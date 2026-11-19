Israel Corp. Reports Results for Third Quarter 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("ILCO") announced today its third quarter results for the period ending September 30, 2026.

Selected Financial Figures for the Third Quarter 2026:

$m Q3/26 Q3/25 ILCO share in ICL profit 53 51 ILCO share in Prodalim net profit 1 1 Amortization of excess purchase cost (1) (3) Financing, G&A expenses and other(expenses)

income at ILCO headquarter level (1) (3) Net profit to company's shareholders 52 46







Liquidity at the ILCO Headquarters Level[1]

As of September 30, 2026, total financial liabilities were $554 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $666 million.

Net cash[1] as of September 30, 2026, totaled $158 million. Net cash includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which decreases the economic value of the financial liabilities by $46 million. As of June 30, 2026, the net cash was $123 million.

ILCO Total Assets, Net

$m 30/09/2026 Assets

ICL (~567m shares, market value) 2,862 Prodalim Investments (~72m shares, market value) 114 AKVA Group (~6.6m shares, market value) 96 Other (market value)[2] 18 Total Assets 3,090 ILCO's Net Cash 158 Total Assets, net 3,248

Recent News

On October 2, 2026, AKVA Group ASA ("AKVA") announced that Pontos Bidco AS, a company indirectly owned by Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., intended to launch a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of AKVA at a price of NOK 161 per share. Subsequent to the reporting date, on October 5, 2026, the Company reported that, subject to the terms of the tender offer, it had undertaken to tender its entire approximately 18% interest in AKVA, for expected proceeds of approximately USD 110 million

Completion of the tender offer is subject to various conditions, including acceptance by shareholders representing at least 90% of AKVA's share capital and voting rights on a fully diluted basis, as well as receipt of the required regulatory approvals. Subsequent to the reporting date, on November 9, 2026, the Norwegian Stock Exchange announced the satisfaction of the "minimum acceptance" closing condition. The closing of the transaction is still subject to satisfaction of the "regulatory approvals". Akva was advised the closing is anticipated during December 2026. Accordingly, as of the date of approval of these financial statements, there is no certainty that the tender offer will be completed or completed on the date above.

On July 26, 2026, S&P Maalot reaffirmed the Company's credit rating of ilA+ with a stable outlook.

About ILCO

For further information on ILCO, see ILCO's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.

Please also see ILCO company website http://www.israelcorp.com for additional information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of ILCO, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.

Investor Relations Contacts

Idan Hizki

Vice President, Business Development

Tel: +972 3 684 4500

idanh@israelcorp.com

[1] Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies. Subsequent to the reporting period, in November 2026,

the Company deposited approximately $8 million in cash as collateral for a loan.

[2] Includes 1.983m shares in Nordic Aqua Partners (OB:NOAP).

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