DAVIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / BHG Financial announced a $10,000 charitable donation to Girls Who Code, a nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology. The contribution coincides with a Women in Technology panel featuring five BHG Financial leaders as the company celebrates 25 years of innovation and looks ahead to the future of artificial intelligence and its impact on business and the workplace.

The panel explored the evolution of technology during the past 25 years, real-world applications of AI and automation in today's workplace, and emerging trends shaping the future of work. Panelists also discussed the importance of building AI literacy and technical fluency for career growth, the future of technology leadership, and maintaining a human-centered approach in an increasingly AI-driven world.

As BHG Financial marks 25 years of innovation, the donation reflects the importance of investing in the people who will shape the next generation of technological advancement. Girls Who Code works to expand access to computer science education and create opportunities for girls, women, and nonbinary individuals to pursue careers in technology. Supporting the organization aligns with the event's focus on preparing future generations to participate in and lead an evolving technology landscape.

"Celebrating 25 years of innovation is also an opportunity to look ahead and consider how we can help shape the next 25 years," said Katie Barnes, Chief People Officer of BHG Financial and one of the panelists. "Technology will continue to transform how we work and solve problems, and we want to help ensure the next generation has the skills, confidence, and opportunities to be part of that future. Supporting Girls Who Code is one way we can contribute to that effort."

Through this contribution, BHG Financial recognizes that the future of technology depends not only on the tools and innovations developed, but also on the people who have the opportunity to shape them.

"As artificial intelligence continues to shape the future of work, it's important for companies to invest in the next generation of technology talent," said Laura Meli, Chief Development Officer at Girls Who Code. "BHG Financial is helping move that effort forward by pairing conversations about the future of innovation with meaningful support for expanding access to technology education. We're grateful for BHG Financial's support in helping more young people see a place for themselves in technology."

Girls Who Code's mission is to inspire, educate, and champion girls, women, and nonbinary people, with a special focus on historically underrepresented groups, to become changemakers in tech. Their Five by Five initiative aims to reach 5 million girls, women, and nonbinary individuals by 2030. Girls Who Code is committed to increasing access to the technology field for all, equipping the next generation to thrive in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and other transformative technologies.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is a national leader in providing financial solutions to American consumers and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG Financial has facilitated more than $33 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, simplified processes, longer loan terms, lower monthly payments, and unique personalized service, the BHG Financial consumer lending program helps set the company apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to nearly 1,750 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to the BHG Financial state-of-the-art loan auction platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale and Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. For more information, visit bhgfinancial.com .

For More Information

Brooke Niemeyer

Director of Communications

bniemeyer@bhg-inc.com

SOURCE: BHG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bhg-financial-celebrates-25-years-of-innovation-with-women-in-techno-1254258