 157 percent (112 percent excluding the impact of acquisitions), of which SEK 9.0 m related to a settlement agreement.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 49.7 m in the quarter and remained positive for the full period at SEK 71.5 m. The Group's cash position remains sound.

At the end of August, the Group acquired Ekmans Hedesunda AB (Ekmans), a full-service company providing haulage, machinery and workshop services in Gävleborg.

On October 14, an agreement was signed to acquire VägSäk AB, adding traffic safety as the Group's fifth business line. Completion is expected during the fourth quarter.

Second quarter, July-September 2026 Period, January-September 2026 Net sales amounted to SEK 1,031.0 m (875.3),

an increase of 17.8 percent.

EBITA excluding items affecting comparability

amounted to SEK 48.8 m (19.0), an increase of

156.8 percent. EBITA margin excluding items affecting

comparability amounted to 4.7 percent (2.2).

EBIT amounted to SEK 39.8 m (13.2), with an EBIT

margin of 3.9 percent (1.5).

Quarterly profit amounted to SEK -14.6 m (7.8).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to

SEK -7.1 (3.9).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to

SEK 49.7 m (28.5). Net sales amounted to SEK 2,963.6 m (2,919.0),

an increase of 1.5 percent.

EBITA excluding items affecting comparability

amounted to SEK 98.2 m (150.6), a decrease

of 34.8 percent. EBITA margin excluding items

affecting comparability amounted to 3.3 percent (5.2).

EBIT amounted to SEK 60.6 m (129.6), with an EBIT

margin of 2.0 percent (4.4).

Periodic profit amounted to SEK -50.6 m (24.3).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted

to SEK -24.4 (11.5).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to

SEK 71.5 m (132.4).





Financial overview 1)



Q3 Q3 YTD YTD Year-end SEK m (unless stated otherwise) 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 Net Sales 1,031.0 875.3 2,963.6 2,919.0 4,002.5 EBITA excluding items affecting comparability 48.8 19.0 98.2 150.6 196.4 EBITA margin excluding items affecting comparability, % 4.7 2.2 3.3 5.2 4.9 Operating profit (EBIT) 39.8 13.2 60.6 129.6 161.9 Operating margin, % 3.9 1.5 2.0 4.4 4.0 Net profit -14.6 7.8 -50.6 24.3 6.5 Basic and diluted earnings per share, SEK -7.1 3.9 -24.4 11.5 2.5 Cash flow from operating activities 49.7 28.5 71.5 132.4 248.7

1) Figures for 2025 include all legal entities for the period January-December, except Väghyveltjänst Peter Gunnarsson AB (VHT), Strömvalls Mälardalen AB (Strömvalls), Ekmans Hedesunda AB (Ekmans) and the acquisition of land through Mittvägen i Karlskrona AB (Karlskrona). Figures for 2026 include all legal entities for January-September except Strömvalls (June-September), the Karlskrona land acquisition (July-September) and Ekmans (September; acquired on August 31, 2026).

Comparable figures in this report are provided in parentheses and refer to the same period of the previous year, unless otherwise stated.

For detailed information regarding items affecting comparability, see note 9.



Contacts

Magnus Persson

CEO

Tel: +46 (0) 70 583 52 30

E-post: magnus.persson@bellmangroup.se

Fredrik Breitung

CFO

Tel: +46 (0) 70 340 76 79

E-post: fredrik.breitung@bellmangroup.se

About Us

Bellman Group is a civil engineering group that operates in rock blasting, excavation, haulage, and mass handling in Sweden. In 2025, net sales for the Group were SEK 4.0 billion. Bellman Group, with registered offices in Solna, Sweden, has approximately 800 employees and approximately 1.600 subcontractors. The parent company's corporate bonds are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Bellman Group is a group of strong growth with an explicit acquisition strategy. www.bellmangroup.se

This information is information that Bellman Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-19 13:44 CET.