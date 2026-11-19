Tether Makes Strategic Investment in SCRYPT to Expand Institutional Stablecoin Infrastructure

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tether , the largest company in the digital asset industry, today announced a strategic investment in SCRYPT , one of Switzerland's largest stablecoin trading and liquidity providers. The investment aims to make stablecoins easier for banks, brokers, fintechs, and payment firms to use by supporting SCRYPT as it expands into third-party payments, building on its existing infrastructure for liquidity, FX, and cross-border settlement.

SCRYPT is an institutional platform that brings payments, trading, custody, and asset management together across fiat, stablecoins, and digital assets. Institutions can move, trade, hold, and earn through a single access point, with 24/7 spot, OTC, and FX trading; segregated, MPC-secured custody in Switzerland; and institutional investment strategies. SCRYPT aims to let institutions move money as easily as information moves today, removing friction between them and the markets they serve.

Through this investment, both companies aim to address one of global finance's biggest challenges. Cross-border payments still depend on banking hours, correspondent networks, and capital tied up in pre-funded accounts, slowing trade and raising costs for businesses and their customers. Stablecoins settle in minutes, around the clock, freeing up liquidity and lowering the cost of moving value between markets. SCRYPT makes this simple in practice for institutions: fiat in, stablecoins across the border, fiat out. A commodity trader can settle with a counterparty in another time zone the same day, not when both banks next open. A payment firm can move liquidity between markets in minutes, rather than leave capital idle in pre-funded accounts.

"A growing share of global finance already settles on stablecoins, and that will only increase. The institutions that move the world's money, the banks, brokers and payment firms, need to be able to use them inside the systems they already run. That is what SCRYPT is building. Our investment reflects a straightforward view: when settlement takes minutes instead of days, money moves at the speed of business, not the speed of banks," said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether.

"We started SCRYPT believing the world would move on-chain, and that money would take new forms, like stablecoins. Today that's how finance settles, moves, earns, and pays. We're proud to have Tether's backing as we expand into fiat accounts and payments, and grow the stablecoin platform institutions rely on to move money at scale," said Norman Wooding, Founder and CEO of SCRYPT.

As stablecoins move from the edges of the financial system to its center, the infrastructure connecting them to traditional institutions will shape how money moves in the coming years. Tether's investment in SCRYPT reflects a shared belief that this future must be built on trust, efficiency, and real economic utility. Together, the two companies aim to make stablecoins the standard way institutions settle value across borders, not just an alternative payment option.

About Tether and USD?

Tether is a pioneer in stablecoin technology. It aims to revolutionize the global financial landscape and provide accessible, secure, and efficient financial, communication, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion and communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses.

As the creator of the industry's largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin, Tether is dedicated to building a sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.

About SCRYPT

SCRYPT is where money moves: across borders and currencies, on-chain and off. One platform brings together payments, trading, custody, and asset management, connecting stablecoin and fiat rails for institutions that move money at scale. Clients are supported by a human desk that runs 24/7. SCRYPT is a multi-jurisdictional licensed platform headquartered in Switzerland. Licensing and entity information: scrypt.swiss/regulatory.

Media Contact

Wachsman | PR

scrypt@wachsman.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward looking in nature. The words "believe," "expect," "estimate," "could," "should," "intend," "may," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. None of Tether nor any other person (including SCRYPT) is responsible for updating or revising any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Important Note:

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy USD?. Tether International, S.A. de C.V. will only sell or redeem USD? pursuant to its terms of service available (as of the date of this press release) at tether.to/en/legal.

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