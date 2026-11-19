19.11.2026 15:25:23 CET | Q-Interline A/S | Investor News

Q-Interline has received an order from Grassland Dairies, one of the leading dairy companies in the United States, for two Quant instruments equipped with Cup Sampler accessories for butter analysis.

The order further strengthens the long-standing relationship between Q-Interline and Grassland Dairies and demonstrates the customer's continued confidence in Q-Interline's NIR analytical solutions.

The Quant instruments will be integrated into the customer's existing setup, where they will support the analysis of a broad range of butter products. Leveraging the customer's existing calibration portfolio enables a fast and efficient implementation process and highlights the scalability of Q-Interline's solutions across multiple instrument installations. Delivery of the two Quant systems is scheduled for December 2026.

The order expands the implementation of Q-Interline's technology within one of the company's important dairy key accounts and underlines the growing demand for analytical solutions that combine operational simplicity with high analytical performance.

For Q-Interline, the order represents continued commercial momentum within the dairy segment and further reinforces the company's position as a trusted technology partner to leading dairy producers in the U.S.

"We are very proud that Grassland Dairies has once again chosen Q-Interline as its NIR analytical technology partner. Repeat orders from established customers are a strong validation of both our NIR technology and the value we create in daily operations. The Quant instrument with a Cup Sampler accessory offers a market-leading solution for butter analysis, combining excellent analytical performance, efficient workflows and a low total cost of ownership," says Per Sand, VP Global Sales.

For more information:

Q-Interline A/S

Stengårdsvej 7

DK - 4340 Tølløse

CVR-number: 19614409

Website: www.q-interline.com

Company announcements, financial reports etc.: http://www.q-interline.com/investor

Contacts:

Maja Vonsild Jørgensen

CEO / adm. direktør

Phone: (+45) 40 17 70 46

E-mail: mvj@q-interline.com

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF A/S

John Norden

Phone: (+45) 20 72 02 00

E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk

Communications

Gullev & Co. ApS

Boris Gullev

Phone: (+45) 31 39 79 99

E-mail: borisgullev@gmail.com

www.gullev.co

About Q-Interline A/S

Q-Interline is a technology company that develops high-tech analytical solutions for optimising process efficiency and product quality, based on infrared spectroscopy and correct sampling techniques.

The company develops both its own front-end software solutions and software for automated cloud-based monitoring of analytical instruments and mathematical calibration models.

Q-Interline is among the leading suppliers of analytical equipment to the dairy industry in Scandinavia and has delivered analytical systems to customers in 53 countries worldwide across the food and dairy industries, agriculture, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the chemical industry.

For more than 30 years, the company has accumulated extensive industry expertise and developed innovative patented solutions for food analysis. Today, Q-Interline offers a competitive product portfolio built on leading-edge technology.

Through its solutions, Q-Interline contributes to the sustainable use of raw materials in food production while helping to ensure that the quality of produced food supports the health and well-being of both humans and animals.