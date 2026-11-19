Global Anti-Scam Alliance and Outseer Release Global State of Scams 2026

THE HAGUE, NL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / The Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), in collaboration with Outseer, today released the Global State of Scams 2026 report. Based on a survey of 58,900 adults across 42 markets, the report examines how often people encounter scams, how they respond, and the financial and emotional impact on those affected.

In the past 12 months, 64% of adults worldwide encountered a scam and 9% lost money. Shopping, investment, and unexpected money scams were among the types people most often interacted with. In Africa, 21% of adults lost money to a scam, more than double the global rate.

The research also highlights the emotional toll of scams. Among people who lost money, 69% reported a significant or moderate impact on their mental wellbeing, 20% reported increased tension at home, and 16% said they could not pay for essentials such as rent or groceries. Among those who did not report the scam to an organization, the most common reason was uncertainty about where to report it.

Nearly seven in ten adults (69%) said they were confident they could recognize a scam. Still, 55% of those who encountered one interacted with it, and 26% of those who interacted lost money. When asked why the scam worked, one in three people who lost money said the situation seemed convincing and realistic.

Jorij Abraham, Managing Director of GASA, said:

"Nearly two thirds of adults worldwide encountered a scam in the past year and 9% lost money. One of the major challenges we have is that nearly seven in ten adults feel confident they can recognize a scam and we know the higher the level of confidence, the higher the likelihood of being scammed.

"For the people affected, the impact can be significant. It can mean struggling to pay bills, feeling anxious about what might happen next, or finding it hard to tell their family. We need to do more to stop scams before people lose money and make it easier for those affected to get help."

Chris Willis, Chief Marketing Officer of Outseer, added:

"The fact that 57% of victims discovered the scam themselves shows too much of the burden still falls on consumers. Scam signals are rarely obvious in isolation, but organizations across the ecosystem must connect intelligence to identify risk earlier.

"Financial institutions play an especially critical role, with an opportunity to intervene before financial loss occurs. Encouragingly, consumers want them to act: 71% support banks blocking suspected high-value scam transactions without permission. The challenge for banks now is identifying scam risk accurately enough to act decisively against scams."

The Global State of Scams 2026 report highlights how quickly scams can lead to financial loss. One in five scams was completed within a day of first contact, and 51% of those who lost money said it had happened more than once. The findings point to the need to detect and disrupt scams earlier and give people clearer ways to report what happened and get help.

Download the full Global State of Scams 2026 report at here.

About GASA

The Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) is a nonprofit organization working to protect consumers worldwide from scams. It brings together policymakers, law enforcement, consumer protection agencies, nonprofits, financial institutions, telecommunications providers, online platforms, and cybersecurity organizations to share knowledge and develop ways to prevent scams. Learn more.

About Outseer

Outseer helps financial institutions around the world protect customers from fraud and scams. Its end-to-end capabilities help disrupt phishing and impersonation threats, detect customer manipulation, prevent scam payments, and identify mule-related activity.

Outseer's All-Cause Fraud Prevention platform combines behavioral intelligence, transactional and contextual signals with enterprise-grade decisioning. This AI-powered approach helps banks identify risks that traditional fraud controls may miss, enabling earlier detection, more targeted intervention and stronger customer protection without unnecessary friction.

Trusted by thousands of clients in more than 50 countries, including hundreds of the world's largest financial institutions, Outseer safeguards more than 450 million accounts and 120 billion transactions annually. Learn more.

For media inquiries, interviews, or access to the full dataset, please contact:

Metje van der Meer

Marketing Director

metje.vandermeer@gasa.org

SOURCE: Global Anti-Scam Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/global-scams-remain-widespread-nearly-two-in-three-adults-worldwide-report-scam-encounte-1252634