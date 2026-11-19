Hyundai Motor Unveils The all-new ELANTRA, Bringing Dynamic Confidence to the Compact Sedan

The all-new ELANTRA, Hyundai Motor's eighth-generation compact sedan, is unveiled at the LA Auto Show on November 19, 2026

Hyundai Motor redefines the compact sedan with the all-new ELANTRA, blending segment-leading style and space, hybrid performance enhanced by 'intelligent efficiency' and Pleos Connect's software experience

The all-new ELANTRA adopts Hyundai Motor's 'Art of Steel' design language with H-Edge lighting, bringing a sporty, dynamic character to the compact sedan

Larger dimensions deliver midsize class interior space with ample rear legroom and furniture-inspired comfort, maintaining the agility and efficiency of a compact sedan

Hybrid performance is enhanced by the Intelligent Hybrid System, supported by predictive energy management and Smart Regeneration System 3.0

Pleos Connect, Hyundai Motor Group's next-generation infotainment system, drives everyday progress with a software-driven, conversational in-car experience

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the all-new ELANTRA[1] at the LA Auto Show, bringing a dynamic new presence to the compact sedan segment.

Badged as AVANTE in Korea, the eighth-generation ELANTRA adopts Hyundai Motor's 'Art of Steel' design language together with Pleos Connect, delivering a software-driven mobility experience that continues to push the compact sedan segment forward.

"For many customers, ELANTRA is their first experience with the Hyundai brand, and that makes this vehicle especially important to us," said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "The all-new ELANTRA demonstrates that an attainable sedan does not have to compromise on design, technology or everyday usability. We want that first Hyundai experience to be one that builds trust and keeps customers with our brand for years to come."

How Does the Art of Steel Design Enhance The all-new ELANTRA's Appeal?

The all-new ELANTRA adopts Hyundai Motor's Art of Steel design language, combining resilient surfaces, sharp character lines and bold fender volume to create a confident stance. The design blends the practical functionality of a three-box configuration with sport sedan dynamism, while retaining the distinctive personality that has made ELANTRA one of the brand's most recognizable nameplates.

"There is an inherent beauty in a sedan because its proportions are honest, intuitive and functional," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Center. "With the all-new ELANTRA, we returned to that essence, then pushed it forward. Wide, muscular fenders, a long hood and refined three-box proportions give ELANTRA a confident, athletic presence that challenges the conventions of the compact sedan."

Key design elements include H-Edge lighting, futuristic grille styling, three-box proportions, slim-neck mirrors and lift-up flush door handles. The vehicle expands in every dimension - length (+85 mm), width (+30 mm) and wheelbase (+30 mm) - delivering midsize class interior space with 993 mm of rear legroom (+29 mm) and 958 mm of rear headroom[2] (+18 mm) while maintaining compact-sedan nimbleness.

How Does The all-new ELANTRA's Interior Deliver Everyday Comfort?

The cabin balances sporty sedan DNA with refined comfort through the furniture-inspired 'Curve of Upholstery' design and a symmetrical layout that gently embraces the driver. The central 12.9-inch[3]Pleos Connect display delivers seamless access to media and connected services, while essential controls remain physical buttons. This human-centered approach reflects a deliberate balance between a modern digital experience and the intuitive, safe operation that drivers expect. A slim information display positioned in the driver's natural line of sight minimizes distraction while supporting Hyundai Motor's 'Eyes on the Road, Hands on the Wheel' interior design philosophy.

How Are the Powertrain Options Tailored for Performance and Efficiency?

The all-new ELANTRA offers two optimized powertrains: a 1.6L hybrid and a 2.0L gasoline engine.

How Does Pleos Connect Deliver Everyday Progress for Drivers?

The all-new ELANTRA delivers an immersive digital cabin experience driven by evolving innovation.

Pleos Connect, Hyundai Motor's next-generation infotainment system built on Android Automotive OS, delivers a seamless and user-centric mobility experience. Supported by over-the-air (OTA) updates, the platform enables continuous feature enhancements over time, while the Pleos App Market expands functionality through a growing ecosystem of third-party applications, including music streaming and vehicle management services.

At the core of the experience lies Gleo AI[4], an in-vehicle agentic AI that understands natural conversation and user context, reducing the need to navigate menus.

How Does The all-new ELANTRA Deliver Comprehensive Protection and Lasting Quality?

The all-new ELANTRA combines precision engineering with advanced safety technology to create a vehicle engineered for protection and longevity. Every component is designed and tested to withstand daily demands while maintaining exceptional reliability and safeguarding occupants through years of driving.

[1] Features and specifications referenced in this release are primarily based on North American (NA) models and may vary by market. Certain technologies, features and safety systems may be available only in selected markets, trims or specifications [2] 953 mm of rear headroom (for the HEV model). [3] 12.9-inch display (Connect-L). Plus, 14.6-inch display (Connect-S) available in selected markets, including Korea and on top HEV trim only (Canada-exclusive in North America) [4] Availability, specific features, service names, and timing of introduction may vary by market, model, and trim level.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

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